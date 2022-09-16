On 09/16/2022 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with the shooting incident which occurred that morning. During the execution of a search warrant at one of the involved residences, Task Force Agents located multi-colored pills that were stamped with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other. Agents conducted a field test on the pills and found them to contain fentanyl. These pills have the street name “Rainbow.”

