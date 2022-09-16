ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Santa Fe Reporter

NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers

The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over 200,000 New Mexico students to be paid back for meals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico will send out over $89 million in P-EBT to cover the cost of summer meals for K-12 students. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) is designed to help families cover food expenses. “The goal of Summer P-EBT is to help provide good nutrition to New Mexico’s children for the months they […]
EDUCATION
ladailypost.com

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Opens Two New State Employee Childcare Facilities In Santa Fe

CYFD employee Will Schwettmann, who is utilizing the new childcare facility for his daughter at no cost thanks to the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, speaks in the new facility today at the Montoya Building in Santa Fe. At right are representatives from Little Explorers Child Development Centers. At left is Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. Courtesy photo.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Intel donates $42,000 to RRPS and Storehouse West

As a gift to the public for Intel’s 42nd year in NM, the company donated money to a few nonprofits and schools including Rio Rancho Public Schools and Storehouse West. Earlier this year, Intel New Mexico employees were given the opportunity to choose one out of four community organizations they wanted Intel to pledge to: ARCA, Haven House, Rio Rancho Public Schools or Storehouse West.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

A man, a plan and a Garman

Say you’re 66 and freshly retired and living in Rio Rancho. If you’re Terry Gates, you embark on a mission to walk (almost) every street in the city. Maybe you’ve seen a stranger striding around your cul-de-sac or up and down your street, and he doesn’t look familiar. It could be Gates, although he expects this epic adventure to end sometime this month.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Did Lujan Grisham save thousands of lives?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — While the latest KRQE News 13 poll shows that COVID-19 isn’t a major focus for most voters, Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham recently released a TV ad highlighting her experience as Governor during the pandemic. The advertisement claims “during COVID, Governor Lujan Grisham saved thousands of lives.” So what data exists to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tom Handy

Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)

President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
POLITICS
The Amarillo Pioneer

Ronchetti Calls for New Mexico Abortion Referendum

The Republican nominee for New Mexico governor, Mark Ronchetti, is calling for his state’s voters to decide the fate of the state’s abortion laws, as the race for New Mexico’s top office heats up. According to an ad released by the Ronchetti campaign, the meteorologist-turned-politician is pledging...
ELECTIONS
cbs4local.com

A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding

$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KOAT 7

Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and members of the Zumba community gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Veracity Report

New University of Texas Polling: Gov Abbott vs O’Rourke Some Interesting Possibilities

The most recent poll, taken by the University of Texas at Austin is in – this is what they found. The survey found that Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke and 4% supported third-party candidates. Three percent of respondents named “Someone else” as their choice, and 8% said they have not thought about the race enough to have an opinion.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

