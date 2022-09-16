Read full article on original website
Related
Polk County and Iowa consider sharing morgue space
Morgue space and forensic pathologists could share resources under ongoing discussions between Polk County and Iowa's state medical examiners, county administrator John Norris tells Axios. Why it matters: It could help both governments create more efficiency among staff and reduce future expenses linked with updating or building new exam areas.
Trail Mix: The doctor is in... the Minnesota campaign trail
The political arm of the Minnesota Medical Association's recent endorsement of DFL Gov. Tim Walz over Republican Scott Jensen was just the latest example of doctors being called into the midterm campaigns. Driving the news: MEDPAC's chair cited the governor's "science- and evidence-based actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic" and support for reproductive healthcare as factors in a letter on the endorsement released last week. The big picture: Democrats in close races are increasingly leaning on doctors to drive messaging on abortion and other issues, Axios' Alexi McCammond writes.The trend has showed up in recent ads from DFL groups...
Comments / 0