Watch Model Paloma Elsesser Get Ready For Vogue World
Getting ready for a runway show is a full day task—which model Paloma Elsesser graciously showed Vogue cameras as she prepared for her megawatt appearance in Vogue World, the magazine’s NYFW celebration of its 130th anniversary and runway event meets street fair. The day begins with Elsesser touching...
Street Style Obsessed? You Won't Want to Miss Our New Video Series
We’re big fans of street style. Huge! What’s not to love? Seeing how “real” people dress—as in, folks who aren’t celebrities with full-time stylists!—day to day is both inspiring and fascinating. This past New York Fashion Week, for instance, there were tons of distinctive outfits to behold—many of which were shot by Vogue’s resident street style photographer, Phil Oh. And now, in a brand new video series, Vogue is taking an even closer look at the stories and sentiments behind some of the world’s more eccentric and well-dressed individuals.
The Interior Lives of Danielle McKinney
When I first saw the work of painter Danielle McKinney, at a show at Night Gallery in Los Angeles last year, I got as close as I could without setting off the alarms. Her portraits of solitary Black women at home, beautiful and enigmatic, have a cinematic quality; McKinney captures them with an acute female gaze—red lipstick, curls of cigarette smoke, pink nail polish—in moments of reflection, smoking, reading, or sprawled naked on a rug. “I wanted to paint this feeling of: When I get home and no one’s around, who am I? Who am I without this façade? And the interior space was perfect for that,” McKinney says. In the Western art tradition, Black women tend to be at work, in the background, or at the edges of the frame—almost never centered and at rest. “You don’t get to see them lying down on a sofa,” she adds.
Men’s Style Stars Are Embracing Platform Heels
The higher the heel, the closer to heaven. Some of men’s fashion’s biggest stars have been taking that to heart recently. While wearing high heels has become more commonplace for people of all genders over the past few years, a few male style heavy hitters have skipped over the high-heeled loafers and even kitten heels and headed straight for bold and chunky platforms. And there’s nothing middle of the road about these shoes either. Lil Nas X, who is six feet two, once wore a pair that were five inches high.
Alber Elbaz’s Extraordinary Legacy Comes Home to Holon, Israel
When Alber Elbaz passed away from COVID-19 in April 2021, the world lost a designer whose rare talent was rivaled only by his warm humanity and humble nature. Now, visitors can experience his extraordinary life like never before at the Design Museum Holon, near his childhood home in Israel. “Alber...
Brioni Welcomes Women to the Family With Just-Launched Capsule Offerings
Rather than focusing on how he can reveal a woman’s body, Brioni’s Norbert Stumpfl is interested in how he can use tailoring to call attention to her face. This is in line with his belief that clothes should enhance the person rather than be the center of attention. It’s an idea that also happens to be in harmony with that 19th-century arbiter of men’s fashion whose influence has never fully waned, Beau Brummell, who once declared: “If John Bull [the man in the street] turns around to look at you, you are not well dressed; but either too stiff, too tight, or too fashionable.”
At A--Company, Sara Lopez Brings Austere, Queer Minimalism to NYFW
Much has been written about queering the runway and the evolution of queerness in fashion over the last couple of seasons—I say so because I’ve contributed to this analysis myself. We’ve written about gender nonconfirming castings, male celebrities and the flamboyance in their dressing, unpacked and misused the term “camp,” and the list goes on. What we haven’t talked about enough, though, is how male-centric this perspective is so far. Enter Sara Lopez’s A--Company.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Halle Bailey, St. Vincent, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This week’s best beauty Instagrams centered on flawless skin and bold lips. The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey prepped for a big game with luminous skin and an overlined lip, a vibe echoed by Hailey Bieber and her chocolate-rose pout. Cindy Crawford shared a selfie from her time at Burning Man—her trademark brunette texturized by the desert’s trademark dust—as elsewhere, Gwyneth Paltrow captured her clean complexion from the back of a car.
The Street Style Photographer With Inimitable Taste of Her Own
While there are plenty of street style photographers capturing showgoers during Fashion Week, one photographer stands out. Liisa Jokinen, who is also the cofounder of the vintage search engine Gem, is a local legend. Throughout the year, she trawls New York City with a hulking camera, searching for people with interesting ensembles. Her Instagram account @nyc_looks boasts over 45,000 followers, and each of her posts features a quote from her subject about the look, making the image feel a bit more personal. Jokinen also runs @hellooks, which is focused on the street fashion of Helsinki (Jokinen grew up in Finland).
How Olivia Wilde Got Her ’90s-Inspired Waves for the Don’t Worry Darling Premiere
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Olivia Wilde was a full-on Anthony Vaccarello darling for the New York premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. Before slipping on a black Saint Laurent dress, the director got ready with the help of her longtime glam squad; makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis and hairstylist Mara Roszak channeling Vaccarello’s vibes (namely, rockstar) through their respective mediums. In Inglessis’s realm, that meant a gaze-encasing application of hazy charcoal liner and a balmy pink lip. And for Roszak? Sexy, lived-in texture.
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is on Display (and for Sale) in Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor in chief of Italian Vogue from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzana made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors in chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kourtney Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halsey, and More
New York Fashion Week has come to a close, but let’s not forget the looks that came with these seven magical days. First, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker headed to the Tommy Hilfiger show in larger-than-life outfits. Kardashian opted for a monogrammed collared catsuit and Barker went shirtless under a hulking ankle-length puffer coat. Their love knows no bounds…or zippers.
Auguri Moncler! Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and More on How They’re Marking the Brand’s 70th Anniversary
Remo Ruffini confesses that he no longer relishes his own birthdays: “I close my house and I don’t want to see anyone!” However when it comes to Moncler—which turns 70 this year—it’s an entirely different matter. This Saturday night in Milan’s Duomo square, Ruffini will throw an open-to-the-public birthday show for the brand featuring precisely 1,952 models and performers, all choreographed by the artistic director Sadeck Waff.
A Guest List That Rivals The Oscars at the First-Ever Caring for Women Dinner
“I had a vision, and it’s exactly what happened,” Salma Hayek Pinault tells me at the Pool on Park Avenue in New York, where a star-studded room has gathered as part of that dream. She’s now spent 14 years working with the Kering Foundation to support women survivors of violence, and had a hand in everything from flower arrangements to Ginori 1975 tableware for the night’s first-ever Caring for Women dinner. “I wanted it to be chic, classy—as a sign of respect—dressing and having a beautiful meal where we can ponder about the important things in life,” she says of the black tie event hosted by Anderson Cooper that she co-chairs with Gloria Steinem, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, Julie Mehretu and more.
Leather Midi Skirts Are Fall’s Top Trending Item
When seeking out the season’s newest trends, the runways aren’t the only place to source sartorial inspiration. The street style spotted in between each show or event is equally as inspiring and also telling of what our fashion future has in store. Of the top trends from New York Fashion Week 2022, we couldn’t help but notice the slew of sleek leather midi skirts worn time and again by some of fashion’s chicest insiders. The embrace of shin-grazing hemlines comes as no surprise, given that for fall 2022, many designers like Bottega Veneta (who can forget those sumptuous buttery leather midi skirts in purple and pale yellow?) have called upon the prim and properness of 1950s silhouettes. Retro fashion, or retro-to-wear, if you will, was also one of the spotlight trends that walked the VOGUE: World runway this year.
Inside the World of Norman Hartnell, the Queen’s Favorite Couturier
Few couturiers are as closely associated with the British royal family as Norman Hartnell. Born in Streatham to a pair of wine merchants, he became devoted to fashion as a young boy while watching musicals in London’s West End, spending his days recreating the costumes he had seen at home in watercolor paint. The flair for sartorial drama he established then never left him, with Hartnell famously declaring at the height of his career: “I despise simplicity; it is the negation of all that is beautiful.”
P00ls and Heven Drew a Very It Crowd to a NoHo Gallery This NYFW
At P00ls’ fashion week dinner with avant-garde glassblowers Heven on Saturday, everything on the table was for the taking—the cups, the decanters, the vases, and even the rings, scattered artfully around the tablescape. Founders Breanna Box & Peter Dupont, after all, were in a joyful mood: their first-ever home line was about to debut on September 14, six months after the duo received an avalanche of buzzy press for their glass Coperni Bag. Then, on September 15, Heven would launch a social token alongside P00ls, giving collectors access to private glassblowing classes, events, and collections, and more.
The Story Behind The Queen’s Lifelong Devotion to Launer Handbags
The Queen was famously particular and consistent about what she liked and what she didn’t. Breakfast was brought to her in a Tupperware container; Her Majesty applied her own make-up; and, come evening, she enjoyed a gin and Dubonnet with ice and a lemon slice. For more than 50 years, British label Anello & Davide supplied her with the low-heel loafers she wore on state visits, royal tours, and birthdays, broken in by a “flunky” to ensure they were comfortable. There wasn’t a staff member required to road-test her handbags, however—Her Majesty did that herself.
