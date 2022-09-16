For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved going to Nordstrom Rack to grab as many discounted designer tops, bottoms and shoes as possible. Suffice to say, I’m extra excited about the Nordstrom Rack’s Labor Day Sale going on right now which has more than 16,000 designer goodies on sale for up to 40 percent off already marked-down prices. AKA right now you can find discounts for shocking amounts—like this sweater for a whopping 93 percent off! I’m a huge fan of Nordstrom (and department stores in general) and I always leave this one in particular feeling like I beat...

SHOPPING ・ 18 DAYS AGO