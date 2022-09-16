Read full article on original website
Poll worker shortage? Alabama officials not concerned, but recruiting high students and others underway
Jill Boatwright’s advanced placement government class at Hokes Bluff High School will send about a two dozen or so students to the polls on Election Day, where they will work the computerized pollbooks, greet voters and hand out stickers. “It’s young people and adults, some over 60, interacting with...
Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way
Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate, hospitalizations drop considerably
The latest available data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows that the state’s positivity rate, along with the number of individuals receiving treatment in state hospitals for the virus, is continuing to decline. According to data released by ADPH on Thursday, the state’s current positivity rate is...
Alabama superintendent: “Don’t Say Gay” enforcement starts at local school boards
When the Alabama Legislature passed a law last session prohibiting teachers in kindergarten through fifth grade from leading discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity, it tasked the state Board of Education with implementing and enforcing the new policy. But the board added language last week that merely required local...
Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism
This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
Governor Ivey Announces Alabama State Parks to Offer Free Admission on National Public Lands Day
Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that Alabama State Parks will waive all entrance and parking fees on National Public Lands Day, which takes place Saturday, September 24, 2022. “The past few years have shown us just how important outdoor recreation is to our health and wellbeing,” said Governor Ivey....
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Water and sewage money, police chases, hot seat: Down in Alabama
Hundreds of millions of dollars are now targeting sewage and water problems in Alabama. If some lawmakers have their way, soon it’ll be a felony to run from law enforcement on Alabama roadways. Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin addressed some of the criticism that’s being leveled at him and...
19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs pushing suicide prevention awareness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and colleges and universities across the state are displaying 152 flags in honor of the 152 Alabama veterans who lost their lives to suicide in 2020. The statewide campaign is called Operation We Remember. If anything, it’s meant to...
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
Alabama imam banned from execution chamber loses appeal to reinstate lawsuit
An Alabama imam who was banned from attending the executions of two death row inmates he counseled lost his appeal Friday to reverse the dismissal of his federal lawsuit against the state. Yusef Maisonet, an imam to Muslim death row inmates Dominique Ray and Nathaniel Wood, alleged that Alabama violated...
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
Witnessing an Alabama execution? Wear a strong set of underwear, ladies
If you plan on watching the death penalty play out in Alabama, you better pack a strong set of underwear. Alabama Department of Corrections wants witnesses to feel good all under when watching botched executions. In related news, the state of Alabama is not ready to be the first in...
