Austin, TX

Texas broke the bank for Arch Manning's official visit

By Cj Mumme
 3 days ago
Texas treated Arch Manning like royalty during his official visit to Austin back in June.

The Atheltic reports Texas spent nearly $280,000 for Manning and other top prospects during the weekend of their trip. Texas gave a full-court press recruiting pitch that included air travel, 5-star hotels, food, entertainment and an open bar for players’ families.

The Longhorns’ all-in recruiting effort paid dividends as Manning committed to Texas a short time after. A flood of recruiting momentum came as a result of Manning’s commitment.

The five-star quarterback is now leading an exceptional recruiting class for the Horns. Texas sits with the No. 2 class in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Spending boatloads of money on the recruiting trail is common practice in today’s age of college football. Schools across the nation know the importance of bringing in top talent and are not afraid to break the bank for it.

Austin, TX
Arch Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

