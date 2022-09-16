ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Russia is reportedly weighing a $50 billion tax hike on oil and gas exports as its resilience to sanctions fades

Russia's finance ministry is considering plans to raise taxes on energy exports, Kommersant reported. The tax hike proposals could bolster the government's budget by around $50 billion. The Kremlin's resilience to western sanctions is finally starting to fade, economists told Insider. The Kremlin is weighing up plans to hike oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China EV Maker Leapmotor Launches up to $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is aiming to raise $1.03 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to regulatory filings, that would be the largest in the city in 2022. The company is selling 130.82 million shares in the deal that will...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Myanmar Discussing With Russia Use of Mir Card for Payments

(Reuters) - Myanmar is discussing with burgeoning ally Russia the use of its Mir bank card for payments, the junta spokesperson said on Tuesday, as the military-ruled country reels from a currency crisis and the impact of Western sanctions. Myanmar has faced social and economic collapse since a military coup...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-In Latin America, Democracies Shaken Ahead of Key Elections

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An assassination attempt in Argentina and spurts of election-linked violence in Brazil have emerged as the latest signs of growing political discontent in Latin America, creating a treacherous environment for incumbents of all stripes. Latin America's political arena has intensified with fallout from the pandemic, war...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

As U.N. Mulls Myanmar Action, Malaysia Pushes ASEAN to Review Peace Plan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Southeast Asian nations must decide if they are going to push ahead with a so-far failed five-point peace plan for Myanmar or "decide what's next" before their leaders meet in November, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Monday. Myanmar has been in crisis since the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

COVID-19 Pandemic Remains a Global Emergency but End Could Be in Sight: WHO

(Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic remains a global emergency but the end could be in sight if countries use the tools at their disposal, a spokesperson for the World Health Organisation told a briefing on Tuesday. The comments come after U.S. President Joe Biden declared "the pandemic is over" in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Aviation Regulator Met Boeing About 737 MAX's Return to China

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it held a meeting with Boeing last week about the return of the 737 MAX to China, a day before the planemaker's top executives said they would begin remarketing some jets meant for Chinese customers. The jet has not flown commercially in...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Turkey, Russia Reach Deal Resolving Nuclear Plant Dispute -Erdogan/media

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a nuclear power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey, reinstating a Turkish contractor, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday. "A deal has been reached regarding Akkuyu," Erdogan was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Sweden Lifts Interest Rates by Full Percentage Point With More to Come

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday by a larger-than-expected full percentage point to 1.75% and warned of more to come over the next six months as it sought to get to grips with surging inflation. Inflation hit 9% - a 30-year high - in August as...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Swiss Activists Drop Campaign Against F-35 Fighter Deal

ZURICH (Reuters) - Activists have withdrawn their campaign to stop Switzerland from buying 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets after the government signed a $5.5 billion procurement deal without waiting for a referendum. Switzerland chose the F-35 last year as its next-generation fighter jet, angering opponents who said...
ECONOMY

