Florida State

Comments / 26

Charlie Biggar
3d ago

Well Florida has a lot of money to pay to fly these individuals around, so if they have that kind of money- why not try to come up with a solution other than the political stunt.

Reply
3
susan
3d ago

spending all kinds of money for illegals but nothing for struggling citizens. why aren't there quotas and once they're reached the gates are closed. this situation is unconscionable. we are not the checkbook for the world.

Reply(1)
2
Sarah Rachael
3d ago

Great job governor! Please keep it up send more up there.

Reply
7
Orlando Weekly

Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections

Environmental groups are calling on Georgia's Environmental Protection Division to reject permits to build a titanium mine near an intact freshwater wetland system known as the Okefenokee Swamp, which extends into Florida. The up-and-down battle to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has perplexed many because of new murky U.S. wetland policies formed under the Trump administration. Ultimately, Twin Pines Minerals Company successfully sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which dropped its federal protections of the swamp in a settlement. ...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)

Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

Expert Says Nolte’s Cash Contribution Violated State Statute

Polk School Board member-elect Rick Nolte’s $5,200 cash donation to his own campaign violates Florida law, according to a legal scholar with expertise in Florida election laws; Nolte declined to answer questions about the contribution on Thursday. “Nolte has a problem,” said Robert Jarvis, a professor at the Shepard...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

One family's tragedy and a new tool for fighting addiction could save lives

TAMPA, Fla. — If your loved one came to you and said they needed help because they were struggling with addiction, what would be the first thing you do?. Maybe you'd call a doctor or start researching facilities on the internet but as it turns out, you'd probably get overwhelmed pretty quickly — and time is precious when someone is open and willing to accept help.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Marianna firefighter laid to rest

Immigration is suddenly at the center of the Florida governor’s race after Ron Desantis sends dozens of immigrants to Massachusetts. Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. Updated: 6 hours ago. Immigration debate takes spotlight in Florida governor's race. ‘Tallahassee’s Black History...
MARIANNA, FL

