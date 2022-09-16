Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Oregon apologizes for offensive chant directed at BYU, Latter-day Saints
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon student section is apologizing after an offensive chant was repeated about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the Ducks' blowout victory Saturday afternoon over BYU. Video obtained by KSL.com shows an incident during the 25th-ranked Ducks' 41-20 win over...
A Utah train to Idaho? Salt Lake, Boise leaders are working to restore old service
SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for another way to travel into Idaho? There could soon be a train for that. Salt Lake City and Boise leaders are currently working on a plan to restore a large portion of an old passenger rail line, providing new service from Salt Lake City to an area just northwest of Boise in the near future.
No longer a college, Westminster gains university distinction
SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has called Salt Lake City home for nearly 150 years and will now usher in its next era as a full-fledged Westminster University. "We've grown from a small college preparatory academy in 1875, to a junior college and then a four-year baccalaureate institution in 1949," said Westminster President Bethami Dobkin. "Since then, we've grown in size, stature, activities and academic offerings. It's time for Westminster's next chapter."
Church of Jesus Christ announces location of new Heber Valley Utah Temple
HEBER CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground on the new Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, the church announced Monday. The First Presidency of the church announced the groundbreaking along with new details about the location of the temple, and an artist's rendering of the temple's exterior.
Father of Uber passenger killed in Salt Lake City crash expresses anger, shock
SALT LAKE CITY — The father of the Uber passenger killed in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday is expressing anger and shock after his son's death. The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the person on Friday as Jalen Neal, 28. The Utah Transit Authority previously said Neal's...
Utah mom reflects on radioactive iodine cancer treatment, which has stood test of time
SALT LAKE CITY — Shirley Crepeaux was a little hesitant when doctors proposed radioactive iodine as a treatment for her thyroid cancer about 12 years ago. She trusted her doctors at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, but she was still terrified and afraid. "When faced with leaving a 12-year-old alone...
Man hit by own truck trying to stop carjacking in West Valley
WEST VALLEY — A scary situation sent a man to the hospital after police said he tried to stop another man from carjacking him. The situation unfolded in a neighborhood near 3200 W. 3100 South in West Valley on Monday morning. Amador Gabriel said he was awake in his...
Spanish Fork man charged with putting hidden camera in girlfriend's house
SPANISH FORK — A man who police say put a hidden camera in his girlfriend's house while her family wasn't home is now facing criminal charges. The 20-year-old Spanish Fork man was charged Monday in 4th District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing 2 people in a week
SALT LAKE CITY — A homeless man who police say stabbed two people in a week has been arrested. Mario Fresques, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault causing serious injury. On Saturday, police were called to...
Lehi residents balk at plan to cut down more than 300 trees from neighborhood
LEHI — More than 300 trees are set to get the ax in Lehi's Olympic Park neighborhood, after the City Council approved a proposal to remove all trees from city-owned park strips in the neighborhood. Some of the trees — many of which were planted decades ago — have...
