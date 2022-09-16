Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack Just Put 16,000+ Items on Sale For Labor Day at up to 93% Off—Here’s What to Buy
For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved going to Nordstrom Rack to grab as many discounted designer tops, bottoms and shoes as possible. Suffice to say, I’m extra excited about the Nordstrom Rack’s Labor Day Sale going on right now which has more than 16,000 designer goodies on sale for up to 40 percent off already marked-down prices. AKA right now you can find discounts for shocking amounts—like this sweater for a whopping 93 percent off! I’m a huge fan of Nordstrom (and department stores in general) and I always leave this one in particular feeling like I beat...
ETOnline.com
Our Place Launches A Mini Version of the Cast Iron Always Pan: Shop the New Cookware Before It Sells Out
Earlier this year, the internet's favorite cookware essential got a major revamp with Our Place's best-selling Always Pan released in a limited-edition version using enameled cast-iron. The Cast Iron Always Pan now comes in a convenient, mini version for small kitchen tasks even in the tiniest of spaces. At just $60, the Tiny Cast Iron Always Pan is designed for single-serve dinners, desserts, and more.
The cult-favorite GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker is on sale right now
Drive-in ice — you know, the nugget-shaped ice you can get at certain fast-food spots — is one of summer’s greatest pleasures, and now you can re-create it yourself at home, thanks to the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022
The autumnal equinox is what most people associate with the beginning of fall, and this year, that date falls on Thursday, September 22. Since it's already September, it's high time to get out your...
You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member
Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
Here’s What To Use In Your Laundry Instead Of Fabric Softener
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. In the early 1900s, manufacturers developed fabric softeners to help counteract the harshness of...
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
The Daily South
How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice
Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
I’m a hotel manager and my shower cap hack makes staying in hotel so much easier
EVERYONE looks forward to the luxury of staying in a hotel on holiday, but away from our home comforts it can be hard to feel completely rested and at ease. In order to help you maximise your rest and really get your money's worth, a hotel manager shared his savvy insider tips.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
Road & Track
Tested: Best Car Vacuums for 2022
We all know how annoying vacuuming your vehicle can be. There always seems to be dirt that won't come up or a few stray Cheez-Its under a seat, just out of reach. Worse yet is trying to accomplish this with a clumsy oversize shop vac or even your home upright vacuum. Good luck!
CARS・
Best steam cleaner 2022: top 8 steam mops and multisurface tools
Find the best steam cleaner for your home with our in-depth reviews
Shoppers Are Shocked by How Much Dust This Powerful Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale at Amazon
“I can reach a lot more areas without a lot of hassle” If you're In the market for a reliable gadget to deep clean your floors, we suggest heading to Amazon. The retailer put the Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum on sale for under $135 — a great deal considering upright vacuums can cost you hundreds of dollars. Designed to keep tiles, hardwood floors, and carpets spotless, the powerful cleaning device sucks up everything from pet hair and dirt to crumbs and dust. And it has a...
Best duvet insert 2022: 8 cozy comforters to cuddle under
Comfy bedding is what gets us excited about going to bed, and the best duvet insert is one of the most important features to ensure your nighttime comfort. We expect a lot out of our duvet too, in hopes of finding the right level of coziness, without overheating, and there are many different types to choose from.
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
Our cleaning expert swears by these laundry products under $20
As a generalist, my cleaning expertise spans just about every topic you could think of — and plenty of things you wouldn’t ever think of, because messes can get awfully creative! Within that general specialty, however, lies one area where I truly come alive — and that area is laundry.
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes
Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
Best vacuum cleaner 2022: our top 10 vacuum cleaner reviews
Discover the best vacuum cleaner and find your day-to-day cleans easier
simphome.com
Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good
There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
