Looking Back At Alan Jackson & George Strait’s “F-You” To Country Radio With Their 1999 CMA Awards Performance Of “Murder On Music Row”
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
“Wokeness Killed Country Music” – John Rich Says Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Wouldn’t Be Allowed To Exist Today
In a new interview with Prager U, Big & Rich star John Rich details his journey to country music, his start with the ’90s country band Lonestar, how Jason Aldean cut a number of his biggest hits, being a patriot and a dad, and more. But perhaps the most...
Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album
Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
Trisha Yearwood Owns The Stage In Dazzling Sparkling Jumpsuit
Despite not being active in the music scene, Trisha Yearwood makes sure whenever she makes her rare appearances, she does so with the panache needed to cement her love in the mind of her fans. Her music lovers couldn’t get enough of fashion style while singing with her husband, Garth Brooks, on stage during his US stadium tour in Texas.
Chapel Hart and Darius Rucker Sing ‘Something to Talk About’ on ‘AGT’ Finale [Watch]
America's Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart were joined by country music veteran Darius Rucker on the star-studded Season 17 finale of the show on Wednesday night (Sept. 14). Rucker joined the trio for an energetic rendition of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About." Chapel Hart took the stage immediately after...
Garth Brooks Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss Ahead of Croke Park Return
Garth Brooks will wrap up a long-awaited string of shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend, and in an interview prior to the concerts, he revealed that he had lost a whopping 50 pounds in order to prepare. Brooks is ending his multi-year Stadium Tour with five...
Throwback to Alan Jackson’s Absurd Music Video for “I Don’t Even Know Your Name”
There are certain music videos that have been burned into my brain because of the sheer number of times I watched them before school on CMT or GAC. One of those is “I Don’t Even Know Your Name” by Alan Jackson from all the way back in 1995. It features Jeff Foxworthy, a horrifying dentist experience, and an impromptu wedding. If you don’t know this song, then watch the video because it is one of those rare cases that the song […] The post Throwback to Alan Jackson’s Absurd Music Video for “I Don’t Even Know Your Name” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kelsea Ballerini Counts Her Blessings With Her New Single ‘What I Have’
There’s brand new music and a brand new tour coming from Kelsea Ballerini. “HEARTFIRST” has been burning up country radio this summer, and now the 28-year-old Knoxville, Tenn. native is giving us another peek at what to expect from the new album. The new single is titled “WHAT I HAVE.” Check it out below.
Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"
Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?. Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Gwen Stefani Receives Two Standing Ovations Following Grand Ole Opry Debut
Gwen Stefani recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 10 and received two standing ovations following her performance with husband Blake Shelton. Shelton returned to the Opry for two back-to-back shows, bringing out his wife for a special performance of their recorded duets, the 2019 single “Nobody But You,” off Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country and “Happy Anywhere,” released on his most recent 12th album, Body Language, in 2021.
Throwback To Toby Keith’s Video For “As Good As I Once Was” In All Its Splendor
Have you even lived if you’ve never heard your dad and his best friend duet the Toby Keith classic, “As Good As I Once Was” after a long day of drinking?. But a close second to that experience would be the official video for the song. Premiering...
‘Why Me, Lord?’: How Johnny Cash, George Jones & Merle Haggard Made the Kristofferson Hymn So Soulful
It’s hard to believe that Country Music Hall of Fame member Kris Kristofferson scored only one No. 1 single as a solo artist. But, it’s true. While many of his works as a songwriter found a home at No. 1—including “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Johnny Cash), “Me & Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin), and more—Kris scored his only No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me, Lord?” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. Kris penned and recorded the song for his 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
‘The Voice’ Takes Home Its 32nd Emmy Award
Just ahead of its 22nd season, The Voice has received another award for its trophy wall. The reality singing competition series took home the win for Outstanding Lighting Design and Lighting Direction for a Variety Series at this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards. This brings the show's Emmy Awards total to 32 trophies overall.
Hear Scotty McCreery’s ‘Nothin’ Right’ From ‘Same Truck’ Deluxe Version
New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”. Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan...
Cody Johnson Honors Vince Gill With Cover Of “When I Call Your Name” For CMT Giants
If you’re looking for a classic country heartbreaker… look no further. Some of country’s best, including Emmylou Harris, Reba McEntire, Rodney Crowell, Sheryl Crow and more came together to honor the great Vince Gill for the latest edition of CMT Giants. Sharing songs, memories, and reflecting back...
