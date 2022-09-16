Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Investigators release more details about Friday’s shooting
Echo Tower Apartments, where a shooting was reported on Sept 16, 2022. Investigators have released more details about a shooting on Friday that led to a neighborhood shelter-in-place warning. The alleged shooter, Bashir Mohamed, 30, was arrested Saturday evening in the Hilltop area during a traffic stop. He’s been booked...
740thefan.com
Shooting suspect in jail awaiting charges
MANKATO, Minn. – The suspect in a shooting Friday morning in Mankato is in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting charges. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop but was not in the car he was believed to be driving. The shooting in an apartment building Friday prompted a shelter-in-place alert and a lockdown at Bethany Lutheran College and Mayo hospital.
Southern Minnesota News
Apartment shooting suspect arrested
The suspect in a shooting Friday has been located. Bashir Mohamed, 30, has been arrested and booked in jail, according to a release from Mankato Public Safety. Mohamed is the suspect in a shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at Mankato’s Tower Apartments on Echo Street. He fled the scene, prompting a neighborhood lockdown and subsequent search.
Charges: Driver had 6-8 beers before UTV crashed, killing woman
A 51-year-old man has been charged with being drunk while behind the wheel of a UTV that crashed, killing his passenger. The crash happened along a corn field near to County Road 7 and 105th Street south of Mapleton late Thursday, with 59-year-old Susan Marie Quiram, of Elysian, dying after becoming trapped under the vehicle.
fox9.com
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
kxlp941.com
Drug Task Force Warns of “Rainbow” Fentanyl Pills Seized in Mankato
On 09/16/2022 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with the shooting incident which occurred that morning. During the execution of a search warrant at one of the involved residences, Task Force Agents located multi-colored pills that were stamped with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other. Agents conducted a field test on the pills and found them to contain fentanyl. These pills have the street name “Rainbow.”
Southern Minnesota News
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
'Rainbow' fentanyl discovered by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it seized "rainbow" fentanyl for the first time on Friday, after executing a search warrant in southern Minnesota. The MRVDTF said in a press release Monday that drug task force agents recovered the multi-colored pills last week at...
KEYC
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Guatemala was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night. It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.
Southern Minnesota News
2 injured in Highway 15 crash
A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
KEYC
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
Faribault County Register
P&Z administrator resigns effective September 23
Faribault County will begin looking for a new Planning and Zoning administrator following the resignation of current administrator, Loria Rebuffoni. “I have accepted a position with Nicollet County,” Rebuffoni said when reached by phone. “My official last day with Faribault County is Sept. 23.”. Rebuffoni became Faribault County’s...
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
Sting Operation: Bees Swarm Into Minnesota Brewery
The talk of the August Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota was not the newest fall brews, the beloved Vikings football team, or even the Twins. It was the thousands of bees the came in for a visit. On Saturday, the outdoor biergarten (German for beer garden) was buzzing with...
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
