Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Town Finally Retires Its 1995 Ford Crown Victoria Police Car
Lakeside-Somers Chamber of CommerceStartling speeders since 1995, this old-school police cruiser is only now being put out to pasture.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Comment heard on proposal to move Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space
The proposal is to move the shelter from its current location on private land near Highway 93 west of Missoula to a location by the Missoula jail.
There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana
When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula Windstorm Knocks Out Power to Over 2,700 Homes
We spoke to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a severe windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Missoula area. “At about 4:30 p.m. the wind caused a power outage that impacted about 2,700 Northwestern Energy customers in the Mullan Road area in Missoula,” said Black. "Crews responded immediately and most of those customers had service by 6:10 p.m. There are additional outages in the Missoula area down through Hamilton that were caused by problems because of this wind. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you see a downed or damaged power line stay far away from it, and report it because safety is our priority. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner when there is an outage."
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’
A motion that the Montana Board of Public Education adopt an updated Code of Ethics for educators — with the word “equity” included — didn’t get a second this week. Instead, the Board adopted Thursday a separate motion to accept a couple of changes but send the portion with the term “equity” back to an […] The post Montana’s educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1