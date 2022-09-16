Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
WTVQ
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
kbsi23.com
Jackson County woman accused of shooting neighbor in leg
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges accused of shooting her neighbor in the leg. Sandra Walker, 50, faces an aggravated battery with a firearm charge and faces other firearm offenses, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
whvoradio.com
Friday Trigg County South Road Crash Turns Fatal
A well-known farmer and bridge builder passed away Saturday night following a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Highway 139-the South Road in Trigg County. Family members report David Kyler, owner of Kyler Bridge Company and a well-known Trigg County Farmer, passed away Saturday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville as the result of injuries sustained in a Friday crash. Kyler’s truck was hit in the driver’s side by a van at the intersection of Highway 139 and Kentucky 525-New Hope Road. Mr. Kyler was flown from the scene of the crash by Air Evac.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses
PADUCAH – A Calloway County man was charged in McCracken County over the weekend for offenses, including allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler of Calloway County.
KFVS12
Man cited in connection with Marion, Ill. shots fired investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was cited in connection with a shots fired investigation on Sunday, September 18. Louis L. Gaston, 53, was cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of N....
westkentuckystar.com
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell reckless driver complaint lands Clarksville woman in jail
A complaint about a reckless driver in Caldwell County landed a Clarksville woman in jail. Deputies responded to the complaint on Marion Road, where they located a vehicle matching the reported description. The driver, 41-year-old Crystal Stephans, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
KFVS12
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
westkentuckystar.com
Shots fired call results in Marion, Illinois man's arrest
A report of a shot fired outside a restaurant in Marion, Illinois, Sunday morning, resulted in one arrest. Marion Police were called to a Madison Street restaurant. Witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place with 2 to 3 men involved. The fight reportedly spilled out into the parking lot where a gun was fired. Everyone in the fight took off before the police arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Trigg County man dies after Friday accident
A Trigg County man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Friday at South Road and New Hope Road. Eighty-nine year old David Ray Kyler died Saturday at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to an obituary from Goodwin Funeral Home. Sheriff Aaron Acree says Kyler was in...
Fishermen sentenced for poaching paddlefish in MS lake
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two commercial fishermen from Kentucky illegally harvested paddlefish and paddlefish roe from a Mississippi lake, and it cost them their livelihood for five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced. James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, pleaded guilty […]
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
kbsi23.com
$21 million project underway in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The vision for Paducah’s city block project is to improve a block of the city’s downtown. Weyland Ventures, a partner with the city of Paducah, attended the city commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 13, where Moriah Gratz, the CEO of Weyland Ventures, gave an update for the project saying,
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
KFVS12
Crews battle hayfield fire in Sikeston, Mo
SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition. There's a new way to show your support for veterans. Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift.
Comments / 0