Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
First look: Unbeaten Washington State opens Pac-12 play with major test at home versus No. 15 Oregon
What is it? The surging Washington State Cougars (3-0) open Pac-12 play at home with a big-time matchup against the 15th-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-1). Where is it? WSU will entertain Oregon at Gesa Field in Pullman. When is it? Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Where can I watch it?...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State rewind: Cougar defense climbs national rankings after WSU sweeps nonconference slate with rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State tuned up for Pac-12 play, stomping Colorado State to complete a sweep of its nonconference slate. WSU’s conference schedule opens next weekend at home with a big-time matchup against No. 15 Oregon. The Cougars have plenty to work on if they hope to contend...
KHQ Right Now
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State enters Pac-12 play with a NFL-caliber linebacker, more to prove on offense
Well, dear readers, the editors are at my throat. “Have an opinion,” they insist. “Stir up some controversy,” they wail. The Rolex-adorned suits at Sports Section HQ demand I extrapolate meaning from the Washington State University’s predictable pasting of the Colorado State Cosplayers during their college football re-enactment, er, game on Saturday.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State's Daiyan Henley records 13 tackles, three sacks against Colorado State, former coach
PULLMAN – Three years ago, Jay Norvell signed off on Daiyan Henley’s move to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Nevada. It’s understandable if Norvell, now the first-year coach at Colorado State, was second-guessing that decision at certain points of Saturday’s 38-7 loss to Henley’s Washington State team at Gesa Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
'We had to be ready to burst out of the gate': Washington State offense shows explosive potential, Cougar defense dominates in rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense had a straightforward game plan. “Start fast,” coach Jake Dickert said. WSU’s new Air Raid had shown only a few glimpses of its potential through the first two weeks of the season. The Cougars were eager to give their supporters a show in their Week 3 matchup with underdog Colorado State.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., slot receiver Robert Ferrel return from injuries; safety Jordan Lee, linebacker Travion Brown out versus Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State standout cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. and slot receiver Robert Ferrel will return from injuries for the Cougs' game Saturday against Colorado State. WSU will be playing without two starting defenders in strong safety Jordan Lee and middle linebacker Travion Brown, both of whom sustained injuries during the Cougars' physically demanding win over the Badgers last weekend.
KHQ Right Now
College Football Saturday preview: Cougs look to stay perfect and the Vandals are back home
It's a busy week for college football. WSU takes on Colorado State as it looks to remain perfect, Idaho will play its first home game, EWU has a bye and UW hosts a ranked Michigan State team.
KHQ Right Now
Jermain Jackson totals 192 yards, two touchdowns as Idaho takes care of Drake to earn first win 42-14
MOSCOW, Idaho – Jermaine Jackson took the measure of Drake on Saturday when he got behind a cornerback and slid away from a safety at the edge of the end zone to grab a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gevani McCoy on Idaho’s first possession and give the Vandals a 7-0 lead in their home opener.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Pullman football's offense finds groove, defense shuts out North Central
The Pullman offense might have taken a bit to get started, but once it did there was no stopping it. Caleb Northcroft completed 13 of 17 passes for 140 yards with three touchdown passes and the Greyhounds shut out North Central 37-0 in a Greater Spokane League 2A game at Union Stadium on Saturday.
KHQ Right Now
Vandals steamroll the Bulldogs on home turf, 42-14
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Vandals faced off against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome for their first home game of the season winning by a final score 42-14. The teams were evenly matched the first two quarters, with Idaho entering halftime with a slight lead 20-14; however, the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace, failing to score the entire second half of the game.
KHQ Right Now
The story behind the flight that put WSU's logo in the skies
PULLMAN, Wash. - On Aug. 20, the flight path of a Cessna went viral after it accurately drew the Washington State University (WSU) logo in the sky. Tri-Cities business owner and WSU alum Mark Showalter charted the course that proved cougs can fly. Many saw the design take shape in...
KHQ Right Now
University of Idaho Theatre Department to perform online staged readings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (UI) Department of Theatre Arts will present free online staged readings of two new plays written by UI Master of Fine Arts playwrights this weekend. Both plays are part of the First Bite New Play Development Series and will be presented on Zoom...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Deputies confiscate guns and fentanyl in traffic stop in Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office confiscated guns and fentanyl during a traffic stop in downtown Colfax on the evening of Sept. 18, according to a release from Sergeant Michael Jordan. After pulling over 31-year-old Amber Sitter, deputies discovered her driver's license was suspended. During the...
KHQ Right Now
Boil water advisory remains in place after crews repair broken water main
PULLMAN, Wash. - Grand Avenue at Center Street was reopened overnight, after crews from the City of Pullman maintenance and operation repaired a broken water main. If you still do not have water service, you're asked to call the Pullman Police Department dispatch at (509) 334-0802. The City of Pullman...
Comments / 0