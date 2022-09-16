ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, TX

KFDA

1 woman dead after rollover near Childress

Childress, Texas (KFDA) - One woman is dead after a rollover accident eight miles Northwest of Childress. Sunday afternoon at approximately 12:15 p.m. a Ford Expedition, towing a U-Haul trailer, was traveling northwest on US-287. The trailer began to fishtail, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The...
CHILDRESS, TX

