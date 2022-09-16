Read full article on original website
Martha’s Vineyard Shows Montana How to Get It Done!
Boy, those "folx" out at Martha's Vineyard sure know how to get the job done. Virtue signal to the rest of the world to let them know how open and tolerant you are, but then when the illegal aliens show up on your doorstep- quickly call in the military and have the illegals ushered off the island.
There is An Elephant Graveyard In Montana. Seriously, you guys.
Saying goodbye to a loved pet is unfortunately something most of us have gone through. Burying them in the backyard is "normal", but what about something bigger, like an elephant?. This is a true story. I had to research it a few times to actually get on board. It turns...
Montanans Are Rising Up
A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
Nikki Delventhal Features Glacier National Park in Montana
One of the most unusual lifestyle vloggers on YouTube has made her way through the State of Montana and took a trip to Glacier National Park, featuring it on her travel channel. Nikki Delventhal uploaded her trip through the park on September 16th. Nikki is a former Miss Connecticut contestant,...
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanakaimin.com
Politician and YouTube personality team up in Missoula ahead of the midterm election
Standing in front of roughly 300 people on Sept. 14 in the University Center Ballroom, internet star Hank Green hosted an event for the first congressional candidate he has ever endorsed: Monica Tranel. She’s running for Montana’s new western district, an added congressional seat in Montana after the 2020 census....
Montana Movies: "The River Wild"
Montana Movies: "The River Wild" Arts Montana Movies ...
Montana May Have the Biggest Pumpkin Spice Cravings in the US
The crisp fall mornings and cool evenings have gotten people transforming into "fall mode" faster than the leaves can change color. Something about the brisk cool mornings make people clamor for anything that reminds them of fall. For most that is the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte. But, it doesn't stop at just lattes. Budweiser has recently released a pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer. There is a new pumpkin spice vodka being released this fall, and Kit Kat is releasing a pumpkin spice miniature pie.
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
NBCMontana
FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million
We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
Would You Want “The Purge Law” to Pass in Montana?
Illinois could be making history by passing a new law that some people are calling “The Purge Law.”. Now, if you’ve ever seen "The Purge" movies, you know that the plot is interesting. In the film, citizens of America have 24 hours to commit any crime they want without any repercussions. We’re talking murder, theft, destruction- you name it.
There’s a Cocktail Called a “Montana” and Apparently it’s Not Great
Never having been a bartender, my knowledge of mixed drinks is limited. Tequilas? I'm your girl. But I just read that there's a cocktail called a Montana, and the reviews don't make me want to run out and order one. There is zero personal opinion here as I've not had...
Do You Live In One Of Montana’s Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities?
Every night when we go to sleep, we like to feel safe. We don't want to worry about whether there will be a break-in, a shooting, or even worse, a murder. So when it comes to Montana, what cities are considered the "most dangerous"? Maybe you are living in one right now.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,315 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 308,023 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,315 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,513 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,539,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,138...
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?
If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
WATCH: Maine Woman Catches Great White Shark Shredding Apart Porpoise in Chilling Clip
A family visiting islands in Casco Bay in Maine last Friday saw something they’ve “never seen anything like” before. What they saw was a great white shark shredding a porpoise near Cliff Island. Kasey Lyn Watkins started videoing the scene when her 8-year-old daughter, Kali, saw the...
agdaily.com
Audit: Scammer stole $344K from Montana Department of Ag in 2020
According to the September 2022 Financial Compliance audit, the Montana State Department of Agriculture lost $344,271 due to a phishing attack in October 2020. The report states that the department disclosed two thefts of state resources during the audit. The thefts occurred due to an email phishing attack, during which a hacker impersonated a grant recipient. Out of the two payments sent out, the first was stopped, but the second went through.
Montana Deer Spotted with Colored Ear Tags – What Does It Mean?
The first big game hunting season for Fall 2022 is underway here in Montana. Archery season is in full swing, and many Montanans are taking to the field in hopes of harvesting dinner with a sharp stick and string. Soon even more Montanans will be carrying their rifles in search of food. The annual harvest of one of Montana's most cherished resources is what makes Montana great.
