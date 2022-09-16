ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges

Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Jackson County woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, faces an aggravated battery with a firearm charge and faces other firearm offenses, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
whvoradio.com

Friday Trigg County South Road Crash Turns Fatal

A well-known farmer and bridge builder passed away Saturday night following a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Highway 139-the South Road in Trigg County. Family members report David Kyler, owner of Kyler Bridge Company and a well-known Trigg County Farmer, passed away Saturday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville as the result of injuries sustained in a Friday crash. Kyler’s truck was hit in the driver’s side by a van at the intersection of Highway 139 and Kentucky 525-New Hope Road. Mr. Kyler was flown from the scene of the crash by Air Evac.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses

PADUCAH – A Calloway County man was charged in McCracken County over the weekend for offenses, including allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler of Calloway County.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man cited in connection with Marion, Ill. shots fired investigation

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was cited in connection with a shots fired investigation on Sunday, September 18. Louis L. Gaston, 53, was cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of N....
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges

Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Caldwell reckless driver complaint lands Clarksville woman in jail

A complaint about a reckless driver in Caldwell County landed a Clarksville woman in jail. Deputies responded to the complaint on Marion Road, where they located a vehicle matching the reported description. The driver, 41-year-old Crystal Stephans, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and other...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar

MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
MARION, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah

A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash

A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Shots fired call results in Marion, Illinois man's arrest

A report of a shot fired outside a restaurant in Marion, Illinois, Sunday morning, resulted in one arrest. Marion Police were called to a Madison Street restaurant. Witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place with 2 to 3 men involved. The fight reportedly spilled out into the parking lot where a gun was fired. Everyone in the fight took off before the police arrived.
MARION, IL
whopam.com

Trigg County man dies after Friday accident

A Trigg County man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Friday at South Road and New Hope Road. Eighty-nine year old David Ray Kyler died Saturday at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to an obituary from Goodwin Funeral Home. Sheriff Aaron Acree says Kyler was in...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WJTV 12

Fishermen sentenced for poaching paddlefish in MS lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two commercial fishermen from Kentucky illegally harvested paddlefish and paddlefish roe from a Mississippi lake, and it cost them their livelihood for five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced. James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, pleaded guilty […]
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

$21 million project underway in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The vision for Paducah’s city block project is to improve a block of the city’s downtown. Weyland Ventures, a partner with the city of Paducah, attended the city commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 13, where Moriah Gratz, the CEO of Weyland Ventures, gave an update for the project saying,
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY

