Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Comment heard on proposal to move Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space
The proposal is to move the shelter from its current location on private land near Highway 93 west of Missoula to a location by the Missoula jail.
Montana Town Finally Retires Its 1995 Ford Crown Victoria Police Car
Lakeside-Somers Chamber of CommerceStartling speeders since 1995, this old-school police cruiser is only now being put out to pasture.
There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana
When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
Gidge The Tripawd 1st Pet Commissioner In Missoula County
We first heard the news during the Western Montana Fair of a contest we had all been asking for, seeking nominees for Missoula County's first-ever Pet County Commissioner. Finally, we have a winner!. Photo credit Katie Connelly Instagram@seegidgerun. Gidge the Tripawd. Missoula County's First Elected Pet Commissioner. Missoula, Montana. Photo...
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
