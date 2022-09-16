ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

EKU Sports

Edwards Named ASUN Special Teams Player Of The Week

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU punter Jeremy Edwards was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon. The honor marked the second Special Teams Player of the Week award for EKU this season and the first in Edwards' career. Edwards boasted a 47.7...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Fitzgerald, Lemery Push EKU Over Central Arkansas

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Colonels early offensive pressure was too much for Central Arkansas to overcome, leading EKU to a 3-2 conference win on Sunday afternoon at the EKU Soccer Field. With the win, the Colonels have now earned four points through two ASUN matches and move to 5-2-1...
RICHMOND, KY
The Post and Courier

No. 18 Eastern Kentucky drops Charleston Southern to 0-3

Charleston Southern dropped its third straight game to open the season, falling by 40-17 at No. 18 Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The 0-3 Buccaneers have allowed 147 points in the first three games against Western Carolina (52), North Carolina State (55) and EKU on Sept. 17 in Richmond, Ky. Defending...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: No superstar? No problem for UK's thriving defense

Most of the great Kentucky football teams had big-name defenders who will forever be identified with the program. In 1977, it was Art Still, a massive defensive end who was chosen second in the following year’s NFL draft. In 2018, it was Josh Allen, who won the Nagurski Award...
LEXINGTON, KY
EKU Sports

Men’s Golf Prepared For Third Fall Tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. – Eastern Kentucky men's golf heads to Tennessee for the third week in the Fall slate to compete in the Grover Page Classic hosted by UT-Martin on September 19-20. EKU will compete in rounds one and two on Monday, the team will then look to improve from ninth and 10th place finishes to start the season in the third round on Tuesday.
RICHMOND, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
LEXINGTON, KY
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition

Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Fort Dorchester mourns loss of coach

The Fort Dorchester family is morning the loss of one of its most well-known and beloved coaches. Jonathan “Jack” Radcliffe passed away Sept. 15. Radcliffe took over as the head coach for the Fort Dorchester Baseball program in 1996, four years after the school opened. He remained the Patriots’ skipper until 2015.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury

If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season

BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!. This past weekend, Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County held its grand opening. The Menke family, who owns the farm, says they are excited to see more people come out this fall with a great-looking crop.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
live5news.com

Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Summerville High School said the school was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of a possible threat from a community member. The school’s administration said they notified the Summerville Police Department of the possible threat around 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Summerville Police Department investigated...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
foxlexington.com

Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
WINCHESTER, KY
abcnews4.com

CPD reports crash with significant injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
CHARLESTON, SC
foxlexington.com

Lexington apartment complex evacuated following fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an early morning wake-up call for residents in a Lexington apartment complex as they were evacuated due to a fire. The Lexington Fire Department said their crews evacuated individuals at 2:30 a.m. Monday from an apartment complex on Appian Way after they received reports of a fire within.
LEXINGTON, KY

