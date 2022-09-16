ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Portfolio Review 2022 – Is Crypto Portfolio Scam or a Good Broker?

Read our Crypto Portfolio review today to learn all you need to know about Crypto Portfolio before signing up with the broker (cryptoportfolio.pro) Crypto Portfolio is the best trading platform you can find if you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader. Crypto Portfolio is always on point and knowledgeable in all market aspects. To know more about this unique trading platform, read this Crypto Portfolio review.
MARKETS
Celsius asks court to sell stablecoins to fund new crypto custody business

Interestingly, Celsius already owns a crypto custodian subsidiary, GK8, but it is attempting to sell the firm as part of its bankruptcy process. Disgraced crypto lender Celsius Network has requested the bankruptcy court to allow it to resume operations business operations despite having frozen client accounts in June. “The Debtors...
ECONOMY
Wall Street opens lower as focus turns to Fed

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
STOCKS
Company loses bid to recover payout for Dubai hotel fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An insurance company that was ordered to pay more than a billion dirhams in damages for a 2015 New Year’s Eve fire in Dubai has lost a civil lawsuit that it filed to try and recover the money. Two years after the massive fire rocked the Address Downtown hotel, Orient Insurance was ordered to pay Dubai’s state-backed developer Emaar 1.25 billion dirhams (more than $340 million) in a settlement. Emaar is behind projects like the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa. Orient then filed a civil lawsuit in 2018 against the contractors who worked on the design, construction and maintenance of the hotel. It said they failed to implement fire safety requirements, contributing to the spread of the blaze. Orient Insurance asked the contractors to pay back the insurance claim it paid to Emaar. The case involved leading contractors including Belhasa JV, Arabtec, Mirage, and ALEC Engineering and Construction.
MIDDLE EAST

