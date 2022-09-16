It's starting to get late in the game for outdoor events in Montana if your not counting Football games or Ice Fishing. Fall is a great time to enjoy Big Sky Country when we get a decent few days! But you can't always count on when the weather is going to flip and put a halt to all the outdoor events and run us indoors for the season. So here are a few ideas for us to shake off the "I didn't do ANYTHING this summer" dribble and check out these weekend events around the state, and take a quick trip before the Montana weather shuts you down.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO