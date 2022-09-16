Read full article on original website
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
MetroTimes
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
dbusiness.com
Taystee’s Burgers Offers Franchising Opportunities Across Metro Detroit
Taystee’s Burgers, a gas station-inspired restaurant concept started in Dearborn Heights in 2014, has announced its plans for expansion by offering franchise opportunities across metro Detroit. “We want to offer a franchising opportunity and experience unlike anything done before with our gas station model,” says Ali Jawad, founder of...
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown
Behind a golden door at 431 Times Square now sits Detroit’s first Black-owned craft cocktail bar that honors Southern hospitality, Willow. The post Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Hoverboard falls into Detroit River
A hoverboard demonstration over the weekend ended when the board flipped, sending the rider into the Detroit River. Video courtesy of Lorenzo Smith.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar
The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past
On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
Exploring the Abandoned Northland Mall Near Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit gospel singer pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gospel singer Marvin Winans pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II. Mourners from across the world, including Detroit, continue to wait in a five-mile long...
The evolution of a food desert: How a Detroit neighborhood lost its stores
(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's eastside was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devils Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own houses...
Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard
A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
dbusiness.com
Charity Preview at Detroit Auto Show 2022
The North American International Auto Show hosted the 2022 Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 16, at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza, both in downtown Detroit. Funds from the black-tie event raised funds for several nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan; The Children’s Center; The Children’s Foundation; Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL, and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Guests enjoyed an early look at this year’s show along with live entertainment by Grammy-winning composer, producer, and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Sponsors of the event included Delta, Michigan Economic Development Corp., Michigan Office of Future Mobility, and Michelin. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Maize n Brew
Betting odds revealed for Michigan vs. Maryland
After another demolition at the Big House, the Michigan Wolverines have skated through the non-conference portion of the 2022 regular season schedule with ease. Now is when things get real, as the Maryland Terrapins travel to Ann Arbor next Saturday to open up Big Ten Conference play. Just like Michigan,...
fox2detroit.com
Watch: Hoverboard rider falls into Detroit River during auto show demonstration
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hoverboard flipped into the Detroit River during an auto show demonstration Sunday. The rider was over the river showing off the board when the board flipped over, sending the rider head-first into the water. Coast Guard boats nearby responded to help them out of the water.
Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit
Here is a list of the three best places for a hot bowl of flavorful chili in the city of Detroit at Black-owned establishments. The post Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
michiganchronicle.com
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicks Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, October 1
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicking Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 1 with massive bike collection at local Home Depot StoresFree Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.
Detroit News
Eastern Michigan basketball's Emoni Bates suspended as he faces gun charges
Ypsilanti — Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni James-Wayne Bates, a one-time five-star recruit, is facing gun charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night in Washtenaw County. Bates, 18, faces two felony charges in Washtenaw County's 14A-1 District Court, online court records show. One charge...
