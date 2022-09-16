ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

930 AM KMPT

Martha’s Vineyard Shows Montana How to Get It Done!

Boy, those "folx" out at Martha's Vineyard sure know how to get the job done. Virtue signal to the rest of the world to let them know how open and tolerant you are, but then when the illegal aliens show up on your doorstep- quickly call in the military and have the illegals ushered off the island.
K96 FM

Montanans Are Rising Up

A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
HELENA, MT
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Restaurants
Butte, MT
Food & Drinks
Butte, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
Butte, MT
Restaurants
Daily Montanan

Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’

With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana May Have the Biggest Pumpkin Spice Cravings in the US

The crisp fall mornings and cool evenings have gotten people transforming into "fall mode" faster than the leaves can change color. Something about the brisk cool mornings make people clamor for anything that reminds them of fall. For most that is the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte. But, it doesn't stop at just lattes. Budweiser has recently released a pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer. There is a new pumpkin spice vodka being released this fall, and Kit Kat is releasing a pumpkin spice miniature pie.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
DARBY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million

We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Would You Want “The Purge Law” to Pass in Montana?

Illinois could be making history by passing a new law that some people are calling “The Purge Law.”. Now, if you’ve ever seen "The Purge" movies, you know that the plot is interesting. In the film, citizens of America have 24 hours to commit any crime they want without any repercussions. We’re talking murder, theft, destruction- you name it.
ILLINOIS STATE
agdaily.com

Audit: Scammer stole $344K from Montana Department of Ag in 2020

According to the September 2022 Financial Compliance audit, the Montana State Department of Agriculture lost $344,271 due to a phishing attack in October 2020. The report states that the department disclosed two thefts of state resources during the audit. The thefts occurred due to an email phishing attack, during which a hacker impersonated a grant recipient. Out of the two payments sent out, the first was stopped, but the second went through.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Deer Spotted with Colored Ear Tags – What Does It Mean?

The first big game hunting season for Fall 2022 is underway here in Montana. Archery season is in full swing, and many Montanans are taking to the field in hopes of harvesting dinner with a sharp stick and string. Soon even more Montanans will be carrying their rifles in search of food. The annual harvest of one of Montana's most cherished resources is what makes Montana great.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

