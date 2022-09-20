ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview - Vault Comics doubles the horror for its fifth anniversary in a new Nightfall series

By Samantha Puc
 2 days ago

Since it launched its Nightfall imprint in 2019, Vault Comics has introduced a series of horror titles by top industry talent. And now, for its fifth anniversary, the publisher will be releasing its new Nightfall: Double Feature series, which will be split between two ongoing horror stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058PS8_0hybbsVA00

Nightfall: Double Feature #1 cover by Maan House (Image credit: Vault Comics)

The first story, 'The Cemetarians,' is written by Daniel Kraus, drawn by Maan House, colored by Kurt Michael Russell, and lettered by Andworld Design. 'The Cemetarians' follows "a renegade scientist and brilliant theologian" as they search human cemeteries to determine why and how human bones have started growing in inanimate objects all over the world. Something powerful lurks in the darkness, and it's ready to be seen in the light.

Check out a preview of 'The Cemetarians' below.

Image 1 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwpE7_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 2 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsyNk_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 3 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrYRa_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 4 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiIqW_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 5 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03i5vF_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 6 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQZxs_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 7 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkgOL_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 8 of 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8Htz_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)

The second story, 'Denizen,' is written by Tim Daniel and David Andry, drawn by Chris Shehan, colored by Jason Wordie, and lettered by Jim Campbell. The story follows a family on a cross-country road trip who get lost in the wilds of Joshua Tree National Park. As if that isn't bad enough, a character Vault only calls "Mom" and her fiancée, Helen, are overtaken by something horrible in an abandoned camping trailer.

"As our company celebrates five years of publishing excellence, this October felt like the natural time to remind everyone that Vault horror is not only here to stay, but yet again it will expand the boundaries of our line by introducing a uniquely rewarding new format for our readers," Daniel says.

"And we assure you, Nightfall: Double Feature is more than just a reminder or celebration of bygone success, it is an ambitious nod towards the many more extraordinary things we’ve planned yet to come."

Nightfall: Double Feature #1 will feature cover art by House, Shehan, Jason Shawn Alexander, Skylar Patridge, Joshua Hixson, and Tula Lotay. Check out a cover gallery below.

Image 1 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHqpX_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 2 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMfiM_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 3 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359MkN_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 4 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJ0Bg_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 5 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056hai_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)
Image 6 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EYaN_0hybbsVA00

(Image credit: Vault Comics)

Nightfall: Double Feature #1 will be available October 26.

Vault Comics has published some of the best horror comics of all time .

