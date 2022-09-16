ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
WKMI

Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium

Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Vintage Photos of the Ghost Town of Central Mine, Michigan: 1887-1933

Sitting in the Upper Peninsula in Keweenaw County's Sherman Township, this Michigan ghost town goes by two names: ‘Central Mine’ and just plain ‘Central’. The town began in 1854 when 300 acres of Keweenaw Peninsula land were bought by the Central Mining Company. Here, an old Native American mine was discovered containing a rich amount of copper. After a shaft was sunk in 1855, over 41 tons of copper came out of just the first 40 feet! By 1856 homes were being built for the workers – mostly British immigrants – who were living some distance away at another mining camp. These new homes were just the beginning of the new town of Central.
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mackinac Island#Pride Month#Landmarks#Racism
WKMI

Battle Creek Artist Gets Millions of Views for Her Wearable Art

This Battle Creek woman has gone viral as she creates custom, wearable art of your pets. Liz is an artist that lives in Battle Creek that goes by the TikTok handle thechevronrose where she has 104.6 thousand followers and 1.4 million total video likes. There are other Southwest Michigan artists on TikTok, however, The Chevron Rose has a very unique channel. This is what Liz had to say about her content,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Discovering Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Water Falls

Over the week of Labor Day, I set out to the Upper Peninsula for the first time on an extended vacation to stay in Iron River and discover some of the waterfalls. I left Labor Day morning and returned Saturday evening and it was a pretty incredible trip. The vacation started off with visiting the Lake of the Clouds which, if you've never been, is absolutely worth the drive alone. It was basically like standing on top of the world looking out at the amazing scenic view that Michigan is known for; There's really nothing like it.
IRON RIVER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy