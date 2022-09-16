Read full article on original website
Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish
There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment
A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported
At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
Glenrock Animal Control Officer Saves Life of Man Who Accidentally Cut His Wrist
Going above and beyond the call of duty is something that some, if not most, police officers at least attempt to do...in Wyoming, anyway. And that's exactly what an officer in Glenrock did when he quite literally saved a man's life with nothing but a medical kit and a strength of character that was truly on display that night.
, a jury found Anthony Rodriguez guilty of second-degree murder and domestic battery.
Anthony Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April of last year in the stabbing death of Mary Fogle, his mother-in-law. K2News covered the previous details of the case four months ago. Rodriguez was sentenced to 70 years to life behind bars in August 2020. He subsequently appealed the judgment...
Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars
Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author
It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
PHOTOS: Limousine Involved in Crash on I25 In Casper
Traffic was significantly backed up on I25 in Casper on Thursday evening, as multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on the interstate, near milepost 187. Details were scarce, as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were still investigating the accident. It's currently unknown if there were any injuries related to the...
A Misty Morning for Natrona County Until 9 AM
There's a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton that there is a "Patchy Dense Fog This Morning" in Natrona County. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use low beams when encountering the fog. Scattered thunderstorms...
Beautiful Home At The Base Of Casper Mountain Could Be Yours
Who hasn't dreamed of a Wyoming home located right at the base of the mountains?. It's why I'm always perusing real estate listings to see what's available in our area. This is where I found a beautiful five bedroom four bathroom home located off of Hat Six road at the base of Casper Mountain.
Natrona County Road Closures Until October 8
Starting on Septemeber 18 at 7:00 AM, Kortes Road will be CLOSED south of Alcova Dam all the way to the intersection of Fremont Canyon Road until October 8 in order to allow for final paving to take place. Black Beach and Cottonwood Beach will be CLOSED from September 18...
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
LOOK INSIDE: Casper’s Own Ecto-1, Complete With an Emergency Twinkie
Ghost-busting is a hard job. It's not for just anybody. Long hours. Crawling into attics and under houses. But you can rest easy knowing that Wyoming has a Ghost Busting Team!. On call 24/7. No haunting too big or small. 🎶 WHO YA GONNA CALL 🎶
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
Heads Up, Natrona County: Outdoor Warning Siren Tests Later This Month
On Friday, September 30th, Natrona County Emergency Management will be conducting a county wide LIVE test of the Outdoor Warning Sirens system and Konexus Notifications, according to a recent press release. The Outdoor Warning Sirens system is a series of 36 “Siren Towers” located within Natrona County. On September 30th,...
Celebrate with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming
Celebrate the unstoppable mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the 24th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring Brad and Jan Cundy and featuring a keynote address from Willie Robertson, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Cundys have built thriving businesses and have given extensively to Casper and outlying communities. Their dedication to making a positive impact on children is one of the reasons that Brad and Jan are the honorees.
Woman Crashed Through Bridge Construction in Mills
According to the Mills Police Department, last night they received a call around 11:15 p.m. regarding an accident. The reporting party said a truck drove into the bridge construction in Mills. Mills Police Department PIO said the truck went nose first through the bridge and only the back end was...
The Science Zone Announces 2022 Trick or Treat Trail for October 30 at Ford Wyoming Center
Luckily, The Science Zone doesn't need the mystical-yet-angelic voice of a Sanderson sister to gather children for the Trick or Treat Trail; the kiddos want to come all by themselves, of their own accord. And they'll be able to do just that, as The Science Zone has announced that its...
