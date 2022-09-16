Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta man found dead off hiking trail
ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
Man critically injured in ATV hit-and-run Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run involving an ATV Saturday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for the report of the crash near the intersection of Fern and West 31st Street South Saturday night. Police say a 23-year-old man driving an ATV southbound […]
Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car
RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
KVOE
Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing
A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man missing on local trail found dead, no foul play suspected
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A man who went missing on a southeast Kansas trail has been found dead. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. “On September 17th, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS,...
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Crash log identifies 23-year-old Wichita woman killed in I-135 wreck
She was the only person in the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfdi.com
Victim Identified in Friday Crash in North Wichita
23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was identified as the person killed after a crash Friday morning on I-135 in northern Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Smiley’s vehicle was headed northbound on I-135 when it left the roadway near 45th St. N. and struck a guardrail and bounced off of it before striking a cement pillar in the center median.
kfdi.com
Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting
A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
KAKE TV
One person killed in early-morning crash near Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died following a crash in north Wichita early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on I-135 near 45th Street. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound car left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail. The vehicle then went across the interstate and struck a bridge pillar in the center median.
Woman killed in Sedgwick Co. Crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita woman was killed during a crash on I-135 on Friday morning. Shanlie Smiley, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 in Sedgwick County at 3:30 a.m. Friday. The car struck a guardrail on the right and traveled back across the interstate before striking a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
One injured in Kingman apartment fire, residents lose everything
The organization's main fundraiser is set for Sept. 24. Little River won a top 10 matchup Thursday night over the Ell-Saline Cardinals after a second half offensive explosion. Kansas Food Bank, Bank of America hold food distribution event. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT. In the effort between...
kfdi.com
Harvey County officials warning of phone scam
The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to watch out for a phone scam that has been reported. Some residents have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be “Deputy Stevens” and he is usually demanding money for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no such deputy and the office doesn’t make phone calls to demand payment for fees or fines.
kfdi.com
WPD looking for runaway girl
Wichita police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who ran away this morning. Jiselle Baker was last seen around 1:50 a.m., in the 1700 block of N. Westlynn, a neighborhood near I-235 and Zoo. Baker was last known to be wearing a blue t shirt, black leggings and...
Man injured in south Wichita stabbing
One person was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in south Wichita.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Crash Southwest of Medora
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – A McPherson man died of injuries sustained in a Tuesday afternoon crash on K-61 near Medora. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Michael L. Godwin, 46 of McPherson, was Northbound on K-61 southwest of the Medora Road/85th Avenue exit just after 2 p.m. when for unknown reasons his 1997 GMC Van went through the median, across the southbound lanes of K-61 and into the northwest ditch.
Arrest made in deadly south Wichita shooting
A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday in south Wichita.
One dead after shooting in south Wichita
Police investigating a fatal shooting in south Wichita. Around 1:40 Thursday morning, first responders were called to 45th street South and Hydraulic.
Suspect arrested in fatal south Wichita shooting
A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in south Wichita.
Comments / 0