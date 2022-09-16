Read full article on original website
Russia unfurls plan to formally annex swathes of Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An ally of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's top lawmaker on Tuesday backed plans by Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine to hold referendums paving the way for the annexation of swathes of additional territory in its former Soviet neighbour.
Russian State TV Says Queen's Funeral Was Ideal Time to Nuke U.K.
Anchor of "60 Minutes", Olga Skabeyeva, said "all the best people" were in London on Monday.
Trump news - live: Trump slams Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for being seated in the 14th-row for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London after he did not receive an invite to the ceremony in London, attended by world leaders and royals.Writing on Truth Social on Monday night, the former president wrote: “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” He continued by calling other nations represented at the event “Third World countries”.Mr Trump had earlier attacked FBI agents for allegedly ruining his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago during the execution of a search warrant last month, as he returned to...
U.S. trade deal not immediate priority for Britain - PM's spokeswoman
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain is not immediately prioritising talks on a free trade deal with the United States, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said before a meeting on Wednesday between the new leader and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Adams planning to end vaccine mandates on private-sector, student athletes
Since taking office, Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have both steadily chipped away at several pandemic-era strictures.
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF
At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, the United Nations children's agency said, an attack the country's junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area. "On 16 September, at least 11 children died in an air strike and indiscriminate fire in civilian areas," UNICEF said in a statement issued Monday.
