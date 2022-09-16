Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.

Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam
Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska will be lowered so that repairs can be done to the dam that forms it. The 320-acre lake sits immediately below Lake McConaughy and is known for its cold water and trout fishing. The Nebraska Public Power District and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation...
Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting
LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo […] The post Group says Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska ballot finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s general election ballot has been finalized. Secretary of State Bob Evnen says his office has finalized the list of candidates and ballot measures for the Nov. 8 general election. The final list was certified on Friday, Sept. 16. “My office has finalized the certification...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska GOP legislative plan includes making legislature a partisan body
The party's state political director told 3 News Now the legislature already operates in a partisan matter anyway.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish: Invasive clams discovered in Glendo, threatening native species
CASPER, Wyo. — Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, have been discovered in Glendo Reservoir. The presence of the invasive species was confirmed in Glendo in early September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “We’re disappointed to verify the presence of Asian clams in Glendo,” said...
Colorado ANG to conduct major readiness exercise in Scottsbluff at WNRA
BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.–The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will conduct a readiness exercise at Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Sept. 22-25, 2022. Wing personnel will conduct 24-hour training operations in a simulated combat environment, meaning the local community can anticipate an increase in flight activity...
Summit Daily News
Meet the Colorado rancher spending $11 million — and counting — to prevent Jared Polis from winning reelection
Decisions made at a shiny conference table inside a former truck repair shop in this as-rural-as-rural-gets corner of Colorado may represent the GOP’s best shot in November of unwinding four years of total Democratic control of state government. It’s where rancher Steve Wells is plotting, mostly by his lonesome,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
EPA declares Denver, northern Front Range 'severe' violators of air quality standards as state fails to reduce smog
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it had reclassified Denver and Colorado's northern Front Range as "severe" violators of federal air quality standards, meaning residents are likely to pay higher gas prices and the number of businesses required to apply for air pollution permits will more than double. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Chinese wireless tech could put Offutt Air Force Base and Nebraska missile silos at risk
BELLEVUE, Nebraska — More than 10,000 military members and civilians working at Offutt Air Force Base could be at risk of having cell phone calls, texts, and data seen by the Chinese government because at least one cellular service provider installed Chinese equipment on nearby towers. The U.S. Commerce...
clayconews.com
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
oilcity.news
U.S. attorney: Wyo corner-crossing prosecution didn’t violate hunters’ rights
Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor believes that Carbon County justice officials did not violate federal law when they charged Missouri men with criminal trespass at Elk Mountain Ranch. Angus M. Thuermer Jr., WyoFile. Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor has rejected a retired federal agent’s complaint against state and county justice officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnax.com
More Nebraska Property Tax Cuts
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a news conference last week to highlight the progress made in tax cutting. He said taxes have been reduced by almost twelve billion dollars, including ten billion dollars in property taxes. Senator Tom Briese of Albion says there is noticeable progress…. Briese says taxpayers...
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Dangerous bacteria shuts down water distribution system at Colorado state park
The discovery of bacteria has resulted in a shut down of the water distribution system at Navajo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials. This temporary shutdown impacts the park's drinking water, toilets, and showers. According to officials, E. coli was found during a routine sampling of two...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
KJCT8
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
Get Excited. Colorado’s New Toys R Us In Loveland Is Now Open
Colorado has waited, what feels like forever, for the return of Toys R Us. The first location in Northern Colorado is finally open and ready to bring you back to happier and simpler times. New Toys R Us Location Is Now Open In Colorado. As a kid, there was nothing...
WOWT
California woman arrested in Nebraska after State Troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A California Woman was arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol says she was found with 20 pounds of cocaine. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper allegedly saw a driver following another too closely on I-80 near York. The trooper did a traffic stop and...
KDVR.com
Colorado counties’ voters getting less partisan
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
Comments / 2