Montana State

Cat Country 102.9

There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana

When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Gidge The Tripawd 1st Pet Commissioner In Missoula County

We first heard the news during the Western Montana Fair of a contest we had all been asking for, seeking nominees for Missoula County's first-ever Pet County Commissioner. Finally, we have a winner!. Photo credit Katie Connelly Instagram@seegidgerun. Gidge the Tripawd. Missoula County's First Elected Pet Commissioner. Missoula, Montana. Photo...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’

With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

