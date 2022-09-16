Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale
One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
Karaoke and R&B Night at The Xperience
I think having places to go out to that aren't your typical bar or club scene is extremely important to adults enjoying their free time. I couldn't imagine if the only places to go out in Kalamazoo were the Y bar, Tin Can, The Library, Waldo's, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern, the city would literally burn to the ground. Luckily, that isn't the case for Kalamazoo and that's due to residents from the city providing those spaces.
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
Girls in Aviation Day to Be Hosted in Battle Creek on October 8th
If your middle school or high school-aged daughter is showing an interest in the field of aviation, an upcoming event could be perfect for her. The 2022 Girls in Aviation Day is coming up in October. Hosted by WMU's Chapter of Women in Aviation, this will be an opportunity to talk with those currently in the industry and get some hands-on experience.
This AI Bot Wrote A Hilarious Story About Kalamazoo
So I used this website to have it generate a story about Kalamazoo and I can't stop laughing. Enjoy (all AI-Generated text is bold & italicized):. The city of Kalamazoo continues to need donations of water, food, and other items to help those affected by flooding. There are donation bins at Riverview Park, Lippert Park, and Portage Creek. Dozens of homes were forced to be turned into play zones on Saturday, with all the children's toys and bikes donated to the shelters. There is also a bin set up at The Dow Event Center at 1155 S. Division. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If there is one word that could sum up Kalamazoo, it would be resilient.
Carnivorous Plant Sundews Can Be Found At Portage Park
I know what you're thinking, "Isn't the idea of a Carnivorous plant kind of like Little Shop of Horrors?" No, despite what that movie shows, not all plants grow to become human-eating monsters, especially the one that apparently resides in our own neck of the woods. A friend of ours William Dolak was recently visiting Bishop's Bog Preserve Trail near the South Westnedge Park in Portage when he snagged a really cool picture of Sundews that are growing. As he pointed out, Sundews are actually a Carnivorous plant:
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
Songs That Are About Or Mention Kalamazoo
Music is a universal language, whether you can understand the words that are being sung/rapped is a different story. The foundation of music is simply just the melody of instrument sounds coming together to form a beat. No matter where you come from in the world, you know the sound of a piano, violin, guitar, drum, and other instruments. Then words are sung/wrapped over the beat in a variety of different tones, speeds, and lengths to create what we know today as songs.
Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo
We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?. The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.
Open For Business! New Plainwell Pub “Mayor’s Joint” Honors Late City Mayor
Plainwell, Michigan residents have been wondering the fate of the space that housed local pub Rhino's after owner Phil Anglin announced the bar's sudden closure in early 2022. In January of this year the Rhino's Facebook page shared the disappointing news with Phil saying,. All good things must come to...
Steinspark Biergarten, German-style Beer Garden is coming to Portage.
The first authentic German-style Beer Garden in Southwest Michigan is coming to Portage. The Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court are expected to open soon from an announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere. This news coming from the owners recently gave a small glimpse into what guests can expect when they open this Friday, September 16th:
Battle Creek Artist Gets Millions of Views for Her Wearable Art
This Battle Creek woman has gone viral as she creates custom, wearable art of your pets. Liz is an artist that lives in Battle Creek that goes by the TikTok handle thechevronrose where she has 104.6 thousand followers and 1.4 million total video likes. There are other Southwest Michigan artists on TikTok, however, The Chevron Rose has a very unique channel. This is what Liz had to say about her content,
Vicksburg Community Funds Restoration for Local Landmark on V Avenue
This is the feel-good story we needed right now! After sending out a request to local Vicksburg residents, a local landmark is getting some much needed updates. In early September, Marci Bailey turned to a local Vicksburg community Facebook page for help saying,. Here is the star on the Bailey...
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Lawton Listed at $550,000
Wait, the most expensive home for sale in Lawton has paneling?. This single-family home on Huzzy Lake was built back in 1960. With 3 bedrooms and two baths, this home has 2,143 square feet of living space, which breaks down to about $257 a square foot. To put that in perspective, the average cost to build a home in Michigan ranges between $90 - $150 per square foot. However, I think the Lake view has something to do with the price.
$2.75 Million Mansion in Niles Can Only Be Described as “Dreamy”
This home feels like something out of a storybook that has come to life. In Niles, Michigan, sits a gorgeous 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom mansion that has recently hit the market for $2,750,000. The home, at 71345 Covington Bluff Ln, is just minutes from the Indiana border and might be...
What’s a Fall Bike Celebration? It’s Happening in Vicksburg 9/16
Lately, there's been a push in the Kalamazoo area and beyond to normalize and accommodate traveling by bicycle. And I am here for it. I honestly can't remember the last time I rode a bicycle but I love the idea of creating space for bicycles on the streets and within our towns. It's also the premise behind Bike Friendly Kalamazoo, an organization dedicated to making Kalamazoo more accessible for those on bikes.
New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park
As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
Kalamazoo Astronomical Society Invites the Public to Come See the Stars!
Have you ever looked up at the stars in amazement, only to wonder what the heck you're even looking at? The Kalamazoo Astronomical Society (KAS) can help! The group of celestial enthusiasts are once again inviting the public to come out and enjoy an evening of educational stargazing at the Kalamazoo Nature Center.
Jim Croce Son, A.J. Croce Bringing “Croce Plays Croce” To Kalamazoo
A.J. Croce, son of legendary Folk musician Jim Croce, will be coming to Kalamazoo for the first time to play a special show which will pay tribute to his father. The show is called Croce Plays Croce and last came to Michigan just before the pandemic in the Detroit area in early 2020. This December, he'll be coming to Miller Auditorium on the 3rd, as their website describes the show:
In With the New! Resale Shop Replaces Former Emporium in Downtown Allegan
Downtown Allegan has been abuzz lately. Over the last several years the downtown Allegan landscape has seen lots of changes--for the better!. Residents have recently seen the opening of the new Tardy's Underground comic book shop in addition to the new Hoard of the Dragon tabletop gaming shop, which replaced the former Regent Arcade when it moved down the block. Now a new resale shop is making its home in downtown Allegan.
