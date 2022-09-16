ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New storms turn Death Valley National Park into a soggy mess of closed roads again

By Forrest Brown
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwiM4_0hyZgSvZ00

Need more proof it's been a crazy summer for weather and travel? Look no further than Death Valley National Park.

The poster child of US parks for excessive heat and extreme aridity has had to close many of its roads yet again -- not because of high temperatures or dust storms. Instead, water is the culprit.

Another round of storms this week devastated roads in the Death Valley region, according to a news release from the US National Park Service. Multiple storms have torn through the park since late July, and many of the roads that reopened after record rainfall in August have been closed again.

"Road crews are exhausted from clearing, and then re-clearing, the same sections of roads," the NPS release said.

"It's been an exciting few weeks of rain, record-setting heat, and even a hurricane remnant!" Superintendent Mike Reynolds said. "There aren't any more storms in the forecast. Hopefully we can make real progress getting more of the park open soon."

What routes are closed?

As of Friday, the west entrance was closed because of extensive damage to California Highway 190 west of the park, which is set mostly in California with a small portion in neighboring Nevada.

This section of CA-190 had reopened for a few hours on Tuesday, the release said, but an evening storm caused "much more significant damage than the prior storm."

Most paved roads into the park are closed. "The only route into the park is from the east, via Death Valley Junction and CA-190," the release said.

As of Friday morning, it was still possible to drive to these features:

• Zabriskie Point

• Harmony Borax Works/Mustard Canyon

• Dantes View Road

• Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes

You can get a more detailed, current NPS report of what's opened and closed by clicking here.

This week, the NPS road crew has been "concentrating on Badwater Road. ... Sections of the road have debris up to three feet thick. Shoulders have eroded away leaving unsafe drop-offs. The Park anticipates opening the road from CA-190 to Badwater Basin by September 24," the release said.

Why so much flooding?

August 5 was a really bad day for flooding at the park when the Furnace Creek weather station recorded 1.7 inches of rain.

Some people might be surprised that less than 2 inches of rain can cause headlines; after all, places along the Gulf Coast can soak up that much rain in a day with little notice. But in arid regions, that much rain can trigger significant flooding.

The park received three-quarters of its 2.20-inch annual average rainfall in a few hours that day last month. That deluge stranded hundreds of people and closed the entire park.

CNN Weather's seven-day forecast for the park has nothing but sunny skies and high temperatures, ranging from 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius) to up to 102 F (39 C).

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Man Fatally Falls Off the Grand Canyon National Park

The National Park Service said a 44-year-old man died Friday after falling off the Grand Canyon near Bright Angel Point Trail. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when rangers believe the unidentified man fell about 200 feet. Another visitor reported they saw him accidentally fall off the edge, but authorities are not releasing any other information. Read more at The Daily Beast.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed

Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
BBC

California freeway split in half by monsoon floods

Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Storms#Local Life#Gulf Coast#Travel Info#What To Do#Weather Station#Linus Travel#Traffic#Nps
Outsider.com

Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother

Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Sacramento

Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain

SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon

A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Independent

One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
SCIENCE
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Off-road tour accident kills three moments after group stopped for final photo

Three tourists died in Colorado's San Juan Mountains after their tour Jeep rolled over a cliff, police said. On Monday, Diana Robles, 28, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and Don Fehd, 72 — who was hired to drive their Jeep — were all killed when the vehicle slid off the edge of a mountain road and fell hundreds of feet. Investigators told the Montrose Daily Press that the 2022 Jeep Gladiator first fell approximately 100 feet to the foot of the cliff, and then began to roll down a 140 foot embankment. Mr Fehd was ejected from the vehicle during the roll....
COLORADO STATE
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
86K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy