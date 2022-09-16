Read full article on original website
Harmony Hall Near Bridge St. Closing But, Will it be For Good?
Harmony Brewing Company has a location that is near Bridge Street in Grand Rapids and will be closing its doors in early October. Normally when you think of beer and October, you are thinking of some sort of Octoberfest celebration or some new limited fall brews from your favorite local brewery.
Long Lost Photos Of George Carlin At Kalamazoo Wings Stadium
Back in 1976, I was a young photojournalist for the Kalamazoo Review, a monthly magazine covering news and events around the Kalamazoo area. The magazine was based from Graphic Communications, a graphics business located at 1719 South Burdick Street. From time to time I would be assigned to photograph events at Wings Stadium, in Kalamazoo. It was August 30th, 1976, when comedian George Carlin rolled into town and I was offered the opportunity to take shots at his show. Below are a few images scanned from dusty negatives from long ago.
Where To Find The Biggest And Most Outrageous Bloody Marys Near Kalamazoo
Bloody Marys: you either love them or you hate them. I personally am a big fan of combining tomato juice and vodka. Whether you're looking for a hangover cure so you can "hair of the dog" it or you're simply craving a snack with your beverage, I'm of the opinion that bigger is better when it comes to bloody marys.
Vintage Photos of the Ghost Town of Central Mine, Michigan: 1887-1933
Sitting in the Upper Peninsula in Keweenaw County's Sherman Township, this Michigan ghost town goes by two names: ‘Central Mine’ and just plain ‘Central’. The town began in 1854 when 300 acres of Keweenaw Peninsula land were bought by the Central Mining Company. Here, an old Native American mine was discovered containing a rich amount of copper. After a shaft was sunk in 1855, over 41 tons of copper came out of just the first 40 feet! By 1856 homes were being built for the workers – mostly British immigrants – who were living some distance away at another mining camp. These new homes were just the beginning of the new town of Central.
Battle Creek Artist Gets Millions of Views for Her Wearable Art
This Battle Creek woman has gone viral as she creates custom, wearable art of your pets. Liz is an artist that lives in Battle Creek that goes by the TikTok handle thechevronrose where she has 104.6 thousand followers and 1.4 million total video likes. There are other Southwest Michigan artists on TikTok, however, The Chevron Rose has a very unique channel. This is what Liz had to say about her content,
Open For Business! New Plainwell Pub “Mayor’s Joint” Honors Late City Mayor
Plainwell, Michigan residents have been wondering the fate of the space that housed local pub Rhino's after owner Phil Anglin announced the bar's sudden closure in early 2022. In January of this year the Rhino's Facebook page shared the disappointing news with Phil saying,. All good things must come to...
Discovering Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Water Falls
Over the week of Labor Day, I set out to the Upper Peninsula for the first time on an extended vacation to stay in Iron River and discover some of the waterfalls. I left Labor Day morning and returned Saturday evening and it was a pretty incredible trip. The vacation started off with visiting the Lake of the Clouds which, if you've never been, is absolutely worth the drive alone. It was basically like standing on top of the world looking out at the amazing scenic view that Michigan is known for; There's really nothing like it.
Check It Out! New BBQ Joint is Replacing Former Speedy Chick in Battle Creek
Back in March 2022 beloved chicken shack Speedy Chick abruptly closed after serving southwest Michigan for over 56 years. As much as we hated to see the old Speedy Chick on Michigan Ave. close, we're happy to hear that the building won't continue to sit there empty!. At the start...
Sea Lamprey Pie: Bizarre Royal Delicacy Links Great Lakes to Great Britain
An unwanted and invasive species in Michigan turns out to be a royal delicacy across the pond!. After Queen Elizabeth II's passing, there is much tradition and history to consider when planning the coronation of a new royal. One of those traditions just so happens to involve what lurks at the bottom of the Great Lakes: the Sea Lamprey.
