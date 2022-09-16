Read full article on original website
Washington State rewind: Cougar defense climbs national rankings after WSU sweeps nonconference slate with rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State tuned up for Pac-12 play, stomping Colorado State to complete a sweep of its nonconference slate. WSU’s conference schedule opens next weekend at home with a big-time matchup against No. 15 Oregon. The Cougars have plenty to work on if they hope to contend...
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State enters Pac-12 play with a NFL-caliber linebacker, more to prove on offense
Well, dear readers, the editors are at my throat. “Have an opinion,” they insist. “Stir up some controversy,” they wail. The Rolex-adorned suits at Sports Section HQ demand I extrapolate meaning from the Washington State University’s predictable pasting of the Colorado State Cosplayers during their college football re-enactment, er, game on Saturday.
Washington State's Daiyan Henley records 13 tackles, three sacks against Colorado State, former coach
PULLMAN – Three years ago, Jay Norvell signed off on Daiyan Henley’s move to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Nevada. It’s understandable if Norvell, now the first-year coach at Colorado State, was second-guessing that decision at certain points of Saturday’s 38-7 loss to Henley’s Washington State team at Gesa Field.
'We had to be ready to burst out of the gate': Washington State offense shows explosive potential, Cougar defense dominates in rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense had a straightforward game plan. “Start fast,” coach Jake Dickert said. WSU’s new Air Raid had shown only a few glimpses of its potential through the first two weeks of the season. The Cougars were eager to give their supporters a show in their Week 3 matchup with underdog Colorado State.
Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., slot receiver Robert Ferrel return from injuries; safety Jordan Lee, linebacker Travion Brown out versus Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State standout cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. and slot receiver Robert Ferrel will return from injuries for the Cougs' game Saturday against Colorado State. WSU will be playing without two starting defenders in strong safety Jordan Lee and middle linebacker Travion Brown, both of whom sustained injuries during the Cougars' physically demanding win over the Badgers last weekend.
Spokane's Kannon Katzer gets first college carry, scores TD in memorable Washington State debut
PULLMAN – The football secured by his right hand, Kannon Katzer cruised into the end zone and took two steps before raising his left arm and pointing a single index finger toward the sky. If Katzer had to guess, the woman looking down would've been in tears, bubbling with...
Jermain Jackson totals 192 yards, two touchdowns as Idaho takes care of Drake to earn first win 42-14
MOSCOW, Idaho – Jermaine Jackson took the measure of Drake on Saturday when he got behind a cornerback and slid away from a safety at the edge of the end zone to grab a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gevani McCoy on Idaho’s first possession and give the Vandals a 7-0 lead in their home opener.
First look: Unbeaten Washington State opens Pac-12 play with major test at home versus No. 15 Oregon. What is it? The surging Washington State Cougars (3-0) open Pac-12 play at home with a big-time matchup against the 15th-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-1).
