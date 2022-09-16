ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 HOM

Top of the East Cocktail Bar in Portland, Maine, Finally Welcomes Guests Back

One of the oldest bars in our beloved city of Portland has finally opened their doors back up for guests to enjoy panoramic views of Casco Bay and their favorite brick city. What was once the Eastland hotel is now the Westin Portland Harborview, home to the Top of the East bar that originally opened their doors in 1963 but has recently taken a two-year hiatus.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
BRUNSWICK, ME
94.9 HOM

30 of the Best Mouth-Watering Breakfast Sandwiches in Greater Portland

The breakfast sandwich is the best way to start your day. In researching where the best breakfast sandwiches are in Greater Portland, I found so many places I need to try! Thanks to Reddit fans of breakfast sandwiches, most of the places listed are in Portland. One thing is for sure, I have a lot of catching up to do because nothing beats a good breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect way to get all your favorite things in convenient to-go packaging...bread! Or croissant, bagel, focaccia - so many options. Have you heard of pancake buns? Keep reading. Are you a sausage fan? Bacon? Ham? Or just veggie?
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
City
Paris, ME
City
South Paris, ME
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Maine State
Paris, ME
Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Paris, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Room#Minnie S Food Shop
94.9 HOM

J’s Oyster in Portland is Angry and Calling for Boycott of Whole Foods Market

I love J's Oyster, but this has me scratching my head. J's Oyster recently posted on their Facebook page to boycott Whole Foods because they've stopped selling live lobsters. It's true. Whole Foods has banned the sale of live lobsters and crabs on the grounds that it's inhumane. Of course, this happened back around 2006. But J's has either recently gotten upset again about Whole Foods' decision - or they just found out. This is what they wrote on their Facebook page:
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Pepsi
94.9 HOM

Maine Photographer Wows Us With Horror Photo Shoot

Halloween is right around the corner. Maine has really leveled up its seasonal amazingness, and it is exciting to see all of the new decorations, entertainment, and costumes we have this year. I love when others are inspired to create amazing works of art based on the seasons and holidays.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy