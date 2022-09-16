Read full article on original website
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers
The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
Over 200,000 New Mexico students to be paid back for meals
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico will send out over $89 million in P-EBT to cover the cost of summer meals for K-12 students. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) is designed to help families cover food expenses. “The goal of Summer P-EBT is to help provide good nutrition to New Mexico’s children for the months they […]
New Mexico families to receive summer food assistance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — More than $89 million in food assistance has been allocated to 227,735 New Mexico families to cover the cost of summer meals for students who were eligible, according to a recent announcement from the state. According to a news release from the state’s Human Services Department, the eligible families will […]
Permanent Fund dividend of $3,284 hits checkbooks Tuesday, just the right time for Western Alaska
The storm in Western Alaska will bring in an enormous relief and recovery effort from the likes of FEMA, the Red Cross, and other disaster organizations. But what families in Western Alaska need right now is cash. Luckily, there’s some of that coming their way, thanks to the Alaska Permanent...
ladailypost.com
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Opens Two New State Employee Childcare Facilities In Santa Fe
CYFD employee Will Schwettmann, who is utilizing the new childcare facility for his daughter at no cost thanks to the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, speaks in the new facility today at the Montoya Building in Santa Fe. At right are representatives from Little Explorers Child Development Centers. At left is Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. Courtesy photo.
Lung Institute: New Mexico places in top 10 for national lung health
A study about lung health in America was commissioned by the Lung Institute.
rrobserver.com
Intel donates $42,000 to RRPS and Storehouse West
As a gift to the public for Intel’s 42nd year in NM, the company donated money to a few nonprofits and schools including Rio Rancho Public Schools and Storehouse West. Earlier this year, Intel New Mexico employees were given the opportunity to choose one out of four community organizations they wanted Intel to pledge to: ARCA, Haven House, Rio Rancho Public Schools or Storehouse West.
rrobserver.com
A man, a plan and a Garman
Say you’re 66 and freshly retired and living in Rio Rancho. If you’re Terry Gates, you embark on a mission to walk (almost) every street in the city. Maybe you’ve seen a stranger striding around your cul-de-sac or up and down your street, and he doesn’t look familiar. It could be Gates, although he expects this epic adventure to end sometime this month.
Fact Check: Did Lujan Grisham save thousands of lives?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — While the latest KRQE News 13 poll shows that COVID-19 isn’t a major focus for most voters, Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham recently released a TV ad highlighting her experience as Governor during the pandemic. The advertisement claims “during COVID, Governor Lujan Grisham saved thousands of lives.” So what data exists to […]
KOAT 7
How prayers and walks are changing native communities for the better
TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A Navajo woman is bringing awareness to her own community. All regarding an unspoken topic for many Native American families. "When I was growing up, I really didn't see much of what I see now," said Martina Maryboy, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people.
A New Mexico official who joined the Capitol attacks is barred from politics – but the little-known law behind the removal has some potential pitfalls for democracy
A county court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sept. 6, 2022, became the first in more than 150 years to disqualify a person from public office because they participated in an insurrection.
Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)
President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
coloradosun.com
Meet the Colorado rancher spending $11 million — and counting — to prevent Jared Polis from winning reelection
BARNESVILLE — Decisions made at a shiny conference table inside a former truck repair shop in this as-rural-as-rural-gets corner of Colorado may represent the GOP’s best shot in November of unwinding four years of total Democratic control of state government. It’s where rancher Steve Wells is plotting, mostly...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Ronchetti Calls for New Mexico Abortion Referendum
The Republican nominee for New Mexico governor, Mark Ronchetti, is calling for his state’s voters to decide the fate of the state’s abortion laws, as the race for New Mexico’s top office heats up. According to an ad released by the Ronchetti campaign, the meteorologist-turned-politician is pledging...
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year.
cbs4local.com
A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding
$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and members of the Zumba community gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to...
New University of Texas Polling: Gov Abbott vs O’Rourke Some Interesting Possibilities
The most recent poll, taken by the University of Texas at Austin is in – this is what they found. The survey found that Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke and 4% supported third-party candidates. Three percent of respondents named “Someone else” as their choice, and 8% said they have not thought about the race enough to have an opinion.
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
