Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Ford Ranger Stolen From Framingham Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a auto sales business early on Wednesday, September 14. A 2011 silver Ford Ranger was reported stolen from MGM Auto Sales at 138 Waverely Street in Framingham. “Two males dressed in dark clothing stole” the vehicle from...
Framingham Police Investigating Arlington Street Knife Incident
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an incident involving a knife that took plate Thursday night, September 15. A man was approached by two unknown men requesting money, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One of the two men is believed to have had a knife in his...
Police Arrest Marlborough Man For Breaking Into Framingham Church
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man on a breaking & entering charge on Wednesday night, after Police said he left his cell phone at a Framingham church. On Wednesday, September 14, an alarm was triggered at the Philadelphia Baptist Church. at 259 Concord Street in downtown Framingham.
Framingham Police Investigating a Trio of Vehicle Breakins
FRAMINGHAM – Three motor vehicle breaking & enterings were reported to Framingham Police on Thursday morning, September 15. Police are not sure if all were done by the same individual. A vehicle was reported broken into at 173 Winter Street at 9:06 a.m.. Police said the vehicle was unlocked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Framingham Restaurant Employee Receives Threatening Texts
FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating threatening text messages sent to an employee of Samba Steak & Sushi through an app. The incident was reported to Framingham Police at 12:11 p.m. by an employee at 1138 Worcester Road in Framingham. No other information is available at this time, as it...
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 31, on Multiple Motor Vehicle Charges
MV stop for traffic violation. Operator was using vehicle without authority, unlicensed, wrong plates were attached to vehicle and vehicle unregistered. Also had warrant out of Framingham for unlicensed op. A Framingham Man was arrested on multiple motor vehicle charges on Thursday morning, September 15. Police arrested at 275 Beaver...
PHOTOS: Eastleigh Farm Hosts Beer Garden in Conjunction With Exhibit ‘A’
FRAMINGHAM – Eastleigh Farm hosting its first-ever beer garden on Saturday, with Exhibit ‘A’Brewing Company. The event was a success with a steady crowd all afternoon, and the tap running out just before the event ended at 6 p.m. There was a small farmer’s market and oysters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home of the Week: Split-Level Framingham Home Priced at $615,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 3-bedroom Framingham home built in 1960. The 5 Arlene Drive property is priced at $615,000. Built in 1960, the split-level home has 1,900 square feet of living space, and sits on a quarter acre. On the...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman After Pepper Spray Incident
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman and charged her with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police arrested at 10 p.m. Sara B. DeMarco, 36, of 9 Lexington Street of Framingham. “This was an issue over money between individuals, who are acquaintances,” said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Framingham Police: Hopkinton Driver Strikes Pole & Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge
FRAMINGHAM – A Hopkinton driver struck a telephone pole on Wednesday night, September 14. The crash happened at 175 Crossing Boulevard in Framingham after 8 p.m. Police arrested Radhakrishnar Musani, 49, of 22 Ryegrass Circle of Hopkinton at 8:54 p.m. he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while...
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck on Route 9 on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. A motor vehicle on Route 9 west struck a cyclist travelling eastbound at the intersection of Route 9 and Maynard Road, explained Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was transported to a hospital. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale
FRAMINGHAM – The Friends of the Framingham Library book sale is back after taking a couple of months off for the summer. The sale is at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. Stop by the bag room and everything you can fit in the bag is just...
ALSET Auto Hosting Grand Opening in Framingham on Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – ALSET Auto (Tesla spelled backwards) is opening in Framingham on Saturday, September 17. The new Framingham location is having a grand opening at 95 Eames Street from noon to 3 p.m. With seven locations nationwide, ALSET Auto provides paint protection film, ceramic coatings, window tint, vinyl, accessories...
Police: Shell Casing Found Outside Framingham Building
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating after a shell casing was found outside a building Tuesday afternoon, September 13. Police were called to 125 Newbury Street at 3 p.m. yesterday. “A shell casing was found on the ground at rear of building,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Cyclist Struck & Taken To Framingham Union Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A “male juvenile” on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle in downtown Framingham Wednesday night, September 14. The incident happened at 7 p.m. at 55 Concord Street in downtown Framingham. A motor vehicle turning onto Concord Street at the intersection of Howard Street, explained...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman After Dispute With Screwdriver
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman after she threatened another woman with a screwdriver, over a dispute about money. Police arredted at 12:45 p.m. on Irving Street Dawn Sampson, 44, with no known address. She was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon ( screwdriver) and disorderly conduct.
Matthew David Konys, 43
MARLBOROUGH – Matthew David Konys, age 43, of Marlborough, Massachusetts passed away September 8, 2022. Beloved son of David and Christine (Nolan) Konys, of Framingham. Cherished brother of Bethany Bayer and her husband, Mark Bayer of Natick and Megan Messina, and her husband, James Messina of Chester, New Jersey. Dearly loved uncle of Alia Bella, Giacomo, JJ, and Max.
Traffic Alert: Edgell Road Detour Monday
FRAMINGHAM – Starting Monday, September 19, there will be detour on Edgell Road. Traffic traveling south on Edgell Road will be detoured to Belknap Road, according to Framingham Police. Passenger vehicles will routed down Grove Street to Vernon Street and back to Edgell Road. Larger vehicles will be routed...
Mattscheck Returns To Benchmark Senior Living Roots To Lead The Branches of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Shelly Mattscheck, CNA, of Framingham, has been appointed executive director of The Branches of Framingham, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community. In her new role, she will assume operational leadership of the community.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 1