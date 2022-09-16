Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 left injured after a wreck on US 287 near Childress
CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one woman has died and one person was injured after a fatal wreck approximately eight miles northwest of Childress. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, Gladys Roath, 57, of Miami, Florida was driving northwest on US-287 in an SUV […]
KFDA
1 woman dead after rollover near Childress
Childress, Texas (KFDA) - One woman is dead after a rollover accident eight miles Northwest of Childress. Sunday afternoon at approximately 12:15 p.m. a Ford Expedition, towing a U-Haul trailer, was traveling northwest on US-287. The trailer began to fishtail, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The...
