Read full article on original website
Related
EKU Sports
Edwards Named ASUN Special Teams Player Of The Week
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU punter Jeremy Edwards was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. The honor marked the second Special Teams Player of the Week award for EKU this season and the first in Edwards' career. Edwards boasted a 47.7...
EKU Sports
Fitzgerald, Lemery Push EKU Over Central Arkansas
RICHMOND, Ky. – The Colonels early offensive pressure was too much for Central Arkansas to overcome, leading EKU to a 3-2 conference win on Sunday afternoon at the EKU Soccer Field. With the win, the Colonels have now earned four points through two ASUN matches and move to 5-2-1...
The Post and Courier
No. 18 Eastern Kentucky drops Charleston Southern to 0-3
Charleston Southern dropped its third straight game to open the season, falling by 40-17 at No. 18 Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The 0-3 Buccaneers have allowed 147 points in the first three games against Western Carolina (52), North Carolina State (55) and EKU on Sept. 17 in Richmond, Ky. Defending...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: No superstar? No problem for UK's thriving defense
Most of the great Kentucky football teams had big-name defenders who will forever be identified with the program. In 1977, it was Art Still, a massive defensive end who was chosen second in the following year’s NFL draft. In 2018, it was Josh Allen, who won the Nagurski Award...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EKU Sports
Men’s Golf Prepared For Third Fall Tournament
JACKSON, Tenn. – Eastern Kentucky men's golf heads to Tennessee for the third week in the Fall slate to compete in the Grover Page Classic hosted by UT-Martin on September 19-20. EKU will compete in rounds one and two on Monday, the team will then look to improve from ninth and 10th place finishes to start the season in the third round on Tuesday.
Local name honored at YSU-Kentucky game
The Stoops family was honored before kick off.
EKU Sports
Mayer, Stahlbrand Earn Runners-Up In The Men’s Doubles Tournament At The Universal Tennis College Circuit
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Moritz Mayer and Kristoffer Stahlbrand earned runners-up in the men's doubles tournament at the Universal Tennis College Circuit on Sunday. The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team played in their first match since 2018. J.Anurag Reddy and Zach White also represented the Colonels at the event. COLUMBUS,...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
RELATED PEOPLE
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition
Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
The Post and Courier
Fort Dorchester mourns loss of coach
The Fort Dorchester family is morning the loss of one of its most well-known and beloved coaches. Jonathan “Jack” Radcliffe passed away Sept. 15. Radcliffe took over as the head coach for the Fort Dorchester Baseball program in 1996, four years after the school opened. He remained the Patriots’ skipper until 2015.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
Centre College celebrates largest grant in history
A $20 million grant for student scholarships coming from the Schuler Foundation was instantly matched by an anonymous donor.
WKYT 27
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season
BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!. This past weekend, Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County held its grand opening. The Menke family, who owns the farm, says they are excited to see more people come out this fall with a great-looking crop.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Summerville High School said the school was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of a possible threat from a community member. The school’s administration said they notified the Summerville Police Department of the possible threat around 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Summerville Police Department investigated...
foxlexington.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
abcnews4.com
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
foxlexington.com
Lexington apartment complex evacuated following fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an early morning wake-up call for residents in a Lexington apartment complex as they were evacuated due to a fire. The Lexington Fire Department said their crews evacuated individuals at 2:30 a.m. Monday from an apartment complex on Appian Way after they received reports of a fire within.
Comments / 0