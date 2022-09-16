Read full article on original website
New Model to Enlist Regular Americans to Resettle Refugees
SAN DIEGO — When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low. So, the U.S. State Department, working with humanitarian organizations,...
Pastor-led Group Seeks Missing Migrants in Border Desert
IRONWOOD FOREST NATIONAL MONUMENT, Arizona — After strapping on knee-high snake guards and bowing his head to invoke God's protection, Oscar Andrade marched off into a remote desert at dawn on a recent Sunday to look for a Honduran migrant missing since late July. The Tucson-based Pentecostal pastor bushwhacked...
Biden’s Taiwan Comments Raise Questions About US Stance
Officials in the administration of President Joe Biden keep insisting that nothing about the United States’ policy toward Taiwan has changed, but the president’s own repeated statements that the U.S. would defend the self-governing island in the event of an attack by China are making those assurances difficult for many to accept.
Puerto Rico Prepares for Possible Hurricane as Fiona Nears
Havana, Cuba — Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm lashed several eastern Caribbean islands, with...
Zelenskyy Says No Letup in Push to Reclaim Territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday there would be no letup in the effort by his country’s military to retake territory from Russian forces. Zelenskyy’s comments – made during his regular nightly address – followed gains by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine during a counteroffensive this month.
Biden Says US Forces Would Defend Taiwan if China Invaded
U.S. President Joe Biden says American forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded the island. Biden spoke in answer to a question from a reporter on the American television news program 60 Minutes. The reporter asked if the U.S. would deploy troops to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. Biden answered “yes.”
US Carrier to Visit South Korea in Show of Strength Toward North
Seoul, South Korea — A U.S. aircraft carrier strike group will visit South Korea this week, according to the U.S. military, a significant show of strength amid concerns North Korea will soon conduct a nuclear test. The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group will visit the southern South Korean...
Trump legal team balks at judge's declassification questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team has told a newly appointed independent arbiter that it does not want to answer his questions about the declassification status of the documents seized last month from the former president’s Florida home, saying that issue could be part of Trump’s defense if he’s indicted. Lawyers for Trump and for the Justice Department are to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday before a veteran judge named last week as special master to review the roughly 11,000 documents — including about 100 marked as classified — taken during the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. Ahead of the status conference, Raymond Dearie, the special master, requested the two sides to submit a proposed agenda and also provided a draft plan for how he envisions the process moving forward over the next two months. Trump’s lawyers signaled in a Monday evening letter their objection to several aspects of that draft plan, including a request from Dearie that they disclose to him and to the Justice Department information about the classification status of the seized documents.
Hurricane Fiona Barrels Toward Puerto Rico With Heavy Winds, Rain
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The powerful storm Fiona has strengthened into a hurricane as it barrels toward Puerto Rico on Sunday, threatening to slam the U.S. territory with life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update. The storm, which has already been blamed...
Somalia President Sees Progress in Fight Against Al-Shabab, Seeks More US Support
Washington — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has said that his country is seeing gains in the fight against the Somali-based, al-Qaida-affiliated Islamist militant group al-Shabab, following recent clashes in central Somalia between the Somali National Army supported by pro-government local clan militias and al-Shabab. “We see a strong...
S. Koreans Adopted Internationally Demand Investigation into Their Adoptions
For 40 years, Louise Kwang believed her biological parents were dead. She had been adopted from South Korea in 1976 by a couple from Denmark. Kwang was told she had been found alone on the streets of the South Korean city of Busan as a baby. That is what she had always been told about her early life.
Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall in Southwestern Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona has made landfall in Puerto Rico, knocking out power across the U.S. island territory and raising fears of “catastrophic flooding.”. The storm is expected to dump as much as 64 centimeters over portions of the island in the Caribbean. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in a...
Iranians Protest Mahsa Amini's Death Amid Growing Calls for Accountability
Iranians gathered in multiple cities to protest the treatment of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died last week, days after she was detained by the country’s morality police for violating the dress code. The demonstrations drew crowds in Tehran, Mashhad and Esfehan, as well as cities in Kurdish areas of...
UN Decries 'Shameful' Yearlong Closure of Girls’ Schools in Afghanistan
Islamabad — The United Nations Sunday renewed its call for Afghanistan’s Taliban to urgently reopen schools to teenage girls, denouncing the anniversary of their exclusion from education as “tragic, shameful, and entirely avoidable.”. Since taking control of the conflict-torn country in August of last year, the Islamist...
China, Africa Cooperate in Space for Different Reasons
Experts say China and African nations are increasingly cooperating in space to develop different ideas for the future. Chinese astronauts are known as taikonauts. They have been carrying out space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station. The space structure is in the process of being built.
The University of Maine Shows How to Increase Its Student Population
The number of students going to college in the U.S. has dropped by over one million since the spring of 2020. At that time, COVID-19 restrictions began going into effect everywhere in the U.S. In addition, a number of U.S. states are finding they have fewer college-age young people than...
Protection Sought for Snail Near Nevada Lithium Mine
Activists are seeking Endangered Species Act protection for an extremely small snail. The tiny, shelled animal is only known to exist in water sources along the Nevada-Oregon border in the western United States. The snail species is called the Kings River pyrg. The Western Watersheds Project sent in the request...
Biden to Focus on Food Security, Global Health at UN General Assembly
President Joe Biden will address the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, where he is expected to highlight U.S. efforts to strengthen global food security and replenish the Global Fund to fight AIDS and other pandemics. On Friday, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that while...
Interview: Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Speaks to VOA
VOA Eastern Europe bureau chief Myroslava Gongadze spoke to Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov about a United Nations program to deliver Ukrainian grain to the world and his country’s efforts to replace bridges damaged during Russia’s invasion. The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks this year, which crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Albania has been a member of NATO since 2009 and immediately...
