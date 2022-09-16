Read full article on original website
Related
Collection
One thing Stella Ishii and her team at 6397 have nailed down over the last couple of seasons is their elongated, oversized, nonchalant, tomboy-ish proportions. They have an eye for extending the body by subtly tapering their cut, and have perfected the art of a relaxed fit that just about skims the body, progressively hanging away from the shape while also creating a cocooning sense of protection.
COS Debuted Its Minimalist Collection at New York Fashion Week—And Every Piece Is Available to Shop Now
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When news broke that COS would debut its fall-winter 2022 collection during New York Fashion Week, we automatically knew it would be shopping heaven, especially for minimalists. After all, the label has been creating timeless designs since its inception in 2007. The announcement was blasted along with imagery of Paloma Elsesser, one of our favorite models, and actor Natasha Lyonne dressed in chic all-black outfits put together with fundamental pieces, which are the backbone to building a strong fall wardrobe.
Neiman Marcus Closed Out New York Fashion With a Diner-Set Fete
What does true luxury look like today? According to Neiman Marcus, luxury isn’t exclusive to restaurants with panoramic views or rooms adorned with Rococo-style moldings. Instead, it’s found in comfort. Perhaps this is why the luxury retailer found it best to toast their latest “Live Your Luxury” campaign at Manhattan’s iconic Empire Diner on the last evening of New York Fashion Week.
Turns Out, All You Need for Fashion Week Is a Plain White Tee
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every 6 months, the fashion set watches and waits to see what comes down the runway at New York Fashion Week—but also what’s on the bodies of show attendees. It’s fashion fact that street style trends are just as impactful as the designers’ visions. As for season? The item of the moment was surprisingly and delightfully workaday: The plain white tee.
RELATED PEOPLE
6 Rising Models to Know From the Vogue World Runway
In case you missed it: Vogue celebrated its 130th anniversary with a spectacular runway event-meets-street fair on Monday. The show was full of memorable moments, including tennis star Serena Williams kicking off the runway in custom Balenciaga, a rising performance from Lil Nas X, and some great dancing from dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov. Of course, the electric tribute to NYC’s status as a fashion capital—and all the great outfits that fill the five boroughs—would not have been possible without the models. Joining household names like Helena Christensen, Imaan Hammam, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Irina Shayk were fresh faces from all over the world, including Nigeria, Mexico and France (just to name a few places).
Alber Elbaz’s Extraordinary Legacy Comes Home to Holon, Israel
When Alber Elbaz passed away from COVID-19 in April 2021, the world lost a designer whose rare talent was rivaled only by his warm humanity and humble nature. Now, visitors can experience his extraordinary life like never before at the Design Museum Holon, near his childhood home in Israel. “Alber...
The Street Style Photographer With Inimitable Taste of Her Own
While there are plenty of street style photographers capturing showgoers during Fashion Week, one photographer stands out. Liisa Jokinen, who is also the cofounder of the vintage search engine Gem, is a local legend. Throughout the year, she trawls New York City with a hulking camera, searching for people with interesting ensembles. Her Instagram account @nyc_looks boasts over 45,000 followers, and each of her posts features a quote from her subject about the look, making the image feel a bit more personal. Jokinen also runs @hellooks, which is focused on the street fashion of Helsinki (Jokinen grew up in Finland).
At A--Company, Sara Lopez Brings Austere, Queer Minimalism to NYFW
Much has been written about queering the runway and the evolution of queerness in fashion over the last couple of seasons—I say so because I’ve contributed to this analysis myself. We’ve written about gender nonconfirming castings, male celebrities and the flamboyance in their dressing, unpacked and misused the term “camp,” and the list goes on. What we haven’t talked about enough, though, is how male-centric this perspective is so far. Enter Sara Lopez’s A--Company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is on Display (and for Sale) in Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor in chief of Italian Vogue from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzana made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors in chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
Watch Model Paloma Elsesser Get Ready For Vogue World
Getting ready for a runway show is a full day task—which model Paloma Elsesser graciously showed Vogue cameras as she prepared for her megawatt appearance in Vogue World, the magazine’s NYFW celebration of its 130th anniversary and runway event meets street fair. The day begins with Elsesser touching...
Go Behind the Scenes at NYFW with a Vogue Market Editor
Want to know what a Vogue Market Editor gets up to at fashion week? We’ve enlisted Madeline Fass to show you the ropes—from what she wears to shows (cue: baggy jeans with an uptown twist) to her front-row view at Coach and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Plus: She'll take you behind the scenes at Vogue World! Welcome to Maddy’s NYFW video diary!
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Spring 2023 Shows in London
In no other city do you see as much love for local designers as in London. This season, Vogue Runway’s street style photographer Phil Oh spotted show goers in Chopova Lowena skirts, Simone Rocha dresses, and JW Anderson knits, among other hometown heroes. Of course, in London there’s no bigger hometown hero than Her Majesty the Queen, and with her funeral taking place there were subdued, even somber, looks in the mix too. See them all here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minimalists, Listen Up! It’s Moon-Bag Season, and It’s Time to Get Yours
If fashion trends, like the moon, experience phases, then this is undoubtedly the season of the moon bags rising. The defining feature of a moon bag is a curvaceous body; the two ends of the bag must round upward and inward, creating an almost circular shape. Think of moon bags as the next generation of hobo bags—if hobos were slouchy and easygoing, moon bags are slick, more structured, and on more of a mission.
Street Style Obsessed? You Won't Want to Miss Our New Video Series
We’re big fans of street style. Huge! What’s not to love? Seeing how “real” people dress—as in, folks who aren’t celebrities with full-time stylists!—day to day is both inspiring and fascinating. This past New York Fashion Week, for instance, there were tons of distinctive outfits to behold—many of which were shot by Vogue’s resident street style photographer, Phil Oh. And now, in a brand new video series, Vogue is taking an even closer look at the stories and sentiments behind some of the world’s more eccentric and well-dressed individuals.
This Just In! Vogue’s NYFW Street Style Shopping Report
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sure, the runways set the trends for every new season, but the street style spotted before and after each show is equally as telling of what our fashion future holds. Outside of shows and at after-parties galore, style setters delivered the top trends of New York Fashion Week 2022, standing out in timeless classics like leather midiskirts and the perfect white T-shirts. There were also sport-inspired track pants and cowboy boots that captured the bohemian spirit of autumn.
Pink Martini’s Merch, Designed by Balenciaga, Is Tender, Spunky, and Chic
Balenciaga tapped the 14-member orchestra Pink Martini to create a playlist for Apple Music, and in turn made spunky, uplifting merch to match. The Demna-designed hoodies and long-sleeve shirts are tender and personal. Rendered in soft baby pink and white, they feature the colorful name of the band and the hometowns from where each member hails, spanning from “a plant farm in rural Indiana” to Sofia, Bulgaria. “It’s got little details about the band all over it in an illustrated fashion, and the hometown list is just so touching that we are all on [it],” says lead singer China Forbes.
The Princess of Wales Pays Her Respects With Sentimental Pearls at the Queen’s State Funeral
The royal family chooses when to make fashion a part of the agenda, and when to remove it from the conversation. The Queen’s state funeral on September 19 was one such occasion that was about thoughtful clothing that served a purpose, rather than talking-point fashion. The Princess of Wales read the moment perfectly, picking a look that was the picture of discretion, accessorized with jewelry that spoke myriad words in its symbolism. It was smart, respectful, and resolutely not about her.
How the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex’s Fashion Honored the Queen
When the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex headed into Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on the morning of September 19, they did so with heads bowed, solemn faces, and wearing all black. The Princess’s was an A-line Alexander McQueen dress, complete with a veiled,...
Auguri Moncler! Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and More on How They’re Marking the Brand’s 70th Anniversary
Remo Ruffini confesses that he no longer relishes his own birthdays: “I close my house and I don’t want to see anyone!” However when it comes to Moncler—which turns 70 this year—it’s an entirely different matter. This Saturday night in Milan’s Duomo square, Ruffini will throw an open-to-the-public birthday show for the brand featuring precisely 1,952 models and performers, all choreographed by the artistic director Sadeck Waff.
The Heaven by Marc Jacobs Party Was A Tribute to ’90s Rave Culture
“Are you still going to Heaven?” a friend asked me on Saturday night while I was putting on my Bushwick best (Telfar durag, Luar top, Eckhaus Latta jeans). I responded, “I think the Vatican is still debating this.”. Of course, she was not talking about the place micro-managed...
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0