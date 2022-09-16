Read full article on original website
James Robinson receives 25 touches, scores touchdown in Week 2 win
James Robinson rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught 2-of-2 targets for 14 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Robinson has surprisingly been the bell cow back in Jacksonville through the first two weeks. Despite being less than nine months removed from a torn Achilles’ tendon, Robinson out-touched Travis Etienne Jr. 37 to 18 through the first two weeks. Robinson has carried the ball 34 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns and added another 17 yards through the air. Fantasy managers who took a late-round flier on Robinson are reaping the rewards early on.
Jonathan Taylor limited to just 54 yards in Colts loss Sunday
Jonathan Taylor had nine carries for 54 yards on the ground against the Jaguars, He caught his only target for nine yards in the 24-0 loss. Taylor had a rather lacklustre performance on Sunday, however a large part of the bad outing for the running back was due to the team being in a bad game script from the get-go. Fantasy managers have nothing to worry about with the Colts RB as he is still the number one offensive asset for the team. The 23-year-old has a matchup against the Chiefs impending for Week 3, but no matter the matchup the stud needs to be started every week.
Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) downgraded to out for Sunday
The Colts have downgraded Michael Pittman (quad) to out for Sunday against Jacksonville. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Pittman was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but had been limited in practice this week with a quad injury. With the Colts also down WR Alec Pierce, they are going to have to turn to Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin as their top wide receivers Sunday. Fantasy managers should downgrade Matt Ryan as the Colts will likely rely heavily on Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in Week 2.
Breece Hall scores first touchdown in Week 2 win
Breece Hall rushed for 50 yards on seven carries and caught his only target for 10 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Hall scored his first NFL touchdown and produced his second straight double-digit fantasy performance i(n PPR formats) to begin his career. Hall has turned 23 touches into 152 yards and a touchdown through two weeks, catching 7-of-10 targets. Hall’s Week 2 touchdown capped off his day on Sunday and New York continues to waste no time getting the rookie heavily involved in the offense.
Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision Week 2
Julio Jones, who landed on his knee last week, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Jones didn't practice early in the week but was able to log at least a limited practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability. The veteran WR will reportedly test his knee during pre-game warmups before the team makes an official call on his status. The assumption for much of the week was that the Bucs were merely being cautious with Jones, but the report that this could come down to pre-game warmups is concerning for his availability and potential role even if he is active.
Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) ruled out for Week 3
Last week, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft claimed a sack. However, Cleveland surrendered 31 points to a Jets team led by Joe Flacco. The Browns have a favorable fantasy matchup this week as they take on an offense that has only scored two offensive touchdowns so far this season, but they do so without their second-best pass rusher. The defense also has allowed 383.5 yards and 27.5 points per game in two games this season. Even with a solid matchup, they are not a must-start.
Jerry Jeudy Injury: Waiver Wire Replacements to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the injury to Jerry Jeudy, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
Alvin Kamara officially inactive for Week 2
Kamara is still dealing with a rib issue that will prevent him from playing in Week 2's matchup against Tampa Bay. While the backfield after Kamara is a bit of a mess, RB Mark Ingram is expected to play even though he logged only limited practices throughout the week. Dwayne Washington and Tony Jones line up behind Ingram on the depth chart, though they are desperation plays only in fantasy, given that Tampa Bay has a great run defense. Unless Ingram is your only option, this is a terrible matchup that should make you look elsewhere for a running game for Week 2.
Nelson Agholor totals 110 yards and touchdown in Week 2 win
Nelson Agholor hauled in all six of his targets for 110 yards and one touchdown during an impressive Week 2 performance against the Steelers. Agholor's best play was a 44-yard reception in which he lept over the opposing defender to haul in the pass, then scampered into the end zone. It's hard to trust him long-term in a crowded Patriots offense, though he should continue to see the field when the team utilizes three-receiver sets.
Mac Jones leads Patriots to win over Steelers
Mac Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during the Patriots' Week 2 win over the Steelers. He was not sacked in the contest. This was a relatively mediocre performance from Jones, who will continue to rank in the mid-to-low QB2 tier going forward. Given his tendency to stay in the pocket and the Patriots' willingness to put the football in the hands of their running backs, Jones doesn't have much fantasy appeal in single-quarterback leagues.
Trey Lance’s ankle injury likely will end his season
Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an air case and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Unfortunately it seems that the ankle injury is significant enough to end his season. A silver lining for the 49ers, is they were able to work out a new contract to keep Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco as the backup. Fantasy managers should expect Garoppolo to take over for the starting job for the remainder of the season.
Seahawks D/ST runs back a blocked field goal for a touchdown in Week 2
The Seahawks D/ST allowed 27 points on 373 total yards from scrimmage with one sack in Week 2 against the 49ers. The 49ers ran through the Seahawks for 189 yards rushing led by 84 yards on the ground by Jeff Wilson Jr. The Seattle defense did look a lot better than what the stats show with one touchdown allowed coming after a muffed punt by Tyler Lockett. The highlight came on a blocked field goal ran back for a touchdown by the Seahawks special teams for the lone score on the afternoon.
Damien Williams (rib) placed on IR Saturday
The 30-year-old back was injured in Week 1 against the Saints. Williams was already ruled out for Sunday, so the move makes sense for the Falcons. The team elevated RB Caleb Huntley from their practice squad for Sunday. The Falcons will likely look to Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Tyler Allgeier to command the majority of touches out of the backfield.
Elijah Moore targeted five times in Week 2 win
Elijah Moore caught 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards and rushed once for minus-6 yards in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Moore tied for third in targets and finished a distant third in yardage among all Jets in Week 2. It was an even more disappointing week for fantasy managers who drafted Moore expecting more of his breakout performances from 2021, especially with Joe Flacco at the helm who he had been a part of said breakout. Through the first two games, Moore has caught 8-of-12 targets for just 90 yards and also has minus-6 rushing yards on one attempt. It has not been an ideal start to the season for Moore’s fantasy managers but his ADP means he deserves at least one or two more weeks against a reeling Bengals’ defense that just allowed Cooper Rush to beat them. See what Week 3 brings before making a decision on Moore unless you have a clear-cut replacement.
Justin Herbert (ribs) has a chance to play Week 3
Herbert is dealing with a cartilage issue in his ribs that he sustained during Thursday's loss to the Chiefs, but he may be well enough to play next week. It is a very painful injury, but people have been able to play through it, and Herbert may also be able to coming off of a long week. This is a situation for fantasy managers to monitor moving forward.
Equanimeous St. Brown leads Bears with 39 receiving yards in Week 2
Equanimeous St. Brown caught a 30-yard pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' opening touchdown drive. He finished with two catches for 39 yards on four targets in the 27-10 loss. Fantasy Impact:. Through two games, St. Brown leads the Bears in receiving (which isn't saying much) with 57 yards...
Matt Ryan throws three interceptions in loss to Jaguars Sunday
Matt Ryan completed 16 out of his 30 pass attempts for 195 yards versus the Jaguars. He threw three interceptions to pair with a passer rating of 34.0 en rout to the Colts' 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. Fantasy Impact:. Ryan looked all the part of an aging quarterback on...
Who Should I Start: Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Stafford, David Montgomery (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
DJ Moore hauls in touchdown versus Giants
A touchdown catch in the third quarter saved what would've been another quiet performance in Week 2 for Moore. The wideout now has just six catches for 86 yards and the one touchdown through two weeks, which is a statline fantasy managers were more expecting to be his one-week output. The 25-year-old will be a low-end WR2 next week in a tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Garrett Wilson scores twice, catches game-winner in Week 2 win
Garrett Wilson caught 8-of-14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Wilson had his breakout party in Week 2, turning a whopping 14 targets into 102 yards and two scores, including the game-winner with 22-seconds remaining, despite leaving at with an injury at one point. Wilson showed why the Jets drafted him 10th overall this year and why he is arguably the best receiver to come out of a loaded draft. Wilson clearly has a rapport with Joe Flacco, connecting on 12-of-22 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season with the majority of that coming in Week 2. Wilson is still available in a ton of leagues and managers should scoop him up off waivers if they are in one of those leagues. Wilson is going to be a problem for opposing defenses this season as long as he stays healthy.
