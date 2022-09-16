Sitting in the Upper Peninsula in Keweenaw County's Sherman Township, this Michigan ghost town goes by two names: ‘Central Mine’ and just plain ‘Central’. The town began in 1854 when 300 acres of Keweenaw Peninsula land were bought by the Central Mining Company. Here, an old Native American mine was discovered containing a rich amount of copper. After a shaft was sunk in 1855, over 41 tons of copper came out of just the first 40 feet! By 1856 homes were being built for the workers – mostly British immigrants – who were living some distance away at another mining camp. These new homes were just the beginning of the new town of Central.

