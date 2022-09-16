ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup

The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
Dodgers: Injury Update on Gonsolin, Almonte, Treinen and More

The injury bug has hit the Dodgers pitching staff mightily in the 2022 season. Major pieces are out for the season and many have missed a significant amount of time. However, even with all these injuries, the Dodgers have managed to have the best record in the MLB. Not exactly the recipe you want to have the best record, but I won’t complain.
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Finally Returns to the Starting Lineup

Batting ninth and starting at second base for your Los Angeles Dodgers, number 9… Gavin Lux!. After being sidelined with a neck issue for the last two-plus weeks, Lux finally returns to the starting lineup for the Dodgers. The 24 year old had been in the midst of his finest season as a big leaguer so far. In a career-high 115 games, he’s slashed .293/.368/.428 with 18 doubles, a league-leading 7 triples, 6 home runs and 42 runs batted in.
Dodgers host the Diamondbacks in first of 5-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (101-44, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-3, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a five-game series...
