Jacob Thorpe: Washington State enters Pac-12 play with a NFL-caliber linebacker, more to prove on offense

Well, dear readers, the editors are at my throat. “Have an opinion,” they insist. “Stir up some controversy,” they wail. The Rolex-adorned suits at Sports Section HQ demand I extrapolate meaning from the Washington State University’s predictable pasting of the Colorado State Cosplayers during their college football re-enactment, er, game on Saturday.
'We had to be ready to burst out of the gate': Washington State offense shows explosive potential, Cougar defense dominates in rout of Colorado State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense had a straightforward game plan. “Start fast,” coach Jake Dickert said. WSU’s new Air Raid had shown only a few glimpses of its potential through the first two weeks of the season. The Cougars were eager to give their supporters a show in their Week 3 matchup with underdog Colorado State.
Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford Jr., slot receiver Robert Ferrel return from injuries; safety Jordan Lee, linebacker Travion Brown out versus Colorado State

PULLMAN – Washington State standout cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. and slot receiver Robert Ferrel will return from injuries for the Cougs' game Saturday against Colorado State. WSU will be playing without two starting defenders in strong safety Jordan Lee and middle linebacker Travion Brown, both of whom sustained injuries during the Cougars' physically demanding win over the Badgers last weekend.
Vandals steamroll the Bulldogs on home turf, 42-14

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Vandals faced off against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in the Kibbie Dome for their first home game of the season winning by a final score 42-14. The teams were evenly matched the first two quarters, with Idaho entering halftime with a slight lead 20-14; however, the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace, failing to score the entire second half of the game.
The story behind the flight that put WSU's logo in the skies

PULLMAN, Wash. - On Aug. 20, the flight path of a Cessna went viral after it accurately drew the Washington State University (WSU) logo in the sky. Tri-Cities business owner and WSU alum Mark Showalter charted the course that proved cougs can fly. Many saw the design take shape in...
University of Idaho Theatre Department to perform online staged readings

MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho (UI) Department of Theatre Arts will present free online staged readings of two new plays written by UI Master of Fine Arts playwrights this weekend. Both plays are part of the First Bite New Play Development Series and will be presented on Zoom...
Deputies confiscate guns and fentanyl in traffic stop in Colfax

COLFAX, Wash. - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office confiscated guns and fentanyl during a traffic stop in downtown Colfax on the evening of Sept. 18, according to a release from Sergeant Michael Jordan. After pulling over 31-year-old Amber Sitter, deputies discovered her driver's license was suspended. During the...
Boil water advisory remains in place after crews repair broken water main

PULLMAN, Wash. - Grand Avenue at Center Street was reopened overnight, after crews from the City of Pullman maintenance and operation repaired a broken water main. If you still do not have water service, you're asked to call the Pullman Police Department dispatch at (509) 334-0802. The City of Pullman...
