Tibi RTW Spring 2023
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
Hypebae
Marni's SS23 Collection Sets the Sky on Fire
Italian brand Marni has just revealed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection for New York Fashion Week. Putting on an inimitable display of fiery-hued garments, the latest mélange of garments are inspired by the sun’s continuous ebb and flow. Uber-saturated oranges, yellows and reds arrive in the form of sleek...
Tastemaker Athena Calderone Designed a Chic Home Collection for Crate & Barrel—See It Here
You’ve likely seen Athena Calderone’s stunning Greek Revival townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn on her Instagram (@EyeSwoon). The interior designer, best-selling author, and entertaining expert showcases beautiful finds she’s spent over two decades collecting, primarily through her Instagram, but also through her multidisciplinary design firm Studio Athena Calderone. Now, she is letting us in on her signature style with the Athena Calderone for Crate & Barrel collection. The line includes 137 beautiful pieces of furniture, kitchen, entertaining, and decor products that are extensions of her signature style at a more accessible price point. The designer and author of Live Beautiful and...
Hypebae
Giu Giu Unveils Colorful Knitwear in SS23 "La Force Vitale" Collection
Los Angeles- and Paris-based knitwear label Giu Giu is back with a new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season as a continuation of its Fall/Winter 2022 range that explored the concept of death. Titled “La Force Vitale,” or “Life Force” in French, takes inspiration from designer Giuliana Leila Raggiani’s trip...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
How To Steal Dita Von Teese's Gothic Maximalist Home Style
To add vintage, gothic, Tudor-style, and rich velvet touches to your home, look no further than Dita Von Teese's eclectic décor for the ultimate inspiration.
In Style
Ciara Always Knew It Would Be About More Than the Music
At just 19 years old, Ciara was already on top of the world. Her debut single "Goodies" with Petey Pablo lead the charts, the accompanying music video played on all the major music television stations (remember those?), and nearly every millennial knew the lyrics word-for-word. But while she was reveling her new success as a performer, the now mother-of-three always knew she would do more than just make music.
Street Style Obsessed? You Won't Want to Miss Our New Video Series
We’re big fans of street style. Huge! What’s not to love? Seeing how “real” people dress—as in, folks who aren’t celebrities with full-time stylists!—day to day is both inspiring and fascinating. This past New York Fashion Week, for instance, there were tons of distinctive outfits to behold—many of which were shot by Vogue’s resident street style photographer, Phil Oh. And now, in a brand new video series, Vogue is taking an even closer look at the stories and sentiments behind some of the world’s more eccentric and well-dressed individuals.
This New Collab Sums Up Fall’s Western and Preppy Fashion Trends
Collaborations can bring out new or unseen sides of fashion brands. As part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Kontoor Brands-owned label has flexed its rocker style in collaborations with Fender and Lollapalooza. It hanged ten in a surf collection with Billabong. A partnership with Colosseum Athletics revealed its sporty side, and a collection with Roark underscored Wrangler’s place in the outdoor market. The heritage brand’s latest partnership combines its Western roots with the all-American preppy style coined by U.S. sportswear label Gant. On Wednesday, the brands dropped a 30-piece capsule collection spanning jeans, tops, knits and accessories for men and women that explores...
Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, Rocks Daisy Dukes Shopping With Daughter Anja, 14, In LA: Photos
Alessandra Ambrosio is one doting mama! The gorgeous supermodel, 41, was spotted treating her lookalike daughter Anja Louise Mazur, 14, to a fun day of retail therapy in Los Angeles on Friday (September 16). The mother/daughter duo were joined by Alessandra’s boyfriend, fellow model Richard Lee, as they took over the sidewalks of the tony, seaside town of Venice, as seen in photos here.
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2023
Sisters are doin’ it for themselves. So sang the Eurythmics with Aretha Franklin, and so says Rejina Pyo, whose collection was tailored around women’s needs and desires. Pyo was one of only a few designers this season who opted to use women of various sizes, shapes and heights in her runway show, which took place in the Hylo skyscraper with views over London.
Chloë Sevigny’s New Glasses Collab With Warby Parker Are Discrete and Chic
Chloë Sevigny has always had her finger on the pulse. The original New York cool girl shapes trends, whether by reviving funky footwear or revamping the frilly frock. This time, Sevigny is applying her talents to the world of eyeglasses. She has collaborated with Warby Parker on a pair of frames named the Tate ($145), available as both eyeglasses and sunnies. The shape is Sevigny to the core: a soft oval evocative of a scholastic babe who likes binging on reality television after she hits The Strand.
The Daily South
Reba McEntire Launches New Fall Clothing Collection At Dillard's
From chambray shirt dresses and embroidered blouses to faux suede pants, Dillard's is making it easy to channel the Queen of Country this fall. Reba McEntire's new fall women's clothing line is available exclusively at Dillard's, both online and in stores. Reba first introduced her eponymous clothing line with Dillard's...
Nicole Richie Elevates Backless Gown With Metallic Lock Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
Nicole Richie was utterly chic for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in New York City on Wednesday night. The eponymous label closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The brand’s new line was an explosion of leather, lurex, and sequins along with thigh-high splits and risky cutouts. Richie looked stunning in an outfit that was fitting for the high-fashion affair. The fashion designer and television personality was a vision in a white dress. The garment had a high mock neck and open back. To further accentuate the moment, Richie accessorized with small diamond stud earrings and a...
Hypebae
Paco Rabanne Unveils FW22 Collection "Sensory Forms"
Dance floor-ready sequins and peplum waists fill Paco Rabanne‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, raises a toast to life. The carefully considered silhouettes demonstrate designer Julien Dossena‘s desire for movement and fluidity as the creative shares, “I wanted the conceptual feeling of the runway to come through in this campaign — and to show how such soft and fluid clothes can create an impression that is at once protective and freeing.”
Color High: Exquisite Jewelry
What makes a gem precious? There are only four gemstones that get that distinction: diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies. According to geologists, these stones possess the minerals that combine the highest degrees of beauty, hardness, durability and rarity. Precious stones in jewelry have fascinated mankind since the dawn of time. Before written language or even the spoken word, there was jewelry. British archaeologist Archibald Campbell Carlyle said of primitive man, “The first spiritual want of a barbarous man is decoration.” But jewelry is more than a mere ornament, a flash of cash or historical heirloom in a museum or gathering dust in a safe. Jewelry symbolizes...
The Tiniest Mall of Archival Abercrombie & Fitch Is Now Open
If you’re nostalgic for your Y2K mall days, there is now a place where you can go to look at rare Abercrombie & Fitch. A brick-laden space next to the South Street Seaport, 275 Water Street was transformed last week into a tiny, haute version of an aughts-era Abercrombie & Fitch mall boutique, decorated with oars and lacrosse sticks and filled with good old vintage garments from the brand. There are rare baggy orange cargo pants, sought-after striped knit sweaters, and of course, the iconic denim miniskirts that flagrantly went against many schools’ below-the-fingertips dress-code rule.
Men’s Style Stars Are Embracing Platform Heels
The higher the heel, the closer to heaven. Some of men’s fashion’s biggest stars have been taking that to heart recently. While wearing high heels has become more commonplace for people of all genders over the past few years, a few male style heavy hitters have skipped over the high-heeled loafers and even kitten heels and headed straight for bold and chunky platforms. And there’s nothing middle of the road about these shoes either. Lil Nas X, who is six feet two, once wore a pair that were five inches high.
