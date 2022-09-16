ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Dianna Carney

Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day Event

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Plymouth Pride has announced a fun fall event that is sure to get you in a festive mood! Apple picking with Plymouth Pride will take place on Saturday, October 1st- the perfect way to kick off the spooky season! Event participants are instructed to meet "at the apple picking entrance after parking" so that everyone can begin together.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: 13 Moons: A History of Wampanoag Culture

The Wampanoag Culture has been a part of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island region for thousands of years. During this presentation, Darius Coombs will talk about how the Wampanoag Culture thrived during normal times. He will share how this normalcy was disrupted and the consequences of those actions on the people. There have been many efforts to keep the Wampanoag Culture alive and progressive. These accomplishments include the recovery of the language, material culture, self-pride, and more. Join Darius for an exploration of Wampanoag history through the centuries.
ASHLAND, MA
capeandislands.org

13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna

This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
BARNSTABLE, MA
FUN 107

Meet the Amazing Animals of Tiverton’s West Place Sanctuary This Weekend

One of the area's largest and most diverse animal sanctuaries is opening their gates for visitors this weekend and letting guests get up close with their amazing animals. Spend a sunny, September weekend walking the eight-acres of farm land that make up the West Place Animal Sanctuary and interact with the dozens of animals that call this farm home.
TIVERTON, RI
commonwealthmagazine.org

Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier

THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
tippnews.com

Couto Construction Donates 200+ Backpacks in Back-to-School Campaign

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Couto Construction, a group of exterior home experts, is truly a company that cares. Its company is rooted in family values and it’s an important part of their mission to give back. That’s why they decided to help area schools and kids to get ready for the academic year ahead. They pledged to donate five backpacks for every new job sold. The campaign ended on August 31 and they donated more than 200.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

One month later: Mattapoisett Boatyard looks forward

MATTAPOISETT — Just over a month since the Mattapoisett Boatyard was destroyed in a massive fire, life is returning to the 60-year-old family business. In the weeks since the fire reduced buildings, boats and cars to smoldering rubble, boatyard co-owner David Kaiser never lost hope. “There's never been a...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
CBS Boston

WATCH: Two deer spotted swimming a mile off Nantucket

NANTUCKET - You've probably heard a lot about sharks and whales in the ocean this summer - but what about deer?A fisherman shot video of two bucks, one adult and one juvenile, swimming about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket with their antlers poking out from the water.While this is something you don't see every day, deer are actually known to be avid swimmers. 
NANTUCKET, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

