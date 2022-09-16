Read full article on original website
Related
Can Return of J.K. Dobbins Be Needed Spark for Ravens Run Game?
There is a lot riding on the potential return of J.K. Dobbins for the Ravens, who have struggled to get the running attack going without him in the lineup.
Beer at Seattle's Lumen Field is expensive — but it could be worse
Image credit: Data: Bookies.com; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe Seahawks may have fallen ignominiously to the 49ers in Sunday's game (FanNation called it a "clown show" in which the Seahawks were "body slammed.") But hey, at least Seahawks fans can get cheaper beer than Niners fans can.Why it matters: Fans at Lumen Field can drown their sorrows for slightly less money than those at the 49ers' home stadium in Santa Clara, per the sports-betting website Bookies.com.By the numbers: A 16-ounce beer at Lumen costs $10.50, while 49ers fans have to pay $11.50, according to the website's analysis. Philadelphia's stadium charges the most for a beer — $14.67 — while Lions, Falcons and Jets fans have the cheapest price per pint, at $6.25. Go deeper: Which NFL teams have the most expensive beer
Comments / 0