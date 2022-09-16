The political arm of the Minnesota Medical Association's recent endorsement of DFL Gov. Tim Walz over Republican Scott Jensen was just the latest example of doctors being called into the midterm campaigns. Driving the news: MEDPAC's chair cited the governor's "science- and evidence-based actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic" and support for reproductive healthcare as factors in a letter on the endorsement released last week. The big picture: Democrats in close races are increasingly leaning on doctors to drive messaging on abortion and other issues, Axios' Alexi McCammond writes.The trend has showed up in recent ads from DFL groups...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO