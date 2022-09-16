The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study

Read full article on original website
Vaping may ‘wake up’ cancer cells and trigger wave of disease in a decade
Vaping could cause a new wave of cancer in ten years’ time, according to scientists. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute (FCI) say while vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes, the long-term health risks are unclear. Around 3.6 million people in Britain smoke e-cigarettes and are commonly used by...
msn.com
Habits Increasing Your Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Say Medical Experts
Slide 1 of 8: There's more than 100 different types of cancers and pancreatic cancer is considered one of the deadliest because there's oftentimes no early warning signs. It's not diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment challenging. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common types of cancer, with over 60, 000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States alone. While many risk factors for pancreatic cancer, some lifestyle choices can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. Here are five lifestyle choices that have been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In a 1st, scientists use designer immune cells to send an autoimmune disease into remission
Five patients with hard-to-treat lupus entered remission after scientists tweaked their immune cells using a technique normally used to treat cancer. After the one-time therapy, all five patients with the autoimmune disease stopped their standard treatments and haven't had a relapse. This treatment, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
Researchers found the most common first symptom of COVID-19 cases. Conducted by the University of Southern California, the study determined the order in which the most common symptoms show up. “The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone...
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
survivornet.com
Kindly Aunt, 66, Thought Her Bad Cough Was ‘Just A Chest Infection:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And She Feels ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
In 2018, Karen McCarthy was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery to remove a small, non-aggressive tumor. She is now urging others to be aware of the symptoms and take action. Smoking isn’t the only cause of lung cancer; other risks could include air pollution, exposure to asbestos, and...
survivornet.com
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
Urgent warning as cases of cancer surge in under 50s – the 11 signs you must never ignore
YOUNG people are now more at risk of developing cancer than ever before. The likelihood of being diagnosed with cancer before the age of 50 significantly increases the younger you are, a major analysis suggests. For example, people born in 1960 have a higher cancer risk before they turn 50...
survivornet.com
Woman, 33, Blamed Her ‘Constant Tiredness’ On Working Too Much At Her Beauty Salon: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Melissa McNaughton, 33, of Glasgow, Scotland, learned her fatigue was not due to working too much, she had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. McNaughton received her cancer diagnosis four years ago, following a routine doctor’s visit to check the iron in her blood. Chronic myeloid...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
New study finds that almost half of tattoo inks contain chemicals that can cause cancer
After looking at a variety of popular tattoo samples for a new study, researchers found that nearly 50 per cent of the tattoo inks contained chemicals that could cause cancer.At a meeting of the American Chemical Society in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, researchers at Binghamton University presented their study, which was led by John Swierk, who is an assistant professor of inorganic chemistry at the school.As noted by Swierk, there are two parts of tattoo inks: a pigment and a carrier solution. The pigment is a molecular or a solid compound, while the carrier fluids transport the pigment through...
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
