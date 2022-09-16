ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

Oregon apologizes for offensive chant directed at BYU, Latter-day Saints

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon student section is apologizing after an offensive chant was repeated about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the Ducks' blowout victory Saturday afternoon over BYU. Video obtained by KSL.com shows an incident during the 25th-ranked Ducks' 41-20 win over...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

No longer a college, Westminster gains university distinction

SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has called Salt Lake City home for nearly 150 years and will now usher in its next era as a full-fledged Westminster University. "We've grown from a small college preparatory academy in 1875, to a junior college and then a four-year baccalaureate institution in 1949," said Westminster President Bethami Dobkin. "Since then, we've grown in size, stature, activities and academic offerings. It's time for Westminster's next chapter."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Church of Jesus Christ announces location of new Heber Valley Utah Temple

HEBER CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground on the new Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, the church announced Monday. The First Presidency of the church announced the groundbreaking along with new details about the location of the temple, and an artist's rendering of the temple's exterior.
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing 2 people in a week

SALT LAKE CITY — A homeless man who police say stabbed two people in a week has been arrested. Mario Fresques, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault causing serious injury. On Saturday, police were called to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

