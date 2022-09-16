ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Where to find Keys in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, drawing in millions of players every month. Part of the appeal is that Epic Games is constantly adding new content to keep players engaged. As with every new season, Epic has added a lot of content...
dotesports.com

How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite

Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.
dotesports.com

Nerf this: Chamber was the most picked agent at VALORANT Champions

Chamber had the highest selection rate at VALORANT Champions Istanbul despite the multiple nerfs to his overall kit. Before Champions, Riot Games hit Chamber with yet another nerf, this time to his Rendezvous, Headhunter, and Trademark to reduce his effectiveness. This had some impact on his selection rate during regional events such as the North American Last Chance Qualifier which saw a slight reduction in him being picked by teams. Before the patch, Chamber had a 79.61 percent pick rate across all events, on all maps from all regions. That dipped to a 74.93 percent global pick rate after patch 5.03 was released on Aug. 8 and has stayed consistently at a 74 percent pick rate since then.
dotesports.com

MTG Necron Dynasties Warhammer 40k precon decklist and strategy

The grimdark world of Warhammer 40,000 is coming to Magic: The Gathering in a Universes Beyond release featuring four reconstructed Commander decks full of new cards that capture the flavor of some of Warhammer‘s biggest factions. Releasing on Oct. 7, each precon introduces new cards and fresh reprints in...
dotesports.com

G2 Esports Apex player denies doing misogynist chant at ALGS Championship

In the aftermath of a controversy involving G2 Esports CEO Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez and his decision and statements in regards to hanging out with Andrew Tate, a G2 member has been accused of participating in a misogynist “chant” at the Apex Legends Global Series LAN in Raleigh, North Carolina.
dotesports.com

When does the Worlds 2022 song release?

Each year, the League of Legends World Championship is celebrated with an official song that serves as the tournament’s anthem throughout its duration. This year, Riot Games is teaming up with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X in what could be the biggest Worlds song to date. League fans...
dotesports.com

Where to find extra Thumper parts in Kahl’s Junk Run mission in Warframe

Warframe has been teasing the showdown between Kahl-175 and a Tusk Thumper since the announcement of Veilbreaker at Tennocon 2022, and players can finally fight off a Thumper as Kahl (with a little help from his Grineer brothers). But you won’t just destroy Thumpers in his Junk Run mission: you’ll also help Chipper rebuild one.
dotesports.com

Liquid releases star ADC Hans sama from LCS team

Team Liquid has released AD carry Steven “Hans sama” Liv from its League of Legends roster after just one season with the organization. The six-year veteran played his first season outside of Europe this year and it’s unclear whether he will stay in the North American League ecosystem.
dotesports.com

What does Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, do in VALORANT?

Nightfall is one of the less straightforward ultimate abilities in VALORANT. When Fade lets her ultimate ability rip across the map, players are quick to panic, largely because the ability has many effects and can be overwhelming for players who aren’t quite used to it. Here’s a quick breakdown of the ability in case you’re struggling to understand exactly what Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, actually does.
dotesports.com

Where is No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?

Fortnite’s newest season has just started, with players hopping into the battle royale en masse to take on The Herald and the antagonizing Chrome. Many of the island’s existing inhabitants have remained after the update and can still be found around the map. The No Sweat Insurance representative can also be found on the island telling players he won’t be covering Chrome damages.
dotesports.com

Riot shows off Janna’s shiny new VFX update in League of Legends

Janna, the Storm’s Fury, is one of the original 40 champions released with League of Legends back in 2009. Over the years, she has, essentially, stayed the same champion that mainly saw visual updates and minor tweaks that would tone down her lane dominance. The only major change Janna received was this year’s update that shifted Janna’s early game power from Zephyr into Eye of the Storm.
dotesports.com

Top 5 plays you might have missed at VALORANT Champions 2022

VALORANT Champions 2022 was one for the history books. The culmination of the 2022 VCT season determined the second-ever world champions: Brazil’s LOUD. Not only was it the first time a non-North American or EMEA team claimed an international trophy, but it was the most-watched VALORANT ever capped off by the most-watched grand final ever.
dotesports.com

Big TFT buffs and nerfs set stage for 7.5 Uncharted Realms 12.18 patch

A large number of big Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 balance changes are slated to occur within Patch 12.18, dropped during the Patch Rundown by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu. The Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update had its ups and...
dotesports.com

How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
