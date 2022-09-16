Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts was ‘Saddened’ by Joey Gallo’s Struggles
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was about one person and one person only, 23-year-old superstar, Juan Soto. The Padres made the big splash in landing him from the Nationals along with other players and stole the show that day. While our little brothers down south won the trade deadline, the...
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
numberfire.com
Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
Dodgers News: All-Star Hurler Won't Be At Full Strength for Start of Postseason
Expect the Cat Man "in some capacity" in the postseason for Los Angeles
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave
A new bundle of joy is on the way for the Dodgers' hurler.
Dodgers Dominate MLB Attendance Rankings for Ninth Straight Season
It pays to have the best fans in baseball. For the ninth year in a row (2020 had empty stadiums), Dodger Stadium leads the other 29 ballparks in home-game attendance. The Dodgers have led the league in attendance since 2013 — the same year they began their dominant stretch of NL West titles and postseason appearances.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run
Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Talks About When He’ll Know it’s Time to Walk Away
When Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman stopped by to talk with insider David Vassegh after the Dodgers clinched the NL West on Tuesday night, the topics of discussion ranged far and wide as they discussed the great 2022 Los Angeles team. The Dodgers have made the postseason in...
Aaron Boone ejection is every Yankees fan reacting to Frankie Montas start
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
Dodgers: Injury Update on Gonsolin, Almonte, Treinen and More
The injury bug has hit the Dodgers pitching staff mightily in the 2022 season. Major pieces are out for the season and many have missed a significant amount of time. However, even with all these injuries, the Dodgers have managed to have the best record in the MLB. Not exactly the recipe you want to have the best record, but I won’t complain.
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Finally Returns to the Starting Lineup
Batting ninth and starting at second base for your Los Angeles Dodgers, number 9… Gavin Lux!. After being sidelined with a neck issue for the last two-plus weeks, Lux finally returns to the starting lineup for the Dodgers. The 24 year old had been in the midst of his finest season as a big leaguer so far. In a career-high 115 games, he’s slashed .293/.368/.428 with 18 doubles, a league-leading 7 triples, 6 home runs and 42 runs batted in.
Dodgers News: Giants Slammed Online for Selling LA Merch at Oracle Park in SF
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing the season series 15-4 against their arch-rivals and making it more likely that San Francisco, which broke the L.A.’s streak of eight straight division titles last year with a remarkable 107-win season, will finish 2022 below .500. But losing three...
Ronald Acuña injury update: Exactly what Braves fans need before the playoffs
With the Braves getting ever-closer to clinching a playoff berth — and perhaps even beating the Mets out for the NL East — they received some much-anticipated good news on Ronald Acuña. Acuña gave an update on his ailing knee, which has impacted him the entire season...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kemba Walker In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.
How the Dodgers Were Cheated Out of Being One of Baseball’s Greatest Dynasties
The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball over the last decade. Since 2013, the Dodgers lead the league with 921 wins across their 1,502 games. The Yankees are in second with 847. They’ve also won the NL West in all but one of those seasons — they fell just short last year when they tied a franchise-record with 106 wins.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals His Pick for Position Player MVP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how special it is to have three players of the caliber of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman at the top of his lineup. Betts and Freeman are former MVPs, and all three have won the World Series before coming to the Dodgers. But...
Dodgers vs Giants: How to Watch Sunday’s Game, Streaming, First Pitch and More
Today, the Dodgers and Giants match up for the final time this season. For those looking to watch the season finale between these two rivals, SportsNet LA is NOT carrying the coverage today. Last week the game was picked up as LA’s last ESPN broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball for 2022.
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Diamondbacks in first of 5-game series
Arizona Diamondbacks (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (101-44, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-3, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a five-game series...
Cardinals beat Reds to inch closer to division crown
Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-1
