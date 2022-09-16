ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, WY

Comments / 0

Related
ROCK 96.7

Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish

There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment

A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported

At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Natrona County, WY
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Wheatland, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars

Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?

Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author

It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forgery#Fraud#Felony Charges#Prison#Fremont Motors#Gillette Auto Group
ROCK 96.7

PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper

Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

A Misty Morning for Natrona County Until 9 AM

There's a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton that there is a "Patchy Dense Fog This Morning" in Natrona County. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use low beams when encountering the fog. Scattered thunderstorms...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours

Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?. It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area. This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Natrona County Road Closures Until October 8

Starting on Septemeber 18 at 7:00 AM, Kortes Road will be CLOSED south of Alcova Dam all the way to the intersection of Fremont Canyon Road until October 8 in order to allow for final paving to take place. Black Beach and Cottonwood Beach will be CLOSED from September 18...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ROCK 96.7

Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share

The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Woman Crashed Through Bridge Construction in Mills

According to the Mills Police Department, last night they received a call around 11:15 p.m. regarding an accident. The reporting party said a truck drove into the bridge construction in Mills. Mills Police Department PIO said the truck went nose first through the bridge and only the back end was...
MILLS, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock967online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy