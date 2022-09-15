ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, MI

WKMI

Kalamazoo's Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale

One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Did You Know: Michigan Once Had a Booming Pearl Button Industry?

Well, I just learned something new! I was recently visiting the historical village at the Allegan County Fairgrounds and wouldn't you know, I actually learned something while exploring the one-room Jewitt schoolhouse:. Did you have any idea Michigan once had a booming mother-of-pearl button industry?. I'm sure you've seen the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WKMI

Carnivorous Plant Sundews Can Be Found At Portage Park

I know what you're thinking, "Isn't the idea of a Carnivorous plant kind of like Little Shop of Horrors?" No, despite what that movie shows, not all plants grow to become human-eating monsters, especially the one that apparently resides in our own neck of the woods. A friend of ours William Dolak was recently visiting Bishop's Bog Preserve Trail near the South Westnedge Park in Portage when he snagged a really cool picture of Sundews that are growing. As he pointed out, Sundews are actually a Carnivorous plant:
PORTAGE, MI
WKMI

Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo

We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?. The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel's Annual Petting Zoo Event

One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Person
Edgar Bergen
WKMI

No, Portage West Middle is Not Charging Kids for Screen Time

Parents in Portage were given a bit of a shock when a seemingly legitimate letter detailing funding issues for the school was sent home with students. The letter, from Portage West Middle School, basically said that due to funding issues, children will now be charged $0.25 per hour of screen time during class with, "absolutely no exceptions." It goes on to say that students who did not pay the fee would not be able to participate in classroom activities and would therefore receive a zero. Read more below:
PORTAGE, MI
WKMI

Battle Creek Artist Gets Millions of Views for Her Wearable Art

This Battle Creek woman has gone viral as she creates custom, wearable art of your pets. Liz is an artist that lives in Battle Creek that goes by the TikTok handle thechevronrose where she has 104.6 thousand followers and 1.4 million total video likes. There are other Southwest Michigan artists on TikTok, however, The Chevron Rose has a very unique channel. This is what Liz had to say about her content,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Steinspark Biergarten, German-style Beer Garden is coming to Portage.

The first authentic German-style Beer Garden in Southwest Michigan is coming to Portage. The Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court are expected to open soon from an announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere. This news coming from the owners recently gave a small glimpse into what guests can expect when they open this Friday, September 16th:
PORTAGE, MI
WKMI

What's a Fall Bike Celebration? It's Happening in Vicksburg 9/16

Lately, there's been a push in the Kalamazoo area and beyond to normalize and accommodate traveling by bicycle. And I am here for it. I honestly can't remember the last time I rode a bicycle but I love the idea of creating space for bicycles on the streets and within our towns. It's also the premise behind Bike Friendly Kalamazoo, an organization dedicated to making Kalamazoo more accessible for those on bikes.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Karaoke and R&B Night at The Xperience

I think having places to go out to that aren't your typical bar or club scene is extremely important to adults enjoying their free time. I couldn't imagine if the only places to go out in Kalamazoo were the Y bar, Tin Can, The Library, Waldo's, University Roadhouse, and The Old Goat Tavern, the city would literally burn to the ground. Luckily, that isn't the case for Kalamazoo and that's due to residents from the city providing those spaces.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years

Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
PORTAGE, MI
WKMI

Battle Creek Bank Struck By Armed Robber

It was just following the Noon rush hour when an armed robber entered the lobby of a bank, located on a busy Battle Creek street, Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00 PM, a gunman entered the PNC Bank, on Capital Avenue SW, demanding money from the startled tellers. As drawers were being emptied a quick-thinking teller was able to discreetly activate the bank’s emergency alarm during the brazen midday hoist. Battle Creek Police quickly responded to the alert, but the robber was able to flee the scene before the officers arrived.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo's Milham Park

As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Where to Find a Great Deli Sandwich in the Kalamazoo Area

A recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit brought up a very valid point: why is it so hard to find a great sandwich in the Kalamazoo area?. The post, which you can see here, was made by u/mommabwoo and reads, in part,. Is Kalamazoo a sandwich desert? I’m not talking a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

WKMI

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

