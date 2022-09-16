‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins The Cast Of Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series, Charlie Barnett Also In Final Negotiations

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Raymond & Ray’ Review: Ewan McGregor And Ethan Hawke Funeral Dramedy Is Sam Shepard-Lite [TIFF]
Arriving at an isolated cabin late at night, Raymond (Ewan McGregor) hasn’t spoken to his half-brother Ray (Ethan Hawke) for many years. Slightly estranged but forever entwined due to their shared parentage, the brothers reconnect as they make an uneasy journey to their late father Harris’ funeral 100 miles away. “Raymond & Ray,” the latest from writer-director Rodrigo García (“Albert Nobbs”), plays a bit like Sam Shepard-lite but features yet another stellar performance from Hawke, who over the past decade has proven himself to be one of the great leading man character actors of his generation.
theplaylist.net
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Review: Queen Of American Horror Remakes Naomi Watts Can’t Salvage A Forgettable Redo
If you’ve seen the original, there’s little point in watching “Goodnight Mommy,” out now on Prime Video. Yes, that 2014 film did not feature a performance by Naomi Watts as the mother who is tortured by her twin sons, but that’s about the only added bonus. This “Goodnight Mommy” Enligh-Language redo, from director Matt Sobel (“Take Me to the River”) and writer Kyle Warren, is strictly for those who haven’t experienced the chilling Austrian original from filmmakers Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala and are also weary of subtitles. And if you should like this version, you would be cheating yourself by not seeing where it all came from. Worse, the 2022 redo is sanitized and family-friendly in comparison to the frightening horrors of the original.
theplaylist.net
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cinematographer Disputes Drama During Filming: The “Most Harmonious Set I’ve Ever Been On”
The drama surrounding actor/director Olivia Wilde’s upcoming high-concept genre drama, “Don’t Worry Darling,” has reached something of a fever pitch in recent weeks, veering into tabloid-y/gossip territory. Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the “Don’t Worry Darling” back story is complicated but essentially centers on Shia LaBeouf being replaced on the film with Styles (Wilde suggested he was fired, LaBeouf said he quit), and Pugh, upset about various issues surrounding the film, its production, its marketing and more. Exacerbating it all, a leaked video where Wilde seems to throw the actress under the bus in favor of convincing LaBeouf to stay on the picture. In short, it’s a mess, and if you read some of the more gossipy items in Puck News recently—suggesting that Wilde and Styles, who are romantically involved, would disappear from the set for long periods, annoying Pugh in the process—it all just becomes hyper melodrama. Pugh skipped the press conference recently for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival and ducked out early after the screening, seemingly validating the claims of beef between her and Wilde.
theplaylist.net
‘Dalíland’ Review: A Disappointingly Drab Biopic From Mary Harron Despite A Game Ben Kingsley [TIFF]
Mary Harron is too good a director to make a drab, conventional biopic, so it’s disappointing to report that with “Dalíland,” she’s done just that. It’s not a complete waste, and she manages to insert a handful of distinctive flourishes and memorable characters. But the picture never escapes the box it’s been placed in or transcends a key, fundamental error in its conception – and, likely, none of that will matter anyway since the primary focus of its coverage will, presumably, continue to be the fleeting presence of Ezra Miller. (More on that presently.)
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ Slavery Backlash: “You Cannot Win An Argument On Twitter”
Over the weekend, “The Woman King” easily won the box office battle. Better yet, the historical action film was a hit with fans who gave it an A+ CinemaScore. But all that goodwill still wasn’t enough to prevent social media backlash. In the leadup to the release...
theplaylist.net
Apple Reportedly Still Might Release Will Smith-Starring ‘Emancipation’ Before End Of 2022
In the early part of 2022, as film fans started to look towards what might be the big awards-season favorites, “Emancipation” seemed to be on a lot of Most Anticipated lists. But then, at the Oscars, Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on stage, and the idea that Apple TV+ would release “Emancipation” seemed like an insane prospect. Well, with fan sentiment surrounding Smith not getting much better, it seems like Apple TV+ is thinking that maybe it doesn’t make sense to hold “Emancipation” much longer.
theplaylist.net
Academy Looks To Stabilize Oscars With Producers Glenn Weiss & Ricky Kirshner
New Academy CEO Bill Kramer provided something of a surprise Saturday morning, announcing the producers for the 95th Academy Awards during an in-person membership meeting. But considering it was his first big moment in front of his employees it was as good a moment as any to demonstrate his leadership skills. Following yet another controversial ceremony this past March, the 2023 festivities will be produced by veteran Emmy winners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. It will be Weiss’ second time and Kirshner’s first producing the telecast.
theplaylist.net
James Cameron Explains How He Won ‘Avatar’ Studio Battles: “You Know What? I Made ‘Titanic’”
James Cameron is a confident filmmaker. You can see that in his actual filmmaking style and choices. Waiting years between sequels and building an original franchise about blue aliens and 3D technology, for example. But he also is well aware of the financial success he’s experienced, and Cameron isn’t afraid to use that to his advantage, such as when he was making the original “Avatar.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
Woody Allen Says He Will Retire After His 50th & Next Film, ‘Wasp 22’
Woody Allen is apparently stepping away from movies permanently. Following recent comments to Alec Baldwin in an Instagram live chat where he said “the thrill is gone,” in terms of filmmaking, the 86-year-old writer/director told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia he intends to stop making movies after his next film, evidently titled “Wasp 22.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Serpent Queen’ Review: The Samantha Morton-Led Series Is A Brutal & Anachronistic Reclamation Of Catherine De Medici
In recent years, Starz has built a cottage industry off of the success of “Outlander.” If it’s historical, sexy, and deals with some type of palace intrigue that doesn’t include dragons or elves, there’s a good chance that it’s ending up on Starz. In just the past decade, the network has released “The White Queen,” “The White Princess,” The Spanish Queen,” and “Becoming Elizabeth.” They return to their royal monikers with the Samantha Morton-led “The Serpent Queen.” While the Catherine de Medici series is definitely in the same wheelhouse as those aforementioned series, it’s also a bit more brutal, nastier, and, ultimately, more interesting.
theplaylist.net
Woody Allen Is Not Retiring After All But He Is Unhappy About Current State Of Film Distribution
Over the weekend, Woody Allen made headlines after a Spanish media outlet published an interview that seemed to have the filmmaker announce his retirement after the completion of his upcoming 50th feature. In addition, Allen seemingly announced that he would write a novel after he put a bow on his filmmaking career. Now, just a day later, the filmmaker is walking back those comments and claiming he never said such things.
Selma Blair Doesn’t Let Multiple Sclerosis Hold Her Back in Triumphant ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Debut
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is already a can’t-miss season — and it just started. The show’s grand Disney+ premiere included quite possibly the strongest lineup of dance numbers of any season premiere in the show’s history, with a whole lot of 7s — and even some 8s — handed out. But beyond the high scores, one of last night’s dances highlighted the grace and beauty of human perseverance — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. That number belonged to Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Pearl’: Martin Scorsese Raves About Ti West’s “Wild, Mesmerizing, Deeply Disturbing” Horror Film
We know that Martin Scorsese isn’t a huge fan of superhero films. However, did you know that the man behind “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” is a big fan of indie horror? Well, apparently he is, as Scorsese recently gave the new horror film, “Pearl,” a rave review.
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins The 2022 TIFF People’s Choice Award
The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival came to an end on Sunday and with it the announcement of its always-hyped People’s Choice Award. And it was no surprise that Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” took the prize voted on by festival moviegoers. Second place went to Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” while third place went to Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
Comments / 0