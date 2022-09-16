A well-known farmer and bridge builder passed away Saturday night following a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Highway 139-the South Road in Trigg County. Family members report David Kyler, owner of Kyler Bridge Company and a well-known Trigg County Farmer, passed away Saturday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville as the result of injuries sustained in a Friday crash. Kyler’s truck was hit in the driver’s side by a van at the intersection of Highway 139 and Kentucky 525-New Hope Road. Mr. Kyler was flown from the scene of the crash by Air Evac.

