Wisconsin State

Reuters

Russia unfurls plan to formally annex swathes of Ukraine

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An ally of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's top lawmaker on Tuesday backed plans by Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine to hold referendums paving the way for the annexation of swathes of additional territory in its former Soviet neighbour.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump slams Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for being seated in the 14th-row for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London after he did not receive an invite to the ceremony in London, attended by world leaders and royals.Writing on Truth Social on Monday night, the former president wrote: “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” He continued by calling other nations represented at the event “Third World countries”.Mr Trump had earlier attacked FBI agents for allegedly ruining his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago during the execution of a search warrant last month, as he returned to...
AFP

Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF

At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, the United Nations children's agency said, an attack the country's junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area. "On 16 September, at least 11 children died in an air strike and indiscriminate fire in civilian areas," UNICEF said in a statement issued Monday.
