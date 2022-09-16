ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

CoinDesk

US Treasury Wants Public to Comment on Crypto’s Role in Illicit Finance

The U.S. Treasury Department wants the public, including the crypto community, to weigh in on how digital assets might be used in illegal activities, and how the department should respond to this issue. The Treasury Department published a “request for comment” Monday listing over 20 questions and asking the general...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework

The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
POTUS
CoinTelegraph

White House publishes ‘first-ever’ comprehensive framework for crypto

Following President Joe Biden’s executive order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, federal agencies came up with a joint fact sheet on six principal directions for crypto regulation in the United States. It sums up the content of nine separate reports, which have been submitted to the president to “articulate a clear framework for responsible digital asset development and pave the way for further action at home and abroad.”
POTUS
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com

US Congressman Slams Crypto, Says Government May Have Opportunity To Gain Control Over Digital Assets

A US Congressman who has a reputation for being a vocal critic of crypto says an opportunity may arise where the government could take back power over digital assets. In a new CNBC interview, Representative Brad Sherman of Southern California says now is not the time to ban crypto but highlights that he sees a scenario where the government could crack down on the nascent asset class.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Biden's Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News, Says Binance CEO

The White House on Friday published the framework for cryptocurrencies, outlining how crypto regulations in the U.S. will be handled. Last year, President Joe Biden directed the government to study cryptocurrency to ensure responsible digital asset development. Sections of the framework include "Protecting Consumers, Investors, and Businesses," "Promoting Access to...
U.S. POLITICS
kitco.com

U.S. Treasury is asking for public input to improve its crypto regulations

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The document, entitled “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets,” requests that the public share their views on “digital-asset-related...
U.S. POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

The crypto industry can trust Cynthia Lummis to get regulation right

As the world waits to see America’s take on cryptocurrency regulation, crypto enthusiasts should keep one thing in mind: The industry can trust Senator Cynthia Lummis. Her proposal with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, which we’ve all been waiting for action on, is bipartisan in nature. We’re still awaiting the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
dailyhodl.com

Greenpeace Blasts Bitcoin, Says Ethereum Merge Proves Crypto ‘Doesn’t Have To Come at the Cost’ of Environment

Greenpeace is slamming Bitcoin (BTC) for its energy use following the successful Ethereum (ETH) merge that slashed its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The environmental nonprofit organization plans to sink $1 million into its “Change the Code, Not the Climate” campaign for a flurry of new online ads to advocate for a change in Bitcoin’s code with the aim of reducing BTC’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) model.
ENVIRONMENT
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Ethereum could be considered a security post-Merge, Whitehouse releases crypto regulatory framework

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept 16 includes the crypto community arguing that ETH could be considered a security post-merge, the Whitehouse releasing a framework for crypto regulation, U.S. banks pausing crypto lending plans amid challenging SEC guidelines, Celsius seeking approval to sell $23M worth of stablecoin assets.
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Nasdaq Takes Crypto Bet With Custody Service for Institutions

Nasdaq is launching a crypto custody service for institutional investors. Nasdaq Digital Assets is hoping to take advantage of the institutional market's growing appetite for digital assets. Institutional interest in crypto has grown since the space boomed in 2021. The stock exchange is launching the service to take advantage of...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
WORLD
The Independent

Worldwide electricity consumption ‘drops 0.2%’ as Ethereum crypto mines shut down, researcher claims

Worldwide electricity consumption has dropped by 0.2 per cent after the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switched to a “green blockchain”, according to developers.Ethereum completed a long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in an event known as the Merge on Thursday. By doing so, its energy needs dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.Before the Merge, Ethereum consumed roughly 112 TWh/yr using a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain similar to bitcoin that required vast amounts of computing power to secure transactions and generate new units of the cryptocurrency.This is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a country...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

