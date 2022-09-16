ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State enters Pac-12 play with a NFL-caliber linebacker, more to prove on offense

Well, dear readers, the editors are at my throat. “Have an opinion,” they insist. “Stir up some controversy,” they wail. The Rolex-adorned suits at Sports Section HQ demand I extrapolate meaning from the Washington State University’s predictable pasting of the Colorado State Cosplayers during their college football re-enactment, er, game on Saturday.
Washington State's Daiyan Henley records 13 tackles, three sacks against Colorado State, former coach

PULLMAN – Three years ago, Jay Norvell signed off on Daiyan Henley’s move to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Nevada. It’s understandable if Norvell, now the first-year coach at Colorado State, was second-guessing that decision at certain points of Saturday’s 38-7 loss to Henley’s Washington State team at Gesa Field.
'We had to be ready to burst out of the gate': Washington State offense shows explosive potential, Cougar defense dominates in rout of Colorado State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense had a straightforward game plan. “Start fast,” coach Jake Dickert said. WSU’s new Air Raid had shown only a few glimpses of its potential through the first two weeks of the season. The Cougars were eager to give their supporters a show in their Week 3 matchup with underdog Colorado State.
Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., slot receiver Robert Ferrel return from injuries; safety Jordan Lee, linebacker Travion Brown out versus Colorado State

PULLMAN – Washington State standout cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. and slot receiver Robert Ferrel will return from injuries for the Cougs' game Saturday against Colorado State. WSU will be playing without two starting defenders in strong safety Jordan Lee and middle linebacker Travion Brown, both of whom sustained injuries during the Cougars' physically demanding win over the Badgers last weekend.
SRX_WSUCSfirst_040_TT

First look: Unbeaten Washington State opens Pac-12 play with major test at home versus No. 15 Oregon. What is it? The surging Washington State Cougars (3-0) open Pac-12 play at home with a big-time matchup against the 15th-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-1).
