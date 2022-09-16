Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
US Treasury Wants Public to Comment on Crypto’s Role in Illicit Finance
The U.S. Treasury Department wants the public, including the crypto community, to weigh in on how digital assets might be used in illegal activities, and how the department should respond to this issue. The Treasury Department published a “request for comment” Monday listing over 20 questions and asking the general...
CoinDesk
Biden’s Executive Order Produces Few Answers in Crypto Reports From US Treasury
Crypto firms have been eagerly awaiting a series of U.S. government reports they hoped would clarify what the Biden administration and regulators intend to do about digital assets. Most of the documents are out now, but the picture remains murky. However, one aspect is becoming increasingly clear: the federal government...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. After President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety...
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
CoinTelegraph
White House publishes ‘first-ever’ comprehensive framework for crypto
Following President Joe Biden’s executive order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, federal agencies came up with a joint fact sheet on six principal directions for crypto regulation in the United States. It sums up the content of nine separate reports, which have been submitted to the president to “articulate a clear framework for responsible digital asset development and pave the way for further action at home and abroad.”
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Biden administration targets crypto enforcement, digital asset rules
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. government agencies must double down on digital asset sector enforcement and identify gaps in cryptocurrency regulation, the Biden administration said on Friday, citing their potential for misuse and harm even as it noted their growing role in global finance.
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury Department To Allow Tornado Cash Users To Complete Transactions and Withdraw Crypto
The U.S. Treasury Department has updated its policy on Ethereum-based crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed the ban on August 8th arguing that the protocol facilitated money laundering and terrorism. The move from OFAC effectively suspended transactions leaving users unable to withdraw their...
cryptoslate.com
Reuters reports major US banks pausing crypto lending plans amid challenging SEC guidelines
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidance on crypto custody might impede banks from the industry because of the cost of implementation, Reuters reported on Sept. 16. According to the report, the SEC accounting guidelines stated that public companies holding crypto assets on behalf of their clients must account...
dailyhodl.com
US Congressman Slams Crypto, Says Government May Have Opportunity To Gain Control Over Digital Assets
A US Congressman who has a reputation for being a vocal critic of crypto says an opportunity may arise where the government could take back power over digital assets. In a new CNBC interview, Representative Brad Sherman of Southern California says now is not the time to ban crypto but highlights that he sees a scenario where the government could crack down on the nascent asset class.
Biden's Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News, Says Binance CEO
The White House on Friday published the framework for cryptocurrencies, outlining how crypto regulations in the U.S. will be handled. Last year, President Joe Biden directed the government to study cryptocurrency to ensure responsible digital asset development. Sections of the framework include "Protecting Consumers, Investors, and Businesses," "Promoting Access to...
CNBC
Former senior Obama advisor guides lobbying and policy strategy of London cryptocurrency firm
Jim Messina, a previous close advisor to former President Barack Obama has become a key advisor on Blockchain.com's government relations and policy strategy for the crypto company. The crypto industry has been ramping up its engagement with government officials around the world. Jim Messina, former President Barack Obama's deputy chief...
kitco.com
U.S. Treasury is asking for public input to improve its crypto regulations
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The document, entitled “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets,” requests that the public share their views on “digital-asset-related...
Elizabeth Warren urges banks to create new regulations for gun retailers
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) called on credit card companies and banks to create a new code for gunmakers, claiming it will help better monitor transactions involving guns and ammunition.
CoinTelegraph
The crypto industry can trust Cynthia Lummis to get regulation right
As the world waits to see America’s take on cryptocurrency regulation, crypto enthusiasts should keep one thing in mind: The industry can trust Senator Cynthia Lummis. Her proposal with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, which we’ve all been waiting for action on, is bipartisan in nature. We’re still awaiting the...
dailyhodl.com
Greenpeace Blasts Bitcoin, Says Ethereum Merge Proves Crypto ‘Doesn’t Have To Come at the Cost’ of Environment
Greenpeace is slamming Bitcoin (BTC) for its energy use following the successful Ethereum (ETH) merge that slashed its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The environmental nonprofit organization plans to sink $1 million into its “Change the Code, Not the Climate” campaign for a flurry of new online ads to advocate for a change in Bitcoin’s code with the aim of reducing BTC’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) model.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Ethereum could be considered a security post-Merge, Whitehouse releases crypto regulatory framework
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept 16 includes the crypto community arguing that ETH could be considered a security post-merge, the Whitehouse releasing a framework for crypto regulation, U.S. banks pausing crypto lending plans amid challenging SEC guidelines, Celsius seeking approval to sell $23M worth of stablecoin assets.
cryptobriefing.com
Nasdaq Takes Crypto Bet With Custody Service for Institutions
Nasdaq is launching a crypto custody service for institutional investors. Nasdaq Digital Assets is hoping to take advantage of the institutional market's growing appetite for digital assets. Institutional interest in crypto has grown since the space boomed in 2021. The stock exchange is launching the service to take advantage of...
coingeek.com
Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
Worldwide electricity consumption ‘drops 0.2%’ as Ethereum crypto mines shut down, researcher claims
Worldwide electricity consumption has dropped by 0.2 per cent after the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switched to a “green blockchain”, according to developers.Ethereum completed a long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in an event known as the Merge on Thursday. By doing so, its energy needs dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.Before the Merge, Ethereum consumed roughly 112 TWh/yr using a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain similar to bitcoin that required vast amounts of computing power to secure transactions and generate new units of the cryptocurrency.This is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a country...
