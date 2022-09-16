Read full article on original website
legalexaminer.com
Claims against banks and credit card companies: what is forced arbitration?
Nearly everyone in the country has a credit card and some form of bank account. Along with those necessary parts of modern life, come endless streams of paperwork that no one reads because it is too voluminous, complex and confusing. Plus, if you want a bank account or credit card or loan or any financial service, you are forced to accept the terms they dictate. What if the bank or credit card company cheats a customer? The paperwork that the customer signed probably contains terms that prevent going to court for justice, and mandate a binding arbitration done by a private company chosen by the bank or credit card company. The word “binding” means that whatever the arbitration company decides is final and cannot be taken to court where an independent judge can review the decision.
Adams planning to end vaccine mandates on private-sector, student athletes
Since taking office, Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have both steadily chipped away at several pandemic-era strictures.
Judge Says Yes To $13B UnitedHealth-Change Healthcare Merger: Report
A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's request to stop UnitedHealth Group Inc's UNH $13 billion buyout deal for Change Healthcare Inc CHNG. The Justice Department had filed a lawsuit in February aimed at stopping the acquisition on antitrust grounds. The deal was announced in January 2021 at...
