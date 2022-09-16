ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Investigators release more details about Friday’s shooting

Echo Tower Apartments, where a shooting was reported on Sept 16, 2022. Investigators have released more details about a shooting on Friday that led to a neighborhood shelter-in-place warning. The alleged shooter, Bashir Mohamed, 30, was arrested Saturday evening in the Hilltop area during a traffic stop. He’s been booked...
Shooting suspect in jail awaiting charges

MANKATO, Minn. – The suspect in a shooting Friday morning in Mankato is in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting charges. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says 30-year-old Bashir Mohamed was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop but was not in the car he was believed to be driving. The shooting in an apartment building Friday prompted a shelter-in-place alert and a lockdown at Bethany Lutheran College and Mayo hospital.
Apartment shooting suspect arrested

The suspect in a shooting Friday has been located. Bashir Mohamed, 30, has been arrested and booked in jail, according to a release from Mankato Public Safety. Mohamed is the suspect in a shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at Mankato’s Tower Apartments on Echo Street. He fled the scene, prompting a neighborhood lockdown and subsequent search.
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads

Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
Drug Task Force Warns of “Rainbow” Fentanyl Pills Seized in Mankato

On 09/16/2022 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with the shooting incident which occurred that morning. During the execution of a search warrant at one of the involved residences, Task Force Agents located multi-colored pills that were stamped with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other. Agents conducted a field test on the pills and found them to contain fentanyl. These pills have the street name “Rainbow.”
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Guatemala was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night. It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.
2 injured in Highway 15 crash

A Winthrop woman and a Green Isle man were injured in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Highway 15 at Highway 212, west of Brownton. A state patrol crash report says a car driven by Debra Lynn Peters, 63, was northbound...
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
P&Z administrator resigns effective September 23

Faribault County will begin looking for a new Planning and Zoning administrator following the resignation of current administrator, Loria Rebuffoni. “I have accepted a position with Nicollet County,” Rebuffoni said when reached by phone. “My official last day with Faribault County is Sept. 23.”. Rebuffoni became Faribault County’s...
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake

An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
