The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
Many in the U.K. are pondering Queen Elizabeth and the legacy of imperial Britain
All morning, we have watched the funeral services here for Queen Elizabeth II - the memorial service at Westminster Abbey and the funeral procession. Her casket has now arrived at Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest. While many here in Britain and around the world are mourning the queen, who was on the throne for 70 years, many others are thinking through the legacy of imperial Britain - among them, the British writer Hari Kunzru. He wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times titled "My Family Fought The British Empire. I Reject Its Myths." He's on the line now from New York. Thank you so much for being with us.
Scientists have found a mineral stronger than diamond
Scientists have found a mineral stronger than diamond. They say lonsdaleite could be used to fortify industrial tools like drill bits and saw blades - AND teach us about the evolution of earth. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Move over, diamonds. There's stronger bling in town. Meet lonsdaleite - for years just...
Sudan Archives' sophomore album 'Natural Brown Prom Queen' resists categorization
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Sudan Archives about her sophomore album, "Natural Brown Prom Queen." (SOUNDBITE OF SUDAN ARCHIVES SONG, "NBPQ (TOPLESS)") After dazzling the alternative music world with her first full-length album three years ago, Sudan Archives is now trying to tell the world who she really is. (SOUNDBITE...
South African actress Thuso Mbedu on playing a 19th century warrior in 'The Woman King'
VIOLA DAVIS: (As Nanisca) My king, the Europeans wish to conquer us. They will not stop until the whole of Africa is theirs. We must fight back for our people. JOHN BOYEGA: (As King Ghezo) Nanisca, you're asking me to take them to war. War. DAVIS: (As Nanisca) Some things...
What could be the legal ramifications of governors sending migrants to other states
We're going to start with a look at what's been unfolding as the governor of Texas, now joined by the governor of Florida, have been transporting would-be migrants to what they consider liberal strongholds. Both governors, conservative Republicans, say they want these states to experience what their residents do by receiving would-be migrants and asylum-seekers with little notice or preparation.
Randall Munroe's 'What If? 2' answers the absurd science questions you didn't know you had
So question for you. If you unleashed a T. rex in New York City, how many humans would it have to eat to meet its basic caloric intake each day? My next guest says just half an adult per day, or an entire 10-year-old. He estimates New York could sustain a population of 350 T. rexes. That's good to know, but we don't want to have to use that information. Randall Munroe's latest book is "What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers To Absurd Hypothetical Questions." He's a former NASA roboticist who's now a writer and a cartoonist. And he joins us from Washington, D.C. Welcome to the program.
They escape political and economic chaos — and rise as sommeliers
It sounds like the setup to a bar joke or maybe a pitch for one of those comedy drama films - four guys escape political and economic chaos in their home country of Zimbabwe, face harrowing journeys to get to neighboring South Africa - where they slowly rise in the restaurant world - and then somehow meet up, become friends and compete for international recognition as - wait for it - sommeliers. Really. It also happens to be true. Their story is the subject of a new documentary called "Blind Ambition." It was released in theaters and streaming services this month. Tinashe Nyamudoka is one of the four sommeliers profiled in the documentary, and he is with us now to tell us more about it and his story. Tinashe Nyamudoka, thanks so much for joining us. Welcome.
110 people once sentenced to life in prison gathered to share their story
More than 100 people, once sentenced to life in prison as juveniles, gathered in the nation's capital recently to celebrate and continue their legal and legislative fight. The Supreme Court ruled a decade ago that sentencing juveniles to mandatory life without parole is unconstitutional. Since then, more than 900 people who thought they would die in prison have been released through the courts, clemency or parole. Some of them gathered in Washington this month. Here's NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.
Crowds camped out to get a good spot to honor the queen and watch history
Tens of thousands of people waited in line for many, many hours to see Elizabeth lying in state in Westminster Hall. NPR's Marc Rivers is here in London with us. And Marc went out to talk with some of them. MARC RIVERS, BYLINE: For anyone who's been to London, you...
Jamaica is reevaluating its relationship with the British monarchy
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Lisa Hanna, a member of Jamaica's parliament, about how Jamaica's relationship with the monarchy may change after Queen Elizabeth II's death. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britons are getting used to life without the only monarch most have ever known, and so are members of the Commonwealth. It's a group of 56 nations connected, in part, by a history of British colonial rule. Lisa Hanna is a member of parliament in Jamaica. It's part of the Commonwealth, and it's also one of 14 nations that still recognize the British monarch as their head of state. I spoke with Lisa Hanna earlier today, and I asked her to describe the mood in Jamaica.
Festivalgoers express opinions about Queen Elizabeth's passing and the monarchy
NPR's Rachel Martin asks some of the people attending an arts and music festival over the weekend in the London neighborhood of Pekham to reflect on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Rachel Martin is in London, and yesterday she went to a neighborhood festival in the...
U.K. security confiscates snacks before mourners enter Westminster Hall
Mourners brought food as they waited in long lines to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth. The confiscated snacks won't go to waste — more than 2 tons of food are being sent to charities. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Mourners in London waited in a...
A new surge in violence in the West Bank is worrying the Biden administration
Most people know that there have been many, many years of violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, so much so that the day-to-day violence that goes on there might not register with people who aren't directly affected, or those stories don't even make the headlines. But we want to take some time now to understand a new surge in violence in the West Bank that is especially worrying the Biden administration. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been reporting on this, and he's with us now to tell us more. Daniel, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
Remembering the life of England's longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to historian Dan Jones about the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, and how the royal family has and will continue to be put to the test by the public. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Today we are remembering the life of England's longest-serving monarch. Here she is...
Security precautions are in place as mourners gather for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to NPR's Frank Langfitt, author Claudia Joseph and Nick Aldworth, a U.K. national counterterrorism expert, about the queen's funeral and security precautions. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The funeral begins in less than an hour at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II. Foreign dignitaries have come from around...
The longest serving member of the House of Commons remembers the queen
We're going to bring in another perspective now, that of Sir Peter Bottomley. He's a senior member of Parliament and holds the title Father of the House. He has held the longest uninterrupted service in the House of Commons, serving since 1975. Sir Peter was just a little boy when Queen Elizabeth began her reign, and he still remembers her coronation.
Britain and the world say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II with a state funeral
Nearly 2,000 people crowded into Westminster Abbey this morning for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby, spoke about the queen's life of duty and service and a pledge she made as a young woman. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JUSTIN WELBY: Her late majesty...
News brief: Britain's state funeral, Hurricane Fiona, Biden's comments on Taiwan
Just a short distance from where I am now at Buckingham Palace, hundreds of dignitaries have started to make their way inside Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. It's the culmination of 10 days of national mourning in the U.K. And this is...
For the majority of Britons, the queen has been the face of the British monarchy
For the overwhelming majority of Britons, the face of Queen Elizabeth II has until now been the face of the British monarchy. The queen's portrait and her initials were just about everywhere in daily life - on currency, stamps, postal boxes, passports and then nearly every type of consumer product. Now\ with the ascension to the throne of a new monarch, King Charles III, a sort of massive royal rebranding is underway. Pauline Maclaran is a professor of marketing and consumer research at University of London.
