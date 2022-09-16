ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Cat Country 102.9

There's Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana

When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Windstorm Knocks Out Power to Over 2,700 Homes

We spoke to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a severe windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Missoula area. "At about 4:30 p.m. the wind caused a power outage that impacted about 2,700 Northwestern Energy customers in the Mullan Road area in Missoula," said Black. "Crews responded immediately and most of those customers had service by 6:10 p.m. There are additional outages in the Missoula area down through Hamilton that were caused by problems because of this wind. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you see a downed or damaged power line stay far away from it, and report it because safety is our priority. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner when there is an outage."
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana's educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word 'equity'

A motion that the Montana Board of Public Education adopt an updated Code of Ethics for educators — with the word "equity" included — didn't get a second this week. Instead, the Board adopted Thursday a separate motion to accept a couple of changes but send the portion with the term "equity" back to an […] The post Montana's educator Code of Ethics partly revised, but without the word 'equity' appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
