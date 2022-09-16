Read full article on original website
Martha’s Vineyard Shows Montana How to Get It Done!
Boy, those "folx" out at Martha's Vineyard sure know how to get the job done. Virtue signal to the rest of the world to let them know how open and tolerant you are, but then when the illegal aliens show up on your doorstep- quickly call in the military and have the illegals ushered off the island.
There is An Elephant Graveyard In Montana. Seriously, you guys.
Saying goodbye to a loved pet is unfortunately something most of us have gone through. Burying them in the backyard is "normal", but what about something bigger, like an elephant?. This is a true story. I had to research it a few times to actually get on board. It turns...
Elko Daily Free Press
In red-hot Montana housing market, young cash-strapped buyer beats the system
Note: This story is part of Squeezed Out, a series from Lee Enterprises that focuses on the escalating housing crisis in the West. Across the region, costs associated with renting or buying property have skyrocketed, forcing many individuals and families to redefine the meaning of home. More than one dozen reporters, photographers and editors across the West contributed to this project.
Nikki Delventhal Features Glacier National Park in Montana
One of the most unusual lifestyle vloggers on YouTube has made her way through the State of Montana and took a trip to Glacier National Park, featuring it on her travel channel. Nikki Delventhal uploaded her trip through the park on September 16th. Nikki is a former Miss Connecticut contestant,...
National Voter Registration Day Events Planned Across Montana
Tuesday September 20th is National Voter Registration Day and there are events planned throughout Montana to encourage voter registration put on by the Forward Montana Foundation. There are events in Missoula, Billings, Bozeman and Kalispell. As Montana gets ready for the mid-term elections there is a new pool of potential voters that will need to register. With more and more people moving to Montana, tomorrow is a good reminder that they will need to make sure they are registered too.
montanakaimin.com
Politician and YouTube personality team up in Missoula ahead of the midterm election
Standing in front of roughly 300 people on Sept. 14 in the University Center Ballroom, internet star Hank Green hosted an event for the first congressional candidate he has ever endorsed: Monica Tranel. She’s running for Montana’s new western district, an added congressional seat in Montana after the 2020 census....
Montana Movies: "The River Wild"
Montana Movies: "The River Wild" Arts Montana Movies ...
Honk the Air Horn! Montana Celebrates Truckers Appreciation Week!
Better late than never! I didn’t want to miss mentioning that we just celebrated National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week. It was September 11th - 17th, but technically I've celebrated almost every day with the products I use, the fuel I need to get to work, and just about everything else.
Where Does Montana Rank for Angry and Confrontational Drivers?
If you have spent any amount of time driving Highway 93, you can understand the saying "pray for me I drive 93." The commuter traffic on this highway can create a chaotic scene that is something straight out of the movie "Days of Thunder." Remember that movie with Tom Cruise that features the line "rubbing is racing?" Maybe that is why most that commute from the Bitterroot Valley call the 5'oclock traffic the "Bitterroot 500."
Montana May Have the Biggest Pumpkin Spice Cravings in the US
The crisp fall mornings and cool evenings have gotten people transforming into "fall mode" faster than the leaves can change color. Something about the brisk cool mornings make people clamor for anything that reminds them of fall. For most that is the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte. But, it doesn't stop at just lattes. Budweiser has recently released a pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer. There is a new pumpkin spice vodka being released this fall, and Kit Kat is releasing a pumpkin spice miniature pie.
There’s a Cocktail Called a “Montana” and Apparently it’s Not Great
Never having been a bartender, my knowledge of mixed drinks is limited. Tequilas? I'm your girl. But I just read that there's a cocktail called a Montana, and the reviews don't make me want to run out and order one. There is zero personal opinion here as I've not had...
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million
We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?
If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
Things You Can Buy In Montana For $30,000
With the biggest cash contest of the year on the horizon beginning on September 19th, the buzz is all around Montana. The question begs to be asked... "What WOULD you do with $30,000?" The usual suspects come to mind, just like the ones that you think of when you drop...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,315 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 308,023 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,315 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,513 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,539,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,138...
See These Weekend Events Before Montana WX Chases You Indoors!
It's starting to get late in the game for outdoor events in Montana if your not counting Football games or Ice Fishing. Fall is a great time to enjoy Big Sky Country when we get a decent few days! But you can't always count on when the weather is going to flip and put a halt to all the outdoor events and run us indoors for the season. So here are a few ideas for us to shake off the "I didn't do ANYTHING this summer" dribble and check out these weekend events around the state, and take a quick trip before the Montana weather shuts you down.
“I Spent 24 Hrs In Montana, Now I Want To Live There.” UGH.
Everyone is always saying, "I love Montana! I want to live there." Then you have the people who say, "Montana's full." So I gathered a few videos of 24-hour experiences from people who either live in certain Montana towns OR visited them for 24 hours and create a visual interpretation of what to expect.
agdaily.com
Audit: Scammer stole $344K from Montana Department of Ag in 2020
According to the September 2022 Financial Compliance audit, the Montana State Department of Agriculture lost $344,271 due to a phishing attack in October 2020. The report states that the department disclosed two thefts of state resources during the audit. The thefts occurred due to an email phishing attack, during which a hacker impersonated a grant recipient. Out of the two payments sent out, the first was stopped, but the second went through.
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
