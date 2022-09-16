ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way

Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama’s COVID positivity rate, hospitalizations drop considerably

The latest available data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows that the state’s positivity rate, along with the number of individuals receiving treatment in state hospitals for the virus, is continuing to decline. According to data released by ADPH on Thursday, the state’s current positivity rate is...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism

This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
townandtourist.com

19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
JACKSON, MS
wbrc.com

Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs pushing suicide prevention awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and colleges and universities across the state are displaying 152 flags in honor of the 152 Alabama veterans who lost their lives to suicide in 2020. The statewide campaign is called Operation We Remember. If anything, it’s meant to...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair

The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

