Sumner County, KS

KSN News

Augusta man found dead off hiking trail

ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Man critically injured in ATV hit-and-run Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run involving an ATV Saturday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for the report of the crash near the intersection of Fern and West 31st Street South Saturday night. Police say a 23-year-old man driving an ATV southbound […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car

RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KVOE

Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing

A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
ELK CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Victim Identified in Friday Crash in North Wichita

23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was identified as the person killed after a crash Friday morning on I-135 in northern Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Smiley’s vehicle was headed northbound on I-135 when it left the roadway near 45th St. N. and struck a guardrail and bounced off of it before striking a cement pillar in the center median.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting

A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

One person killed in early-morning crash near Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died following a crash in north Wichita early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on I-135 near 45th Street. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound car left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail. The vehicle then went across the interstate and struck a bridge pillar in the center median.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Woman killed in Sedgwick Co. Crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita woman was killed during a crash on I-135 on Friday morning. Shanlie Smiley, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 in Sedgwick County at 3:30 a.m. Friday. The car struck a guardrail on the right and traveled back across the interstate before striking a […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

One injured in Kingman apartment fire, residents lose everything

One injured in Kingman apartment fire, residents lose everything
KINGMAN, KS
kfdi.com

Harvey County officials warning of phone scam

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to watch out for a phone scam that has been reported. Some residents have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be “Deputy Stevens” and he is usually demanding money for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no such deputy and the office doesn’t make phone calls to demand payment for fees or fines.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

WPD looking for runaway girl

Wichita police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who ran away this morning. Jiselle Baker was last seen around 1:50 a.m., in the 1700 block of N. Westlynn, a neighborhood near I-235 and Zoo. Baker was last known to be wearing a blue t shirt, black leggings and...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Crash Southwest of Medora

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – A McPherson man died of injuries sustained in a Tuesday afternoon crash on K-61 near Medora. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Michael L. Godwin, 46 of McPherson, was Northbound on K-61 southwest of the Medora Road/85th Avenue exit just after 2 p.m. when for unknown reasons his 1997 GMC Van went through the median, across the southbound lanes of K-61 and into the northwest ditch.
MCPHERSON, KS

