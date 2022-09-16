Read full article on original website
Russia is reportedly weighing a $50 billion tax hike on oil and gas exports as its resilience to sanctions fades
Russia's finance ministry is considering plans to raise taxes on energy exports, Kommersant reported. The tax hike proposals could bolster the government's budget by around $50 billion. The Kremlin's resilience to western sanctions is finally starting to fade, economists told Insider. The Kremlin is weighing up plans to hike oil...
US News and World Report
China EV Maker Leapmotor Launches up to $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is aiming to raise $1.03 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to regulatory filings, that would be the largest in the city in 2022. The company is selling 130.82 million shares in the deal that will...
US News and World Report
Myanmar Discussing With Russia Use of Mir Card for Payments
(Reuters) - Myanmar is discussing with burgeoning ally Russia the use of its Mir bank card for payments, the junta spokesperson said on Tuesday, as the military-ruled country reels from a currency crisis and the impact of Western sanctions. Myanmar has faced social and economic collapse since a military coup...
U.S. bank regulators consider new rules for regional banks in times of crisis -WSJ
Sept 18 (Reuters) - A group of bank regulators appointed by U.S President Joe Biden is considering new rules which will require big regional banks to add financial cushions that can be used in times of crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Analysis-In Latin America, Democracies Shaken Ahead of Key Elections
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An assassination attempt in Argentina and spurts of election-linked violence in Brazil have emerged as the latest signs of growing political discontent in Latin America, creating a treacherous environment for incumbents of all stripes. Latin America's political arena has intensified with fallout from the pandemic, war...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
US News and World Report
As U.N. Mulls Myanmar Action, Malaysia Pushes ASEAN to Review Peace Plan
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Southeast Asian nations must decide if they are going to push ahead with a so-far failed five-point peace plan for Myanmar or "decide what's next" before their leaders meet in November, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Monday. Myanmar has been in crisis since the...
US News and World Report
COVID-19 Pandemic Remains a Global Emergency but End Could Be in Sight: WHO
(Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic remains a global emergency but the end could be in sight if countries use the tools at their disposal, a spokesperson for the World Health Organisation told a briefing on Tuesday. The comments come after U.S. President Joe Biden declared "the pandemic is over" in...
Coinbase CEO: crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
The co-founder, whose company has been targeted by the SEC, warns the U.S. cannot afford to lose the digital asset industry to offshore rivals over its uneven and arbitrary approach to regulating market participants.
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
US News and World Report
France to Recognise State of Natural Disaster in Guadeloupe After Fiona, Macron Says
PARIS (Reuters) - France will recognise a state of natural disaster for Guadeloupe after heavy rain tied to the powerful storm Fiona caused flooding in the French Caribbean island, killing one man, President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday. "In the aftermath of storm Fiona my thoughts go to...
Russia-controlled Kherson region to hold referendum on joining Russia on Sept 23-27
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region will stage a referendum on joining Russia between Sept. 23-27, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing local Russian-installed officials.
US News and World Report
Aviation Regulator Met Boeing About 737 MAX's Return to China
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it held a meeting with Boeing last week about the return of the 737 MAX to China, a day before the planemaker's top executives said they would begin remarketing some jets meant for Chinese customers. The jet has not flown commercially in...
US News and World Report
Russia May Have Lost Four Combat Jets in Ukraine in Last 10 Days, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has highly likely lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine within the last 10 days, taking its attrition to about 55 since the beginning of its invasion, the British military said on Monday. There is a realistic possibility that the uptick in losses was partially a...
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
US News and World Report
Turkey, Russia Reach Deal Resolving Nuclear Plant Dispute -Erdogan/media
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Russia had reached a deal resolving a dispute over a nuclear power plant being built at Akkuyu in southern Turkey, reinstating a Turkish contractor, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Saturday. "A deal has been reached regarding Akkuyu," Erdogan was...
US News and World Report
Sweden Lifts Interest Rates by Full Percentage Point With More to Come
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday by a larger-than-expected full percentage point to 1.75% and warned of more to come over the next six months as it sought to get to grips with surging inflation. Inflation hit 9% - a 30-year high - in August as...
US News and World Report
Swiss Activists Drop Campaign Against F-35 Fighter Deal
ZURICH (Reuters) - Activists have withdrawn their campaign to stop Switzerland from buying 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets after the government signed a $5.5 billion procurement deal without waiting for a referendum. Switzerland chose the F-35 last year as its next-generation fighter jet, angering opponents who said...
US News and World Report
Morgan Stanley's Southeast Asia M&A Chief to Head Raine's Southeast Asia Coverage-Sources
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Raine Group has tapped Jonathan Pflug, Morgan Stanley's head of Southeast Asia M&A, to lead its coverage in Southeast Asia, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. Morgan Stanley and Raine did not immediately reply to Reuters questions about the move. Singapore-based...
