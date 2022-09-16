CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one woman has died and one person was injured after a fatal wreck approximately eight miles northwest of Childress. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, Gladys Roath, 57, of Miami, Florida was driving northwest on US-287 in an SUV […]

