It sounds like the setup to a bar joke or maybe a pitch for one of those comedy drama films - four guys escape political and economic chaos in their home country of Zimbabwe, face harrowing journeys to get to neighboring South Africa - where they slowly rise in the restaurant world - and then somehow meet up, become friends and compete for international recognition as - wait for it - sommeliers. Really. It also happens to be true. Their story is the subject of a new documentary called "Blind Ambition." It was released in theaters and streaming services this month. Tinashe Nyamudoka is one of the four sommeliers profiled in the documentary, and he is with us now to tell us more about it and his story. Tinashe Nyamudoka, thanks so much for joining us. Welcome.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO