Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys
It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
More Mass. communities push to tax high-end real estate transactions to create affordable housing
Finding an affordable place to live remains a big problem for many people across the state. That’s why Boston 25 is Getting Real about the housing crisis and examining some of the proposals to try and fix the situation. One idea picking up momentum is to allow cities and...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!
Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
Massachusetts man to buy new home after winning $10M lottery prize
A Massachusetts man says he plans to buy a new home after he won a $10 million lottery prize on an instant ticket game. Nicolas Recinos, of Everett, won the jackpot on the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Recinos, who plans to buy...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday
Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
Nearly $3B being returned to Mass. taxpayers. Here’s a tool to estimate your refund
BOSTON — Massachusetts plans to return nearly $3 billion in excess revenue to millions of taxpayers this fall, Gov. Baker announced last week. State law requires that when tax revenue collections in a given fiscal year exceed an annual tax revenue cap, the excess revenue is returned to taxpayers.
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
earnthenecklace.com
Brian Yocono Leaving WPRI-TV: Where Is the Rhode Island Anchor Going?
Brian Yocono has become one of the top news anchors in his eight years at WPRI-TV. He has been a fixture on television news in Rhode Island for a long time. Now the fantastic anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Rhode Island’s favorite TV anchor, Brian Yocono, is leaving WPRI-TV in September 2022. His announcement surprised his viewers. Now they’re curious to know if the anchor’s new position will require him to relocate from Rhode Island. Thankfully, Brian Yocono has addressed most of their concerns.
WBUR
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
Am I eligible for the Massachusetts tax refund this fall? Here’s the criteria
Massachusetts taxpayers are slated to receive hundreds of dollars in direct relief starting this November, as officials return nearly $3 billion in excess revenues as stipulated by a 1980s state law while relying on broad eligibility parameters. To qualify for the refund, residents need to file their 2021 state tax...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 18, 2022
Budget Cabinet Sales Inc., to 350 Main LLC, 288-320 Main St., $900,000. Chester S. Wojcik to Wayne Mulligan and Sharon Mulligan, 15 Sycamore Terrace, $325,000.
Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home
ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
theweektoday.com
One month later: Mattapoisett Boatyard looks forward
MATTAPOISETT — Just over a month since the Mattapoisett Boatyard was destroyed in a massive fire, life is returning to the 60-year-old family business. In the weeks since the fire reduced buildings, boats and cars to smoldering rubble, boatyard co-owner David Kaiser never lost hope. “There's never been a...
country1025.com
Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years
The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
