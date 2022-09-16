ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

WSBS

Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys

It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
WOBURN, MA
Milford, MA
Massachusetts Business
Dorchester, MA
Massachusetts State
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!

Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday

Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Yocono Leaving WPRI-TV: Where Is the Rhode Island Anchor Going?

Brian Yocono has become one of the top news anchors in his eight years at WPRI-TV. He has been a fixture on television news in Rhode Island for a long time. Now the fantastic anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Rhode Island’s favorite TV anchor, Brian Yocono, is leaving WPRI-TV in September 2022. His announcement surprised his viewers. Now they’re curious to know if the anchor’s new position will require him to relocate from Rhode Island. Thankfully, Brian Yocono has addressed most of their concerns.
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home

ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
ESSEX, MA
theweektoday.com

One month later: Mattapoisett Boatyard looks forward

MATTAPOISETT — Just over a month since the Mattapoisett Boatyard was destroyed in a massive fire, life is returning to the 60-year-old family business. In the weeks since the fire reduced buildings, boats and cars to smoldering rubble, boatyard co-owner David Kaiser never lost hope. “There's never been a...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
country1025.com

Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years

The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
CONCORD, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

