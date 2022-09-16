Read full article on original website
David Quinn admits to mistakes as New York Rangers head coach
Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn has admitted to what everyone saw in his three seasons on Broadway– he overcoached. “There were things I wish I had done differently,” Quinn said in a feature on NHL.com. “I thought I got away from being who I have been for 28 years as a coach.”
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview
The Edmonton Oilers Rookies continue their Young Stars Classic schedule with a neutral ground Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames Rookies at the South Okanagan Events Centre. You can stream the game live on EdmontonOilers.com beginning at 8:30pm MT. Check back later in the afternoon following morning media avails...
Blues’ 4 Best Contracts for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues are one of the rare contending teams that have zero contracts with an average annual value (AAV) above $8 million. However, that will change in the 2023-24 season when Robert Thomas’ new deal kicks in with an AAV of $8.125 million. With all of this said, the Blues have some contracts of great value coming into this season.
NHL
'I THINK IT'S A DREAM COME TRUE'
PENTICTON - It may be a prospects tournament in B.C. in early September, but make no mistake about - it's an extremely important moment for the players taking part in it. Pulling the Flaming C over your head and stepping onto the ice to play is always a memorable occasion.
NHL
WATCH: 9/17 Sharks vs Avs Rookie Faceoff
Watch the Sharks vs. Avalanche at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. Watch the Sharks vs. Ducks at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today introduced new uniforms that will be worn with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Designed by adidas in collaboration with the Sharks, the 'Evolve' uniform is inspired by the popular and innovative original Sharks jersey and incorporates new, innovative design elements as the franchise looks to the future and to a new era of Sharks hockey. The 'Evolve' uniform represents the first significant uniform change for the team in nine years and only the 5th generation of Sharks primary uniform.
NHL
State Your Case: Golden Knights or Kraken will win Stanley Cup first?
NHL.com writers debate which of League's two newest teams has right approach to contending. The Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their first NHL season in 2017-18. They lost to the Washington Capitals in five games but set the tone early that they want to win the Stanley Cup as soon as they can.
NHL
CBJ to open 2022 Training Camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Sept. 21
Players report for physicals and fitness testing Wednesday before taking the ice for the first time Thursday. The Columbus Blue Jackets begin preparations for their 22nd National Hockey League season with the opening of training camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Wednesday, September 21. Players will report for physicals at McConnell Spine, Sport and Joint Center beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday with fitness testing to follow at Nationwide Arena.
NHL
Preds Rookies Win Prospect Showcase Tournament After Besting Florida 6-1
Five Different Nashville Prospects Tally in the Team's Final Outing of the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase. The Nashville Predators are 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase Champions. Five different Predators skaters tallied and Nashville's defense kept Florida frustrated in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Panthers prospects, who entered Monday's tournament finale at PNC Arena undefeated.
NHL
Jets end Young Stars Classic with victory over Flames
DiVincentiis makes 44 saves; Perfetti, Lambert, and Lucius score in win. A battle between two teams looking to end the Young Stars Classic tournament on a high note went in favour of the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. The three first round picks in the Jets line-up - Cole Perfetti, Chaz...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Rookie Tournament on Monday vs. Avalanche
The Arizona Coyotes play their third and final game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament in San Jose, Calif. on Monday, and have none other than the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche waiting for them. The Coyotes have been led by captain Ben McCartney, who scored the game-winning goal late...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Score Three Power-Play Goals, Down VGK 4-3 in Rookie Finale
The Ducks rode a red-hot power play to wrap the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament up with a win, knocking off the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 today at Sharks Ice. Anaheim scored three goals on the man-advantage, for a total of five power-play tallies throughout the weekend. Brayden Tracey, Jacob Perreault,...
NHL
Cassidy eager for fresh start with Golden Knights
There wasn't much that could fit into the two suitcases each member of the Cassidy family -- Bruce, wife Julie, son Cole and daughter Shannon -- was allotted for their trip from their old life in Boston to their new one in Las Vegas on Aug. 12, three days before school began. They paid for second bags, sure, but how many memories could really fit around the necessities?
NHL
Preview: Coyotes face Ducks in second game of Faceoff Tournament
Arizona looks to build on Friday's gritty effort against an Anaheim roster that features five first-round draft picks. Sept. 17, 2022 | 4:30 PM AZ Time | Orange Rink, Sharks Ice. TV: None | Radio: None | Stream: HERE. The Arizona Coyotes are right back to it on day two...
NHL
VGK Rookie Report - Golden Knights Rookies Face Kings
Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The Vegas Golden Knights rookie team gears up for its second game in San Jose as they take on the rookies from the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 2 p.m. Fans can watch live on VegasGoldenKnights.com and listen to the games with Brian McCormack on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
NHL
Devils season preview: Hischier, Hughes lead core aiming to turn up heat
Add Palat to bolster offense, Vanecek to shore up goaltending. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
Smith talks additions, Senators playoff chances in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special offseason edition, we feature Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith. D.J. Smith can't wait for the start of training camp...
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Hamblin setting the standard
PENTICTON, BC - When the coach has a question in a meeting, James Hamblin has the answer. When you're in need of a captain at Rookie Camp, James Hamblin has the experience and proudly takes on that responsibility. When you have a job to be done on the ice, James...
NHL
'I wanna show my style of play': Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself
Just ask fellow prospect Cross Hanas. "That guy is an absolute tank," Hanas said. "When he has the puck on the ice, you can't even reach around him to get the puck. He's so big." And Soderblom, who was Detroit's 159th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, knows...
NHL
Oilers season preview: Campbell, Kane to be counted on
New goalie, returning forward could determine whether Edmonton goes on another deep playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening Sept. 21, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
Predators Rookies Hungry for Another Win at NHL Prospect Showcase
Jimmy Huntington, Navrin Mutter Recap Friday's 5-2 Win, Look Ahead to Sunday's Game Against Carolina. Just hours after an exciting 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect squad, the Nashville Predators rookies were back on the ice to get in a quick practice session before Sunday morning's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.
