The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
New Waterpark Coming to Saugerties, New York, Are the Rumors True?
Water slides, a wave pool, and more in Saugerties?. Over the last few months, we've shared information on the plans to develop a popular farm in Ulster County, those plans seem to be getting bigger and bigger by the day. Winston Farms. The 800-acre farm located in Saugerties was purchased...
Abandoned Nevele Grand Resort In the Catskills; What’s Left Behind?
Have you ever felt the energy of an empty house? Sometimes, when nobody is there, you can almost ear the voices of the people that were there before you. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways and rooms. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.
Upstate NY city named one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
Holy ‘Donnoli!’ Donut, Cannoli Mashup Rolls into Beacon, NY
The Donnoli has entered the chat. The Hudson Valley has become a hub for some of the best food in New York State. Foodies and influencers have traveled near and far to try some of the best dishes across the mid-Hudson region. Rossi's is a hot spot for influencers to...
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
Fall Historical Fun: ‘Tarryhollow’ Announces 2022 Walking Tour Schedule
All things fall are starting to harvest (yeah, went there) here in the Hudson Valley, so in between your hay rides and pumpkin picking adventures, why not consider getting a bit of a history lesson during a walking tour in one of the Hudson Valley's most popular historic towns. Serving...
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
6 Best Jamaican Restaurants in Newburgh, New York To Try
God, I love fair season! Not just is it a time to enjoy rides, games, music, comedy and races, it is also the best place to enjoy all types of foods. They have food trucks for just about anything. Growing up, my favorites, naturally, were the pizza trucks and ice cream trucks. As I got older, I started broadening my horizons and trying the variety of savory meals available.
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
Cluck! Woman Crashes Car Through Fried Chicken Restaurant in New York
There may be a shortage of chicken at this particular spot. An elderly woman claimed her breaks malfunctioned, as police say the black Honda CRV she was driving ended up sailing through the front window of a resteraunt Friday morning. Offcials say a man who was eating at the establishment at the time was left seriously injured after this grandma's folly.
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
Useful: Who Actually Uses a Small Regional Airport In Wappingers, New York?
Did you know that there is a small regional airport in the Hudson Valley? It is located in Wappingers Falls, New York. Ok, but who uses it? Is it for certain people? Do you have to pay a fee?. So what happens at this airport? Is it available to everyone...
Fun Fall Weekends Planned for Poughkeepsie Historic Site
Are you looking for a fun weekend event that the whole family can enjoy? There are lots of festivals that are family friendly, but every single weekend in October is special at Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie. The kids will love it, and I have a feeling you will too. It’s...
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
Police Catch Over 50 Breaking Rules Walking In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley caught over 50 people breaking the rules in just a few hours. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the Saugerties Police Department conducted a four-hour Pedestrian Safety Awareness and Enforcement detail in the Village of Saugerties. "The purpose of the awareness enforcement detail was to educate...
See The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Come to Life This Fall
Have you heard of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow? In middle school, I remember learning about this tale and being taken aback by it. Some would argue that the story behind The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is fictional while others say that it's based on true events. Is The Legend...
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
Big Orange County Blues Buffet to Benefit H.V. Animal Rescue
Is there anything better than a day of great music and food? How about a day of great music and food that will also benefit a Hudson Valley animal rescue? Now, that’s what I call a pretty good day. Mark your calendars now because that day is coming. Blues, delicious food prepared by a celebrity chef, and it all goes to help local animals.
