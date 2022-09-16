The Nintendo Switch has grown from a gimicky handheld when it first launched in 2017 to an unstoppable behemoth as it proudly boasts one of the strongest library of original games, even when compared to the Xbox series X/S and PlayStation 5. Now that the console celebrates five years, it’s the perfect time to reflect on some of its biggest offerings. There should be no surprises that Breath of the Wild has yet to be surpassed, but with its sequel on the horizon, there’s still plenty of truly excellent gaming experiences to be had.Nintendo has always been known for it...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO