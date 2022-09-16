ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Ford Ranger Stolen From Framingham Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a auto sales business early on Wednesday, September 14. A 2011 silver Ford Ranger was reported stolen from MGM Auto Sales at 138 Waverely Street in Framingham. “Two males dressed in dark clothing stole” the vehicle from...
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck on Route 9 on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. A motor vehicle on Route 9 west struck a cyclist travelling eastbound at the intersection of Route 9 and Maynard Road, explained Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was transported to a hospital. There...
ALSET Auto Hosting Grand Opening in Framingham on Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – ALSET Auto (Tesla spelled backwards) is opening in Framingham on Saturday, September 17. The new Framingham location is having a grand opening at 95 Eames Street from noon to 3 p.m. With seven locations nationwide, ALSET Auto provides paint protection film, ceramic coatings, window tint, vinyl, accessories...
Cyclist Struck & Taken To Framingham Union Hospital

FRAMINGHAM – A “male juvenile” on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in downtown Framingham Wednesday night, September 14. The incident happened at 7 p.m. at 55 Concord Street in downtown Framingham. A motor vehicle turning onto Concord Street at the intersection of Howard Street, explained...
Matthew David Konys, 43

MARLBOROUGH – Matthew David Konys, age 43, of Marlborough, Massachusetts passed away September 8, 2022. Beloved son of David and Christine (Nolan) Konys, of Framingham. Cherished brother of Bethany Bayer and her husband, Mark Bayer of Natick and Megan Messina, and her husband, James Messina of Chester, New Jersey. Dearly loved uncle of Alia Bella, Giacomo, JJ, and Max.
Traffic Alert: Edgell Road Detour Monday

FRAMINGHAM – Starting Monday, September 19, there will be detour on Edgell Road. Traffic traveling south on Edgell Road will be detoured to Belknap Road, according to Framingham Police. Passenger vehicles will routed down Grove Street to Vernon Street and back to Edgell Road. Larger vehicles will be routed...
Mattscheck Returns To Benchmark Senior Living Roots To Lead The Branches of Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Shelly Mattscheck, CNA, of Framingham, has been appointed executive director of The Branches of Framingham, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community. In her new role, she will assume operational leadership of the community.
